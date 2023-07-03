Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. A coin auction will be held. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com online.

Cardiology Symposium: A Vandalia Health Cardiology Symposium will be held Aug. 11-13 at Stonewall Resort. The conference will provide a comprehensive review of current topics, treatments, and strategies for structural heart disease, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement, cardiogenic shock, imaging techniques, medications, case presentations, and poster sessions. The interdisciplinary conference is designed for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, radiologic technicians, and technologists and all interested allied health professionals. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 19. To register or receive more information, call 304-388-1856.

