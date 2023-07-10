KVSS Bingo/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have bingo games at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, followed by a lunch of soft tacos, rice, refried beans, and fresh fruit. For more information, call 304-348-0707.
Cardiology Symposium: A Vandalia Health Cardiology Symposium will be held Aug. 11-13 at Stonewall Resort. The conference will provide a comprehensive review of current topics, treatments, and strategies for structural heart disease including: transcatheter aortic valve replacement, cardiogenic shock, imaging techniques, medications, case presentations, and poster sessions. This interdisciplinary conference is designed for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, radiologic technicians, and technologists and all interested allied health professionals. Wednesday, July 19, is the registration deadline. To register or receive more information, call 304-388-1856.
Girls' Youth Soccer Camp: A free youth soccer camp for girls in elementary and middle schools will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way in Dunbar. West Virginia University soccer student-athletes will offer instruction. To enroll or find out more about the camp, go to CountryRoadsTrust.com.
4-H Fair: Camp Virgil Tate in Charleston will host a 4-H Fair Friday, July 21, through Sunday July 23. Events and attractions will include competitions open to all ages, arts and crafts, baked and canned goods, flowers, quilts, and produce. For more information, go to bit.ly/cvt4hfair23 or visit the Camp Virgil Tate page on Facebook.
Jamboree at the Tompkins': The third annual Jamboree at the Tompkins’ will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Tompkins House, 1023 Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove. Attractions will include music by Campbells Creek native Josh Pantry.
S.A. Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal Discussion Group will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The topic will be UFOs and aliens. Admission is free. Email angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.
Summer Theatre Camp: Children's Theatre of Charleston will have a Beyond the Stage "Get Your Act Together" summer theatre camp for ages 7 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon July 25 and 26. A fundraiser for CTOC's teen group, the cost of the camp is $50. Registration is limited to 30 campers. To register or receive further information, go to ctoc.org or visit the group's page on Facebook.
'Grease': The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the stage musical "Grease" at the Clay Center in Charleston. Show dates and times are 7:30 p.m. July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5 and 2 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6. Tickets start at $30 and can be ordered at theclaycenter.org, by calling 304-561-3570 or by visiting the Clay Center box office during regular operating hours.
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant: The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant Saturday, July 29, (for children up to 12 years of age) and Sunday, July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications or more information, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
'Aladdin Jr.' Auditions: Children's Theatre of Charleston will host auditions for its fall production of "Disney's Aladdin Jr." on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Disney's Aladdin Jr." will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. For more information, go to ctoc.org online.
Pinch Reunion: The 2023 Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Pinch. For more information, visit pinchreunion.com or the PinchReunionWV Facebook page.
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each of the courses on Aug. 14, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.