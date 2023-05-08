Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ribfest Vendors Sought: Organizers of the 23rd annual Ribfest in Charleston are accepting applications for food and non-food vendors and arts and crafts vendors. For application forms and more information, email fonzie@cisna.com or call 304-384-2184 after 11 a.m. Ribfest will be held Sept. 14-17 at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Nitro Hometown Heroes: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.

