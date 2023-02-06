WVSU Day at Capitol: Yellow Jacket Nation will swarm the West Virginia Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 16, for the annual West Virginia State University Day at the Capitol. The event will bring WVSU students, administrators, faculty and staff to Charleston to meet with West Virginia lawmakers, university alumni and the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 20 informational displays will be set up outside the House and Senate Chambers of the State Capitol, presenting a variety of WVSU's educational offerings, as well as information on student services, admissions, extension services, athletics and alumni events.
Purse Auction/Style Show: Women United, an affinity group of the United Way of Central West Virginia, will host "Power of the Purse -- a Galentine's Purse Auction & Style Show" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Spa Bliss, 1210 Smith St. in Charleston. All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way's community impact fund to improve women and children's lives. Tickets are $50, which will include food, beverages and five auction bid tickets. Additional bid tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 10 for $25. If you have a new or gently used designer purse that you would like to donate to the auction, contact Kerri Cooper at kcooper@unitedwaycwv.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Margaret O'Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.
S.A. Valentine's Party: A Valentine's Day party, for all ages, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans.
EMS Archery Tournament: The 13th annual Elkview Middle School Archery Tournament will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Daily admission is $6 at the door. On Friday, doors open at 5 p.m. and competition begins at 6 p.m. Doors open at 7 a.m. Saturday and competition will get underway at 8 a.m. Students will compete in elementary (fourth and fifth grades), middle school (sxith through eighth grades) and high school (ninth through 12 grades). Team awards will be given to the top five placing teams and individual top 10 male and female archers in each division. For more information, emailElkviewArchery@gmail.com.
Transportation Safety Survey: With the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating fatalities and serious injury crashes on roadways in Kanawha and Putnam counties, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, in coordination with state and local agencies, is leading the development of a plan to identify strategies and data-driven improvements to increase transportation safety for all users of the region’s roadways. To receive public input, an online public survey is being conducted through Friday, Feb. 17, to solicit and identify transportation safety concerns in Kanawha and Putnam counties. The public survey can be accessed at forms.office.com/r/7CCefkhSEF. For more information, call 304-744-4258 or email mail@wvregion3.org.
Levee Band Applications: The City of Charleston is accepting applications from bands interested in performing during the 2023 Live on the Levee Concert Series through Friday, Feb. 17. The live music series takes place on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston during spring and summer. Online band applications are available at liveontheleveecharleston.com. Paper band applications are available upon request through City of Charleston Community Services Logistics Specialist Miranda Dillon at lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org. Completed applications should be emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org or mailed to Miranda Dillon, 501 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25330.
St. John's Book Club: The St. John's United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The book for discussion will be "No River Too Wide" by Emily Richards. Other books for discussion will be "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave, March 21; "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; "Icy Sparks" by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16, and "The Key to Circus Mom Highway" by Allyson Rice, June 20. All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
School Information Session: The Kanawha County Schools Office of Exceptional Education will host a Family Fun Night education information session for parents and caregivers, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. KCS staff members will attend to supervise students during the free information session.
'The Rocky Monster Show': The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will start rehearsals for "The Rocky Monster Show" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The stage production is for ages 7 to 17. No auditions are necessary; everyone will be given a role. There is no charge to participate. "The Rocky Monster Show" will be presented May 12 through May 14. For additional information, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call 681-264-0776.
SCPL Cozy Coloring: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a Cozy Coloring program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, for patrons ages 18 and older. Coloring books and supplies will be provided. No registration is required.
'Marshall': As part of its Black History Month programming, West Virginia State University will present a showing of "Marshall," a 2017 motion picture about former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, and Josh Gad, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. "Marshall" will be shown in Room 134 of the Wilson Student Union on the WVSU campus in Institute. A critical discussion will follow the screening of the film. Food will be provided.
Clendenin Little League: Onsite sign-ups for the Clendenin Little League's 2023 season are scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Blanch's Family Diner, 9 Second Ave. in Clendenin. Baseball and softball divisions include Tee-Ball (ages 4 to 7), Minors (ages 5 to 11), Majors (ages 9 to 12), and Junior League (ages 12 to 14). The cost is $55 per player. Along with each player's birth certificate, parents/guardians should bring proof of address/residency and a driver's license. Online registrations can be made at clendeninlittleleague.org. For additional information, call or text 304-807-0652.
Black History Quiz Bowl: West Virginia State University will host a Black History Quiz Bowl, as part of Black History Month, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Wilson Student Union on the WVSU campus in Institute.
Women of Achievement Luncheon: The YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Grand Ballroom of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The 2023 Women of Achievement honorees are Dr. Tracy Wilkerson, Karen Williams, Chanel Hunt, and Debby Weinstein. General admission tickets are $100 each. For tickets or more information, go to www.ywcacharleston.org.
Nitro Sports Complex Employment: The City of Nitro will accept applications through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for Nitro Sports Complex lifeguards, cashiers, concession workers, and a pool manager. Applications can be picked up at Nitro City Hall, 2009 20th St.. Nitro, or requested by emailing j.wright@cityofnitro.org.
Beekeeping 101: Alex Urban will lead "Beekeeping 101," a basic beekeeping workshop, including tips on raising honeybees and maintaining the quality of honey, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Heart+Hand Thrift Store, 212 D St. in South Charleston. A $5 donation is requested to support Heart+Hand's food pantry; scholarships are available. Feb. 25 will also be Free Seeds Day at Heart+Hand; free seeds for gardens will be available. For additional information or to register for the program, call 304-989-7609.
Winter Blues Farmers Market: The 2023 Winter Blues Farmers Market is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture event, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, will enable visitors to shop for an array of agriculture-based products. Admission is free. For more information, including vendor opportunities, contact the Business Development Division at 304-558-2210 or the West Virginia University Small Farm Center at 304-293-2715 or visit extension.wvu.edu/agriculture/small-farm-center/small-farm-conference.
Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Arts Conference: The 2023 Arts in Our Communities Conference will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The conference is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and view the schedule of events, go to wvculture.org/arts-in-our-communities-conference or email paul.r.neil@wv.gov.
Celtic Calling 2023: 2023 Celtic Calling Gathering events will take place throughout Charleston Wednesday, March 1, through Sunday, March 5. For a schedule of events, go to the "7th Celtic Calling Gathering" page on Facebook or the website, celticcalling.org.
GKV Homeschool Expo: Community representatives will be available to share information and resources with new and existing homeschooling families at the 2023 Greater Kanawha Valley Homeschool Expo. The free expo will include information about the numerous educational, recreational and extracurricular opportunities that are offered in the area. A table will also be available for a curriculum swap. The expo will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Maranatha Fellowship on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For more information, email apitonak@yahoo.com or call/text 304-881-2227.
W.Va. Science/Engineering Fair: The West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair will take place on Monday, March 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The fair acts as an entry point for West Virginia high school students to qualify the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Middle school students can qualify for the Broadcom MASTERS competition and the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.
Muddy Mutt 15K: The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane. The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes. There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Andy Gross Live: Comedian, magician and internet entertainer Andy Gross will perform on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
Charleston Ballet: The Charleston Ballet and Beo will collaborate for a joint program featuring Glazunov’s 5 Novelettes, Op. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To order tickets or receive additional information, go to thecharlestonballet.com, call 304-342-6541 or direct email to info@thecharlestonballet.com.
'Little Shop' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold singing/reading auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading will be provided. "Little Shop of Horrors" will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG theater. For a list of show roles and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Clendenin Little League Fundraiser: A fundraising event to benefit Clendenin Little League will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Chandler's Pumpkin Farm in Elkview. Activities will include a yard sale and vendor fair. Spaces can be reserved for $10 each. To register or receive more information, call or text Sarah at 304-389-3902 or Brandy at 304-989-4011.
Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.