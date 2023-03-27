Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Clendenin Yard Sale: The inaugural Town of Clendenin city-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. To get your address/location on the master list, email it to erica.kearns@clendeninwv.gov by Saturday, April 1. Once the list is completed, it will be available for viewing on the Town of Clendenin Facebook page, Clendenin Town Hall, and at Clendeninwv.gov.

Career/Employment Expo: The Spring 2023 Career and Employment Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union in Institute.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you