Coonskin Movie Night: A free, outdoor, giant-screen showing of "Top Gun: Maverick" will be presented starting at dusk at Coonskin Park in Charleston on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Phone 304-341-8000 for more information.

2023 Pinch Reunion: The Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Pinch. For more information, visit pinchreunion.com or the PinchReunionWV Facebook page.

