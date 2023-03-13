Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SHS Blood Drive: The Sissonville High School Marine Corps JROTC will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, in the Sissonville High gymnasium, 6301 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. The blood drive is open to community members, school staff and students who are at least 16 years old. To register for an appointment or find out more, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Andy Gross Live: Comedian, magician and internet entertainer Andy Gross will perform on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.

