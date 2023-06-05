Nitro Hometown Heroes: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
School Supply Drive: Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries is conducting a school supply drive through Saturday, July 15, to fill 400 student book bags. School supplies can be dropped off at the Heart + Hand headquarters at 212 D St. in South Charleston during regular operating hours.
Putnam Mobile Library: The Putnam County Library will present a Mobile Library open house at Winfield Town Hall, 12474 Winfield Road in Winfield from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. The open house will include book giveaways, story times, crafts, and other activities.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Mountain Roots Community Theatre Director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Juneteenth Festival: Juneteenth Festival 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 17, and include local artists, a community choir, vendors, a Kids' Zone, and more. A parade will begin at noon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston and end at City Center at Slack Plaza, where festival activities will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, phone 304-348-0529.
Musical Theater Workshop: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a musical theater workshop June 19-23 for youths in sixth through 12th grades. The week-long workshop will be held at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston, and focus on learning and performing songs from various musicals, along with classes and instruction in movement, singing, and acting from local professionals Shakira Martin, Christa Navy, and Nina Pasinetti. The workshop will include a live showcase at the end of the week for family and friends. Enrollment is limited to 50 and costs $100 per enrollee; visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org for information and registration.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Juneteenth Celebration: Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center (Heritage Towers) will celebrate Juneteenth 2023 on Monday, June 19, at the Orchard Manor Switzer Center, 900 Griffin Drive in Charleston. Family fun, games, food, and storytelling will begin at 3 p.m. Children will participate on Kids’ Open Mic to express their thoughts on “What Freedom Means to Me." Juneteenth is a celebration and the oldest commemoration for the end of slavery in the United States. For more information, contact Pamela Minimah at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com or visit the Heritage Towers Museum page on Facebook.
UC Soccer Camps: The University of Charleston will host co-ed Nike soccer camps for ages 6 to 16 June 19 through June 23 and June 26-30. For more information and registration for the half-day and full-day camps, visit www.ussportscamps.com.
Energy Express Reading Program: The West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps will present a free, six-week Energy Express summer reading program June 21 through July 28 at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. The Energy Express summer reading program is for students entering grades one through six this fall. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Online applications can be accessed at bit.ly/kanawhaee23. For additional information, contact Jocelyn Crawford of the WVU Extension Service at 304-720-9889 or jocelyn.crawford@mail.WVU.edu.
RHS Car Wash: The Riverside High School boys soccer team will have a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Tractor Supply in Belle. Donations will be accepted for the car washes.
Lucky 7 Celebration: The Town of Clendenin will host a Lucky 7 Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Activities will include a 5K/1-mile run/walk, craft vendors, street games, cornhole, face painting, food, karaoke, fireworks, and music, including a performance by The Esquires. For more information, go to the Town of Clendenin's Facebook page or website, clendeninwv.gov.
Teen Summer Bash: Mission WV will host a free Summer Bash at the Pool for ages 11 to 19 at Waves of Fun at Valley Park, 1 Valley Park Drive in Hurricane, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 26. Along with pool swim time, the Summer Bash at the Pool will include food, vision boards, yoga, an obstacle course, and prizes such as a laptop, iPads, and more. The first 50 students ages 11 to 19 through the doors will receive a $50 gift card. For more information, contact Hillary Gore at hgore@missionwv.org.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees will get underway at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given. For additional information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
First Baptist Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FBC ST ALBANS to schedule an appointment.
UKV July 4 Celebration: The City of Montgomery Park Board and the City of Smithers will sponsor an Independence Day celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave. in Montgomery. The celebration will include live music, children's activities, popcorn, and free ice cream courtesy of the Montgomery Dairy Queen. A fireworks display will get underway at 10 p.m. For vendor application forms, contact Angela Tackett or Sonya Mitchell at 304-442-5181.
Hurricane Fourth Celebration: The City of Hurricane will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, from Hurricane Bridge Park on Midland Trail to First Baptist Church on Main Street. This will be followed by family activities from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hurricane City Park and fireworks, set off from Water Tank Hill, at 10 p.m.
Bora Bora Adventure: The CAMC Foundation will present Bora Bora Adventure, a Tahitian-themed, beach-casual celebration to benefit CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Featuring themed food, drinks and entertainment, the fundraiser will be held at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, outdoors, weather permitting, or indoors, if not. For tickets or further information, go to camcfoundation.org/events/borabora.
Summer Theatre Camp: Children's Theatre of Charleston will have a Beyond the Stage "Get Your Act Together" summer theatre camp for ages 7 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon July 25 and 26. A fundraiser for CTOC's teen group, the cost of the camp is $50. Registration is limited to 30 campers. To register or learn more, go to ctoc.org or visit the group's page on Facebook.
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant: The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications or more information, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
'Aladdin Jr.' Auditions: Children's Theatre of Charleston will host auditions for its fall production of "Disney's Aladdin Jr." on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Disney's Aladdin Jr." will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. For more information, go to ctoc.org online.
Pinch Reunion: The 2023 Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Pinch. For more information, visit pinchreunion.com or the PinchReunionWV Facebook page.
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each of the courses on Aug. 14, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
SJHS All-Class Reunion: A Stonewall Jackson High School All-Class Reunion is being organized for 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Registration is $75 per person. Checks, made payable to SJHS Reunion, can be mailed to SJHS Reunion, 4712 Marlanka Lane, South Charleston, WV 25309. Payment can be made online at myevent.com/SJHSAllClassReunion (include your class year, email or phone number and maiden name, if applicable). Registration is non-refundable (unless the reunion is canceled) and ends on June 16. For further information, email SJHS2023Reunion@gmail.com or call Bobbi at 304-542-1712.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.