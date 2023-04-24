Nitro Hometown Heroes: To honor former and current military members, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, call the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
Eleanor Yard Sales: The Town of Eleanor has announced spring town-wide yard sales will take place Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6.
'Good Ship Barnacle': The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present Dan Kehde's tale of Gothic horror, "The Good Ship Barnacle," at 7 p.m. May 5-6 and 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 7 at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings on Friday, May 5, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Children ages 2½ to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule a screening appointment or obtain more information, call 304-586-0550, ext. 1133.
Knollwood Yard Sale: A yard sale will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Knollwood playground, 170 Knollwood Drive in Charleston. Yard sale spaces can be rented for $10. Bring your own table. To reserve spaces, contact Rachel Batt at 609-351-8403. The Knollwood Playground Association will have a hot dog sale during the event.
Pancake Breakfast: To support Boy Scout Troop 164, a pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Eleanor Presbyterian Church, 647 Eleanor Circle, Eleanor. The $7-per-plate breakfast includes pancakes, sausage patty, and choice of milk, orange juice, coffee, or water.
Breast Cancer Awareness Walk: The GFWC Woman's Club of Cross Lanes will sponsor the sixth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Nitro Walking Track. The walk is in honor of members Mary Fletcher and Mary Purdy, who are breast cancer survivors. The race is not timed; distance is based on individual ability. There is a $10 walk registration fee. Proceeds will benefit the CAMC Breast Center, to help women in need with their transportation expenses to the center for treatment. If you are unable to walk, consider mailing a donation to GFWC Woman's Club of Cross Lanes, c/o Mary Anne Young, 106 Crosby Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
Athletic Club Golf Tournament: The inaugural Red and Black Athletic Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. Registration is $200 per two-person team. If you are interested in participating in the tournament, becoming a hole sponsor, donating prizes or becoming a volunteer, contact Bryan England at 304-444-5000 or Christian Watts at 304-206-8709. The Red and Black Athletic Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for athletic programs in St. Albans.
Foster Care Walk: The Walk With Me For Youth In Foster Care event will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. Sponsored by Mission West Virginia Inc., the event is designed to create and promote awareness about foster care in West Virginia and to serve a celebration of foster families and the children they care for. The walk is self-paced. Other scheduled activities include face painting, entertainment, and games. Foster, adoptive, and kinship families can register for free by entering the code (FOSTER) at the time of registration. For walkers age 2 and older, the registration fee is $10. Early registration can be made via eventbrite.com
Quick Ramp Dinner: The annual Quick Community Ramp Dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while ramps last) Saturday, May 6, at the Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane, in Quick. The cost is $12.50 for ages 7 and up and $6 for those ages 6 and younger with a paying adult. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. For directions to the center or more information, phone 304-965-9008.
Kite Festival: The inaugural Ken Ellis Memorial Park Kite Festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, in Campbells Creek. Admission is free to the festival, which will include show kites, music by a DJ, direct sellers and craft vendors, and food trucks. One hundred free kites will be given to children 12 and younger. Ken Ellis Memorial Park is located three miles up Campbells Creek, across from the Northeast Ball Field. For more information on participating as a vendor, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
Clendenin Spring Fling: The Clendenin Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Activities will include vendors, music, a parade, a 5K run, and more. For more information, visit clendeninwv.gov or the Town of Clendenin Facebook page.
Tuxes & Tails: Tuxes & Tails 2023 "Down and Derby," a fundraiser for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Dress in your favorite Kentucky Derby attire and partake of food by Soho's and specialty cocktails. Other scheduled activities include a silent auction, live entertainment by DJ EJ, contests, a photo booth and more. For tickets, go to secure.qgiv.com/event/tuxestails2023.
S.C. City Clean-Ups: The City of South Charleston will sponsor a pair of spring clean-ups in May. On Saturday, May 6, a clean-up will be held in the Spring Hill area from Jefferson Road west. The second clean-up is scheduled from Jefferson Road east on Saturday, May 13.
Spring Festival Vendors: Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane. Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30. To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
May Hikes: The Kanawha Trail Club will hike the Coonskin Park Nature Trail in Charleston, approximately four miles on moderate trails, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7; meet at the pool parking lot. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, the club will hike the Trail of Doom and Mark Metz Nature Trail, two moderate loops of approximately three-and-a-half miles, at Barboursville City Park; meet at the lake parking area and hike one or both loops. On Sunday, May 21, the club will hike the Ansted Rail Trail along the Hawks Nest Rail Trail, approximately two miles down and back up (four miles total) at approximately 2:30 p.m. Meet at the Cantley Drive Park and Ride at 1:30 p.m. for further directions.
W.Va. Dance Company: The West Virginia Dance Company will present a free performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Donations will be welcome but are not required. For more information, call Beach Vickers at Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.
Women's Self-Defense Class: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle, will host a women's self-defense class, for ages 16 and older, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The fee is $25 for individuals and $40 for a two-person team. The class is limited to 30 registrants; registration is required by texting 304-926-7141.
Elkview Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To make a donation appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter "elkviewbc."
WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
HCC Spring Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming 35th anniversary spring concert. This 62-member, male and female community chorus will celebrate 35 years of performing for the community. The free concert will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. A reception will follow the anniversary concert. For more information, visit the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration is $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary. To register, visit the school or the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
Arthritis Cure Walk: The 2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis-West Virginia will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. To register or receive more information, contact Lara Daly at ldaly@arthritis.org or 412-480-8778.
Floating Nature Walk: In cooperation with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will sponsor a floating nature walk on Little Coal River on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The pre-registration deadline is Monday, May 15. Space is limited to 15 participants, who must have some previous kayaking experience. Registration and payment must be received in advance. A $40 donation will reserve a kayak, shuttle service, and a tailgate lunch. With the participant’s own kayak, the trip is a $25 donation. The trip may be rescheduled if river conditions are deemed unsuitable. For more information, visit the Forks of Coal State Natural Foundation Facebook page or e-mail forksofcoalfoundation@gmail.com.
Belle Craft/Vendor Sale: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle, will host a craft and vendor sale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The sale will have indoor and outdoor vendors, as well as hourly raffles and concessions available for purchase. For additional information, phone 681-264-0776.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, May 20, on D Street in South Charleston. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
'Grease' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for "Grease" at its headquarters, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Reading/singing auditions will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Dance auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. For more information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org. "Grease" will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
Run for Your Life: The CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. Proceeds will support colorectal cancer awareness, research, and screening initiatives. To register or learn more, go to give.camcfoundation.org or camcfoundation.org.
AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show: Sponsored by Valley West Veterinary Hospital, the Capitol Market AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 800 Smith St. in Charleston. First, second and third prizes will be awarded, including a pet basket from Valley West. Registration is due by June 2. To find out more and register, go to forms.gle/H3QGMqfdcN4A8dK17.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up for the event or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
UC Soccer Camps: The University of Charleston will host co-ed Nike soccer camps for ages 6 to 16 June 19 through June 23 and June 26-30. For more information and registration for the half-day and full-day camps, visit www.ussportscamps.com.
Energy Express Reading Program: The West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps will present a free, six-week Energy Express summer reading program June 21 through July 28 at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. The Energy Express summer reading program is for students entering grades one through six this fall. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Online applications can be accessed at bit.ly/kanawhaee23. For additional information, contact Jocelyn Crawford of the WVU Extension Service at 304-720-9889 or jocelyn.crawford@mail.WVU.edu.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.