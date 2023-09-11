KVSS Flower Sale: Kanawha Valley Senior Services is conducting a fall flower bulb fundraiser sale through Oct. 15. Tulips, daffodils, allium, mixes, and more are available. To order flower bulbs or find out more, call KVSS at 304-348-0707.
MHS All-Class Reunion: An all-class reunion luncheon for Montgomery High School graduates is planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris.
Senior Flu Shots: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, in conjunction with the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy and Fruth Pharmacy, will host a flu shot clinic for seniors ages 60 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the KVSS offices, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Seniors should bring their insurance cards to receive flu shots. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20; applicants will be asked about their insurance information when they register. To register, email jfinney@kvss.org or call 304-348-0707 and ask for Jamie.
Day of Caring: United Way of Central West Virginia's 18th annual Day of Caring: Uniting Communities for Impact will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The event brings volunteers, businesses, and community groups together to make an impact in Central West Virginia. Volunteers contribute time, skills, and resources to local projects, from schools to public spaces, and help local residents in need. Individuals, families, and corporations are invited to participate. Visit www.unitedwaycwv.org/day-caring for project information and registration or contact Community Investment Director Katharina Fritzler at kfritzler@unitedwaycwv.org or 304-340-3521.
Free Movie Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at dusk on Friday, Sept. 22, at St. Albans Roadside Park. The first 50 children to arrive will receive a Happy Meal coupon courtesy of McDonald’s. Free popcorn and water will be available. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
GB Kayak Raffle: A kayak raffle is underway in Gauley Bridge, with proceeds to benefit children's programs. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $2 each or six tickets can be purchased for $10. Tickets can be purchased at Gauley Bridge Town Hall. The drawing for the kayak winner will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, during the two-day Heritage Days event. For additional information, call 304-632-2505.
'Dinerland': "Dinerland," a new stage play by Dan Kehde, will be presented at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Show times and dates are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, Saturday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 29, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com. For more information about the production, visit cyaccharleston.com.
Drew's Day 5K: The 16th annual Drew's Day Run, Walk and Stroll will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 51 Sixth St. in St. Albans. The 5K event raises awareness and support for those living with spina bifida, and the Mountaineer Spina Bifida Camp will be a recipient of proceeds from the race. To sign up or receive more information, go to runsignup.com or visit www.sb-coalition.org/drewsday.
Clendenin Lions Fall Festival: The Clendenin Lions Club will host a Fall Festival in Clendenin from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Proceeds will support Lions Club projects such as providing eyeglasses to those in need, Project Graduation, and scholarships. Vendor booth rentals are available; the cost is $30 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. For more information about rental spaces, contact Robin Fairchild at 304-548-7700.
Rails Train Day: Rails Train Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the C&O Depot on Fourth Avenue in St. Albans. The depot and adjacent Historical Society headquarters will be open, and the annual event will feature food and craft vendors, free rides on the Hoppy Shores Train, and live music, including The Esquires from 2 to 4 p.m.
Logan '66 Reunion: The Logan High School Class of 1966 reunion will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Logan High cafeteria. For more information, call 855-9207 or 752-3083.
Solar Eclipse Program: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a Mission2Mars program from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The program will be presented in preparation for next month's Annular Solar Eclipse. Solar eclipse glasses will be on site to distribute, to safely observe the eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Cruising the Curves: Cruising the Curves WV Fall 2023 will take place on Gauley River Road in Gauley Bridge, Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. For more information, visit the Cruising the Curves WV Fall 2023 Facebook page.
'Aladdin Jr.': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will perform "Aladdin Jr." at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. Reserved-seat tickets can be purchased through the Clay Center box office.
Poca Heritage Day: The Poca Fall Festival (Heritage Day) is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring music, vendors, food, inflatables, and more. A cruise-in will precede the festival from 5 p.m. until dusk on Friday, Sept. 29, at Poca Middle School. On Saturday, a parade will start at 11 a.m., followed by the Wall of Honor at 12:15 p.m. For vendor information, call Jolita Raine at 304-755-5482. For information regarding the parade, email pocaheritageday@gmail.com.
Disability Awareness Event: The St. Albans on Purpose Project will sponsor the third annual First Responder Disability Awareness Event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, in the Loop parking lot in St. Albans.
We Can Climb Hike/Run: The CAMC Foundation and Vandalia Health will sponsor the ninth annual We Can Climb 2.5-mile hike and 5K trail run on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Registration will start at 8 a.m. at KSF Shelter #3. The hike and trail run will get underway at 9 a.m.
SHS Purse Bingo: To benefit the Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir, designer purse bingo will be played in the Sissonville High auxiliary gym on Saturday, Sept. 30. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Games will get underway at 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event will include raffles and concessions.
SCPL Book Brunch: Local authors and publishers are invited to participate in the first Book Brunch to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The library will provide booth space, pastries and coffee. Those interested can complete an application form at forms.gle/oVJeY2mYkMjEm2GM7. Space is limited. For further information, phone the SCPL at 304-744-6561.
Horse Parade/Auction: An all-horse parade and live auction to benefit HospiceCare will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Buffalo. The round-trip parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting and concluding at the Buffalo Gazebo Park. There is a $10 entry fee to support HospiceCare. An Amish food truck will open at noon. The auction will start at noon at the Buffalo Gazebo Park and feature among the items for bid a variety of theme baskets, an insulated dog house, gift cards, a rifle, floral arrangements, West Virginia University basketball tickets, a Cass Railroad train ride for two, a porch swing, Amish lodging and food gift certificates, primitive décor, a horse tack and feed, a handmade purse, and Amish wood/furniture items. Negative Coggins tests must be presented at the time of entry. For further information, call Bill Whittington at 304-268-0269.
Beginning Clogging Classes: The West Virginia Mountain Valley Cloggers will conduct beginning clogging classes for ages 9 and older at the In the Spotlight School of Creative Dance studios, 1104 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. No dance experience is required. The cost is $5 per person per session; classes will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays for four weeks, beginning Oct. 2.
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival: The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be held Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 at Pumpkin Park in Milton. For more information, go to www.wvpumpkinpark.com.
FestivFALL: FestivFALL will take place Oct. 7 through Oct. 14 throughout Charleston. Among the scheduled events are the Harvest Art Fair and the Three Things Speaker series. For additional information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
Fox Trot 5K: The 11th annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research 5K Walk and Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Proceeds will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The registration fee is $30 for each walker/runner. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the race getting underway at 9 a.m. To register in advance or receive more information, go to give.michaeljfox.org and search for the wv-fox-trot.
S.A. Chili-Cook Off: The 2023 St. Albans Fall Y'all Festival Chili Cook-off is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Visitors can enjoy chili sampling, cold drinks, arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, and live music while supporting the St. Albans Police Department K9 Unit.
'Geology Rocks!': The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will sponsor a "Geology Rocks!" hike and program at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 7. The program will feature geologist Jim Britton, with a hike getting underway at 1 p.m. at the KSF Nature Center, followed by a 3 p.m. presentation by Britton, also at the Nature Center.
'Mr. Scrooge' Auditions: The Children's Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for ages 8 and older for "Mr. Scrooge" on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at the CToC rehearsal space, 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Mr. Scrooge" will be performed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, with school shows on Dec. 7 and 8 and public performances Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. To register for an audition slot or receive more information, go to ctoc.org.
Grip/Lighting Workshop: Film Futures Foundation will present a free "Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting" workshop from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The hands-on workshop is designed to provide area aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry. Participation is limited to 20 registrants. To receive additional information or register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “film futures” or “basic grip and set lighting” under West Virginia venues.
Café Cimino Benefit: To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam, a Taste of Classic Café Cimino in Charleston will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center's Elk River Atrium. Café Cimino chefs will come out of retirement to prepare a meal that includes appetizers, multiple entrees, unique desserts, and two drinks. The menu will include a garden salad; Focaccia bread; appetizers; Cimino meatballs; Bruschetta; entrees such as Mushroom Feta Pasta, Shrimp Scampi and Chicken Parmesan; and a dessert selection curated by Chef Todd Jones of Centerplate. Tickets are $125 each or $200 for a pair. To order tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, go to hfhkp.org or call 304-720-0141.
Minority Business Expo: The ninth annual Minority Business Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The free event showcases minorities, women business owners, and veterans to promote growth and innovation in West Virginia. For registration and more information, visit minorityaffairs.wv.gov or phone 304-356-2023.
Pratt Fall Festival: The 2023 Pratt Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Pratt. For vendor and additional information, phone 304-442-4731.
'Safety Last!': The 1923 silent romantic-comedy "Safety Last!", featuring Harold Lloyd, will be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Tickets are $10 each.
Morgan's Kitchen Fall Festival: The Morgan's Kitchen Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Morgan's Kitchen off U.S. 60 in St. Albans. For vendor and more information, contact Patty Swango at saparadelady@gmail.com or 304-549-4100. Also, donations of canning jars for the festival can be dropped off beforehand at the Village Sampler at 86 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Mario the Maker Magician: Mario the Maker Magician will present an all-ages theater experience featuring magic, robots, and more, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance via www.onthestage.tickets.
Kanawha City Cleanup: A Kanawha City Community Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City.
Gem/Mineral Show/Sale: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will sponsor the 48th annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show and Sale on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston. Show/sale hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days. Parking will be free.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.
Charleston Alzheimer's Walk: The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Charleston will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. Onsite registration will get underway at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the start of the walk at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, contact Kelli F. Lewis at 304-389-0202 or kflewis@alz.org or go to act.alz.org.
CVT Fall Festival: Camp Virgil Tate, 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston, will have a Fall Fun Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The sensory-friendly event will include attractions such as carnival games, an escape room, a glow trail, a bonfire, and concessions. For more information, call 304-741-5657.
UC Open House: The University of Charleston will host a fall open house from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30. Participation is limited to the first 50 registrants. The registration period ends on Thursday, Oct. 26. To register or find out more, go to ucwv.elluciancrmrecruit.com.
Kanawha Treat-or-Treat: Halloween treat-or-treat hours for Kanawha County will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
MGH Senior Expo: Montgomery General Hospital will host its 2023 Senior Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Activities will include information on advanced directives and estate planning, exercise demonstrations, bingo, and door prizes. For vendor and other information, contact Montgomery General Hospital at 304-442-5151 or visit mghwv.com.
Nitro Military Banners: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.