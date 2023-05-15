Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

UC Builders Club: The annual membership meeting of the UC Builders Club will get underway with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the University of Charleston. UC Vice President and Director of Athletics Bren Stevens will be the featured speaker. The cost is $18. To RSVP or receive more details, call Brenda Dearien at 304-357-4735.

Scavenger Hunt Day: The Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston, will host a Scavenger Hunt Day program for children in grades kindergarten through fifth from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. Call 304-348-6484 for more details.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you