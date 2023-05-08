Ribfest Vendors Sought: Organizers of the 23rd annual Ribfest in Charleston are accepting applications for food and non-food vendors and arts and crafts vendors. For application forms and more information, email fonzie@cisna.com or call 304-384-2184 after 11 a.m. Ribfest will be held Sept. 14-17 at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Nitro Hometown Heroes: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
May Hikes: At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, the Kanawha Trail Club will hike the Trail of Doom and Mark Metz Nature Trail, two moderate loops of approximately three-and-a-half miles, at Barboursville City Park; meet at the lake parking area and hike one or both loops. On Sunday, May 21, the club will hike the Ansted Rail Trail along the Hawks Nest Rail Trail, approximately two miles down and back up (four miles total) at approximately 2:30 p.m. Meet at the Cantley Drive Park and Ride at 1:30 p.m. for further directions.
KVSS Music Program: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will celebrate Older Americans Month on Wednesday, May 17, with bingo games, lunch, and a musical performance by Makenna Hope of St. Albans. Bingo, with prizes, will start at 10:30 a.m. Hope will sing during the luncheon that will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A presentation on a new home modification program for seniors will be offered from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
GWHS Spring Concert: The George Washington High School Band will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Admission is free. A reception will be held after the concert to honor Director Mark Hardman on his retirement.
S.A. Yard Sale: Sponsored by the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce, the St. Albans City Wide Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, May 20. Participation is free for St. Albans residents. To have your address placed on the master list, email it to chamber@mysawv.com no later than Sunday, May 14. Hard copies of the list will be available at City Hall and City Bank, beginning Tuesday, May 16. The list will also be posted on the City of St. Albans Facebook page.
Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration is $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary. To register, visit the school or the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
Arthritis Cure Walk: The 2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis-West Virginia will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. To register or receive more information, contact Lara Daly at ldaly@arthritis.org or 412-480-8778.
Belle Town Festival/Car Show: The Belle Town Festival and Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, in Belle. The car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All cars must be registered by noon. The entry fee is $10 (cash only) per vehicle. A registration table will be set up across from the Belle Fire Department. All vehicles entering the show should enter by the fire department on Seventh Street. For additional information, call Ray Hodge at 681-245-9641 or Tim Wilson at 304-539-3919.
Floating Nature Walk: In cooperation with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will sponsor a floating nature walk on Little Coal River on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The pre-registration deadline is Monday, May 15. Space is limited to 15 participants, who must have some previous kayaking experience. Registration and payment must be received in advance. A $40 donation will reserve a kayak, shuttle service, and a tailgate lunch. With the participant’s own kayak, the trip is a $25 donation. The trip may be rescheduled if river conditions are deemed unsuitable. For more information, visit the Forks of Coal State Natural Foundation Facebook page or e-mail forksofcoalfoundation@gmail.com.
Planning Committee Meeting: The Institute/West Dunbar/Pinewood Sub Area Planning Committee conduct a community meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the William J. Raglin Community Education Center.
Belle Craft/Vendor Sale: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle, will host a craft and vendor sale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The sale will have indoor and outdoor vendors, as well as hourly raffles and concessions available for purchase. For additional information, phone 681-264-0776.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, May 20, on D Street in South Charleston. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
Dragonpalooza: The Dragonpalooza St. Albans Beer and Music Festival will be held from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at St. Albans City Park. For more information, contact St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625 or stweedy2003@yahoo.com.
Jeep Jam/Drive-In Movie Night: The Town of Clendenin welcomes all Jeep owners and others to the first Jeep Jam and Drive-In Movie Night. on Saturday, May 20. The cruise-in-type event will begin at 4 p.m. on Main St. in Clendenin. A family-friendly movie will be played on the Harper Stage near dusk. For more information, contact Town Hall at 304-548-4192 or Erica Kearns at erica.kearns@clendeninwv.gov.
Memorial Trail Run/Walk: The second annual Evan Stowers Memorial 5K Trail Run and 2-Mile Walk will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. The event will benefits West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders and Fetching Pawsibilities for WV's Au-some Kids. To register or learn more, go to runsignup.com.
'Grease' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for "Grease" at its headquarters, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Reading/singing auditions will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Dance auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. For more information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org. "Grease" will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
Eleanor Pool Party: A pool party, featuring music by DJ BU, will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Eleanor Community Pool.
National Trails Day Hike: In observance of National Trails Day Saturday, June 3, starting at 9 a.m. at Kanawha State Forest's Nature Center Area in Charleston. Easy and moderate hikes and ADA-accessible activities will be available.
Morning Yoga Classes: Instructor Debora Mattingly will lead free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July, weather permitting, at Magic Island on Charleston's West Side. Participants should bring their own mats. For more information, call 304-348-6860.
Run for Your Life: The CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. Proceeds will support colorectal cancer awareness, research, and screening initiatives. To register or learn more, go to give.camcfoundation.org or camcfoundation.org.
AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show: Sponsored by Valley West Veterinary Hospital, the Capitol Market AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 800 Smith St. in Charleston. First, second and third prizes will be awarded, including a pet basket from Valley West. Registration is due by June 2. To find out more and register, go to forms.gle/H3QGMqfdcN4A8dK17.
Free Fishing Weekend: A free fishing weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Anderson Lake at Wine Cellar Park in Dunbar. Free attractions will include fishing, hot dogs, S'mores, and drinks. For more details, phone 304-766-0223.
PHS Alumni Banquet/Dance: The Poca High School Alumni Association's annual banquet and dance will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Poca High. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., a welcome program will start at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Willie D and the Regrets will provide music. The cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1 and can be mailed to Poca High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 427, Poca, WV 25259. For more information, call Dale Parkins at 304-755-5497.
S.C. Basketball Camp: Black Eagle Basketball Camp 2023, for rising first through sixth grade boys and girls, will take place at the South Charleston Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 through June 14. The camp will include skills development, team building and 5-on-5 games. The cost is $60 per player and includes a T-shirt; registration and payment will be taken on the first morning of camp. Snacks, drinks and lunch will be available to purchase each day of the camp. Pre-registration, along with more information, is available by contacting Josh Daniel at 304-389-7274 or jdaniel@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Juneteenth Festival: Juneteenth Festival 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 17, and include local artists, a community choir, vendors, a Kids' Zone, and more. A parade will begin at noon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston and end at City Center at Slack Plaza, where festival activities will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, phone 304-348-0529.
Musical Theater Workshop: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a musical theater workshop June 19-23 for youths in sixth through 12th grades. The week-long workshop will be held at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston, and focus on learning and performing songs from various musicals, along with classes and instruction in movement, singing, and acting from local professionals Shakira Martin, Christa Navy, and Nina Pasinetti. The workshop will include a live showcase at the end of the week for family and friends. Enrollment is limited to 50 and costs $100 per enrollee; visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org for information and registration.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
UC Soccer Camps: The University of Charleston will host co-ed Nike soccer camps for ages 6 to 16 June 19 through June 23 and June 26-30. For more information and registration for the half-day and full-day camps, visit www.ussportscamps.com.
Energy Express Reading Program: The West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps will present a free, six-week Energy Express summer reading program June 21 through July 28 at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. The Energy Express summer reading program is for students entering grades one through six this fall. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Online applications can be accessed at bit.ly/kanawhaee23. For additional information, contact Jocelyn Crawford of the WVU Extension Service at 304-720-9889 or jocelyn.crawford@mail.WVU.edu.
Clendenin Festival 5K/Race: The Town of Clendenin Festival 5K and 1-Mile Race will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Clendenin Town Hall in Clendenin. The flat course will go through the town of Clendenin using the town streets and the new Elk River Rail Trail. The pre-registration fee is $25 (T-shirts are guaranteed if registered by June 15) and $30 on the day of the race. To sign up and learn more about the event, go to tristateracer.com.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
Bora Bora Adventure: The CAMC Foundation will present Bora Bora Adventure, a Tahitian-themed, beach-casual celebration to benefit CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Featuring themed food, drinks and entertainment, the fundraiser will be held at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, outdoors, weather permitting, or indoors, if not. For tickets or further information, go to camcfoundation.org/events/borabora.
'Aladdin Jr.' Auditions: Children's Theatre of Charleston will host auditions for its fall production of "Disney's Aladdin Jr." on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Disney's Aladdin Jr." will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. For more information, go to ctoc.org online.
Pinch Reunion: The 2023 Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Pinch. For more information, visit pinchreunion.com
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each of the courses on Aug. 14, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.