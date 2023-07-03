Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. A coin auction will be held. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com online.
Cardiology Symposium: A Vandalia Health Cardiology Symposium will be held Aug. 11-13 at Stonewall Resort. The conference will provide a comprehensive review of current topics, treatments, and strategies for structural heart disease, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement, cardiogenic shock, imaging techniques, medications, case presentations, and poster sessions. The interdisciplinary conference is designed for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, radiologic technicians, and technologists and all interested allied health professionals. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 19. To register or receive more information, call 304-388-1856.
Girls' Youth Soccer Camp: A free youth soccer camp for elementary and middle school girls will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way in Dunbar. West Virginia University soccer student-athletes will offer instruction. To enroll or find out more, go to CountryRoadsTrust.com.
4-H Fair: Camp Virgil Tate in Charleston will host a 4-H Fair Friday, July 21, through Sunday July 23. Events and attractions will include competitions open to all ages, arts and crafts, baked and canned goods, flowers, quilts, and produce. For more information, go to bit.ly/cvt4hfair23 or visit the Camp Virgil Tate page on Facebook.
Jamboree at the Tompkins': The third annual Jamboree at the Tompkins’ will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Tompkins House, 1023 Kelleys Creek Road, Cedar Grove. Attractions will include music by Campbells Creek native Josh Pantry.
Summer Theatre Camp: Children's Theatre of Charleston will have a Beyond the Stage "Get Your Act Together" summer theatre camp for ages 7 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon July 25 and 26. A fundraiser for CTOC's teen group, the cost of the camp is $50. Registration is limited to 30 campers. To register or receive more information, visit ctoc.org or the group's page on Facebook.
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant: The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications or more information, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
'Aladdin Jr.' Auditions: Children's Theatre of Charleston will host auditions for its fall production of "Disney's Aladdin Jr." on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Disney's Aladdin Jr." will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. For more information, go to ctoc.org online.
Pinch Reunion: The 2023 Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Pinch. For more information, visit pinchreunion.com or the PinchReunionWV Facebook page.
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each of the courses on Aug. 14, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
SJHS All-Class Reunion: A Stonewall Jackson High School All-Class Reunion is being organized for 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Registration is $75 per person. Checks, made payable to SJHS Reunion, can be mailed to SJHS Reunion, 4712 Marlanka Lane, South Charleston, WV 25309. Payment can be made online at myevent.com/SJHSAllClassReunion (include your class year, email or phone number and maiden name, if applicable). Registration is non-refundable (unless the reunion is canceled) and ends on June 16. For further information, email SJHS2023Reunion@gmail.com or call Bobbi at 304-542-1712.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.