KVSS Bingo/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have bingo games at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, followed by a lunch of soft tacos, rice, refried beans, and fresh fruit. For more information, call 304-348-0707.

Cardiology Symposium: A Vandalia Health Cardiology Symposium will be held Aug. 11-13 at Stonewall Resort. The conference will provide a comprehensive review of current topics, treatments, and strategies for structural heart disease including: transcatheter aortic valve replacement, cardiogenic shock, imaging techniques, medications, case presentations, and poster sessions. This interdisciplinary conference is designed for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, radiologic technicians, and technologists and all interested allied health professionals. Wednesday, July 19, is the registration deadline. To register or receive more information, call 304-388-1856.

