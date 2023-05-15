UC Builders Club: The annual membership meeting of the UC Builders Club will get underway with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the University of Charleston. UC Vice President and Director of Athletics Bren Stevens will be the featured speaker. The cost is $18. To RSVP or receive more details, call Brenda Dearien at 304-357-4735.
Scavenger Hunt Day: The Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston, will host a Scavenger Hunt Day program for children in grades kindergarten through fifth from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. Call 304-348-6484 for more details.
Youth Volleyball League: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston will host a youth volleyball league for third through sixth grade students. Practices begin May 24. The fee is $20. The registration deadline is May 31. To volunteer as a coach, contact Julia Kinney at 304-348-6884.
Pajama Night: A Middle School Night, Pajama Edition, will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The event will include free food and games. Parents/guardians must sign attendees in and out. Registration is required; call 304-348-6884.
S.A. Pool: The pool at St. Albans City Park is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, May 27. For more information, go to saparkswv.com/pool.
Elk River Music Festival: The Elk River Music Festival will be held on the O.M. Harper Stage on Main Street in Clendenin on Saturday, May 27. Scheduled are an open mic session from 4 to 6 p.m., Stormcrow from 6 to 7 p.m., Elk Overdrive from 7 to 8 p.m., The Criminal Supply Co. from 8 to 9 p.m., and 5 Star Rebellion at 9 p.m.
Eleanor Pool Party: A pool party, featuring music by DJ BU, will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Eleanor Community Pool.
Wear Orange Event: The local chapter of Moms Demand Action will host a free Wear Orange event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Designed as a community gathering to honor victims and survivors of gun violence, the event will include speakers, music, food, face painting, and a variety of family activities. For more information, call Diane Pendleton at 681-265-1161.
National Trails Day Hike: In observance of National Trails Day Saturday, June 3, starting at 9 a.m. at Kanawha State Forest's Nature Center Area in Charleston. Easy and moderate hikes and ADA-accessible activities will be available.
SVFD Car Show: The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department will host a car show at Sissonville Middle School on Saturday, June 3. Admission is free to the show. Vehicle entries are $15. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The car show and judging will take place from noon to 3 p.m., followed by an awards presentation. Awards will be presented for Classic Car, Modern Car, Motorcycle, Truck, Jeep, Chief's Choice, and Best of Show.
Goodwill Donation Drive: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will conduct a donation drive of gently used clothing and household goods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Riverwalk Kroger, 5 Riverwalk Mall in South Charleston.
Morning Yoga Classes: Instructor Debora Mattingly will lead free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July, weather permitting, at Magic Island on Charleston's West Side. Participants should bring their own mats. For more information, call 304-348-6860.
School Supply Drive: Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries is conducting a school supply drive through July 15 to fill 400 student book bags. School supplies can be dropped off at the Heart + Hand headquarters at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
Run for Your Life: The CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. Proceeds will support colorectal cancer awareness, research, and screening initiatives. To register or learn more, go to give.camcfoundation.org or camcfoundation.org.
AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show: Sponsored by Valley West Veterinary Hospital, the Capitol Market AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 800 Smith St. in Charleston. First, second and third prizes will be awarded, including a pet basket from Valley West. Registration is due by June 2. To find out more and register, go to forms.gle/H3QGMqfdcN4A8dK17.
Free Fishing Weekend: A free fishing weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Anderson Lake at Wine Cellar Park in Dunbar. Free attractions will include fishing, hot dogs, S'mores, and drinks. For more details, phone 304-766-0223.
'A Cabaret Showcase': From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, the Contemporary Youth Arts Company and 11:11 Productions will present "A Cabaret Showcase” at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Showcasing local artists, musicians, and actors, the event will direct proceeds to keep the Elk City Playhouse operational. For tickets or more details, go to cyaccharleston.com.
PHS Alumni Banquet/Dance: The Poca High School Alumni Association's annual banquet and dance will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Poca High. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., a welcome program will start at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Willie D and the Regrets will provide music. The cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1 and can be mailed to Poca High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 427, Poca, WV 25259. For more information, call Dale Parkins at 304-755-5497.
S.C. Basketball Camp: Black Eagle Basketball Camp 2023, open to rising first through sixth grade boys and girls, will take place at the South Charleston Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 through June 14. The camp will include skills development, team building and 5-on-5 games. The cost is $60 per player and includes a T-shirt; registration and payment will be taken on the first morning of camp. Snacks, drinks and lunch will be available to purchase each day of the camp. Pre-registration, along with more information, is available by contacting Josh Daniel at 304-389-7274 or jdaniel@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call MRCT Director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Juneteenth Festival: Juneteenth Festival 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 17, and include local artists, a community choir, vendors, a Kids' Zone, and more. A parade will begin at noon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston and end at City Center at Slack Plaza, where festival activities will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, phone 304-348-0529.
Musical Theater Workshop: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a musical theater workshop June 19-23 for youths in sixth through 12th grades. The week-long workshop will be held at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston, and focus on learning and performing songs from various musicals, along with classes and instruction in movement, singing, and acting from local professionals Shakira Martin, Christa Navy, and Nina Pasinetti. The workshop will include a live showcase at the end of the week for family and friends. Enrollment is limited to 50 and costs $100 per enrollee; visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org for more information and registration.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
UC Soccer Camps: The University of Charleston will host co-ed Nike soccer camps for ages 6 to 16 June 19 through June 23 and June 26-30. For more information and registration for the half-day and full-day camps, visit www.ussportscamps.com.
Energy Express Reading Program: The West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps will present a free, six-week Energy Express summer reading program June 21 through July 28 at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. The Energy Express summer reading program is for students entering grades one through six this fall. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Online applications can be accessed at bit.ly/kanawhaee23. For additional information, contact Jocelyn Crawford of the WVU Extension Service at 304-720-9889 or jocelyn.crawford@mail.WVU.edu.
Clendenin Festival 5K/Race: The Town of Clendenin Festival 5K and 1-Mile Race will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Clendenin Town Hall in Clendenin. The flat course will go through the town of Clendenin using the town streets and the new Elk River Rail Trail. The pre-registration fee is $25 (T-shirts are guaranteed if registered by June 15) and $30 on the day of the race. To sign up and learn more about the event, go to tristateracer.com.
Clendenin City Festival: The Town of Clendenin City Festival will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Activities will include a 5K/1-mile run, craft and food vendors, games and live entertainment on the Harper Stage on Main Street. The Esquires are scheduled to perform from 7 to 9 p.m.; bring lawn chairs for their concert, which will be followed by fireworks.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
Bora Bora Adventure: The CAMC Foundation will present Bora Bora Adventure, a Tahitian-themed, beach-casual celebration to benefit CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Featuring themed food, drinks and entertainment, the fundraiser will be held at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, outdoors, weather permitting, or indoors, if not. For tickets or further information, go to camcfoundation.org/events/borabora.
'Aladdin Jr.' Auditions: Children's Theatre of Charleston will host auditions for its fall production of "Disney's Aladdin Jr." on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Disney's Aladdin Jr." will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. For more information, go to ctoc.org online.
Pinch Reunion: The 2023 Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Pinch. For more information, visit pinchreunion.com
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each of the courses on Aug. 14, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.