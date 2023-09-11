Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

KVSS Flower Sale: Kanawha Valley Senior Services is conducting a fall flower bulb fundraiser sale through Oct. 15. Tulips, daffodils, allium, mixes, and more are available. To order flower bulbs or find out more, call KVSS at 304-348-0707.

MHS All-Class Reunion: An all-class reunion luncheon for Montgomery High School graduates is planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you