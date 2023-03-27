Clendenin Yard Sale: The inaugural Town of Clendenin city-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. To get your address/location on the master list, email it to erica.kearns@clendeninwv.gov by Saturday, April 1. Once the list is completed, it will be available for viewing on the Town of Clendenin Facebook page, Clendenin Town Hall, and at Clendeninwv.gov.
Career/Employment Expo: The Spring 2023 Career and Employment Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union in Institute.
Goodwill Annual Dinner: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will have its annual dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Former Harlem Globetrotters player Melvin Adams will be the keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $75 each. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $750. For sponsorship packages and more information, contact Megan Diehl at mdiehl@goodwillkv.com or register at www.goodwillkv.com/annualdinner.
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: The second annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for teenagers is slated for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Coleman Field at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. Teens are invited to bring flashlights and hunt Easter eggs containing prizes and gift cards. Food vendors, live music and other activities are also planned.
Dunbar Arts & Crafts Show: An arts and craft show, along with a hot dog sale, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Dunbar Branch Library, 1200 Myers Ave. in Dunbar. To inquire about vendor opportunities, contact Sierra at ssovine01@gmail.com or 304-881-6977.
Valley Park Fudge Off: Valley Park in Hurricane will host a Fudge Off event on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $10, participants can sample vendors' fudge entries and vote for their favorite. The event will also include fudge for purchase, an Easter egg hunt, magician Joey Stepp, musician Travis Vandal, and crafts for children. For more information about the event, including becoming a fudge vendor, email rita@putnamcountyparks.com.
Clendenin Easter Celebration: The Town of Clendenin will have an Easter celebration on Saturday, April 8. Activities will include Easter egg hunts, music, games, photos with the Easter Bunny, a bicycle/bonnet parade, and more. For more information, visit the Town of Clendenin Facebook page or the town's website, ClendeninWV.gov.
Pancakes/Easter Eggs: The Town of Eleanor will host its annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. The free pancake breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to noon in Room C of the Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department building (upstairs), 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor. The Easter egg hunt will begin at noon, at Eleanor Town Park, adjacent to the fire station. Children 5 and younger can hunt for eggs in the baseball field; children 6 and older can hunt for eggs in the space beside the basketball court. Students who would like to volunteer to earn community service hours are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Documentation for the service hours obtained will be provided at the event. For more information, contact Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin at 304-421-8894 or Teresa Harmon at 304-419-5393.
S.C. Easter Eggs: An Easter egg hunt, with 3,000 eggs containing candy and prizes, will take place for children ages 6 and younger from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Joplin Park in South Charleston. Hunters should bring their own baskets. For more information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
Magic Island Easter Eggs: An Easter egg hunt will be held on Magic Island along Kanawha Boulevard, West, in Charleston on Saturday, April 8. Sensory-friendly activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. An egg hunt for ages 10 and younger will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Other activities will include Hoppy’s Little Express Train, a magician, games, face painting, and inflatables. For more information, call 304-348-6860.
S.A. Easter Eggs: An Easter Egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the softball field at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. Hunt times will be: 3-4-year-olds, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; 5-6-year-olds, 11:30 a.m. to noon; 7-9-year-olds, noon to 12:30 p.m.; 10-12-year-olds, 12:30 to 1 p.m.; special needs, 1 to 1:30 p.m. The event will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny and a kids' bicycle giveaway. For more information, visit saparkswv.com or call 304-722-4625.
Nitro Easter Eggs: The City of Nitro will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Nitro City Park.
Montgomery Easter Eggs: The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery #1040 will host its annual community Easter egg hunt, for ages 12 and younger, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the ball field at Valley Pre K-8 (the former Valley High School) in Smithers. Gates will open at 1 p.m. The hunt will also include Easter baskets, drawings for bicycles and the Easter Bunny.
WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
S.A. Nature Hikes: Take a Walk on the Wild Side nature hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Albans City Park on Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The free event will include wildflower hikes, hands-on nature and environmental displays, games, prizes, food, a scavenger hunt, the Foam Garage, a story walk, programs by Sterling Canine Academy and Three Rivers Avian Center, and a free tree pruning workshop. Donations will be accepted to defray costs for future Walk on the Wild Side events.
Hot Dogs/Vendor Sale: A hot dog sale fundraiser and indoor vendor sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St. in Elkview. The center's thrift store will be open during the event. Vendor tables cost $10 each and can be rented by contacting the center at 304-965-3722.
Charleston Citywide Cleanups: Citywide cleanups are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 29. The April 15 cleanup will be for the West Side, Bigley Avenue and North Charleston areas, with equipment pickup at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School, 100 Florida St., Charleston. The April 29 cleanup will be for downtown, the East End, South Hills, and Kanawha City, with equipment pickup at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. The city will provide cleanup supplies, T-shirts, snacks, and water. To volunteer for a cleanup, go online to bit.ly/3LPfjdr.
S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society invites area residents to its building on Fourth Avenue in St. Albans, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, to share stories and photographs (for copying) of 2/3 Quarter Mile Creek-Green Valley Drive along with the area where Kanawha Terrace flows into U.S. 60 and Cooper’s Market and Don’s Drive Inn. Email denisessh73@gmail.com or paradeladySA@gmail.com for more information.
NHS Princess/Pirate Lunch: To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Nitro High School. Tickets are $15 each. They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate-lunch-tickets.
East End Block Party: A free East End Block Party is scheduled for 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, on the 100 block of Virginia and Bradford streets in Charleston. Activities will include live music by Qiet, raffles, games, and a food truck.
Shakespeare Italian Dinner Theater: An Italian buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Clarksburg-based Rustic Mechanicals, on Thursday, April 20, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. The cost is $20 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door; tickets should be prepaid in cash or check (made out to City of Smithers) by April 14 at the Gateway Center or Smithers City Hall. Credit card payments can be made online at juliet2023.ticketleap.com/dinner-theater. For more information, contact Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.
G.L.A.M. Gala: An annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and its Moms on a Mission volunteers to support foster children and foster families, the G.L.A.M. Gala is a formal occasion for women 21 and older featuring dancing, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items. The 2023 G.L.A.M. Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Tickets can be ordered via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
Davis Creek VFD Fundraiser: The Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have its second annual fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at W.Q. Watters, 1081 Kanawha State Forest Drive in Charleston. The fundraiser will include a craft and vendor show and a boot drive. Hot dogs and barbecues, along with chips and drinks, will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces can be reserved for $15 each; contact Jennifer Thornton at 304-590-8028 for vendor table reservations or to pre-order hot dogs and barbecues.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
S.A. City-Wide Cleanup: The St. Albans Public Works Department will sponsor a city-wide cleanup April 24 through May 5. For more information, visit www.stalbanswv.com/cleanup.
Piedmont Preschool/K Round-Up: Piedmont Elementary School will have its preschool/kindergarten enrollment round-up from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28. For necessary forms and more information, call 304-348-1910.
Athletic Club Golf Tournament: The inaugural Red and Black Athletic Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. Registration is $200 per two-person team. If you are interested in participating in the tournament, becoming a hole sponsor, donating prizes or becoming a volunteer, contact Bryan England at 304-444-5000 or Christian Watts at 304-206-8709. The Red and Black Athletic Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for athletic programs in St. Albans.
Tuxes & Tails: Tuxes & Tails 2023 "Down and Derby," a fundraiser for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Dress in your favorite Kentucky Derby attire and partake of food by Soho's and specialty cocktails. Other scheduled activities include a silent auction, live entertainment by DJ EJ, contests, a photo booth and more. For tickets, go to secure.qgiv.com/event/tuxestails2023.
Spring Festival Vendors: Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane. Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30. To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration is $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary. To register, visit the school or the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, May 20, on D Street in South Charleston. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up for the event or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.