WVSU Day at Capitol: Yellow Jacket Nation will swarm the West Virginia Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 16, for the annual West Virginia State University Day at the Capitol. The event will bring WVSU students, administrators, faculty and staff to Charleston to meet with West Virginia lawmakers, university alumni and the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 20 informational displays will be set up outside the House and Senate Chambers of the State Capitol, presenting a variety of WVSU's educational offerings, as well as information on student services, admissions, extension services, athletics and alumni events.

Purse Auction/Style Show: Women United, an affinity group of the United Way of Central West Virginia, will host "Power of the Purse -- a Galentine's Purse Auction & Style Show" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Spa Bliss, 1210 Smith St. in Charleston. All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way's community impact fund to improve women and children's lives. Tickets are $50, which will include food, beverages and five auction bid tickets. Additional bid tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 10 for $25. If you have a new or gently used designer purse that you would like to donate to the auction, contact Kerri Cooper at kcooper@unitedwaycwv.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Margaret O'Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.

