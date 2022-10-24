Fall Trout Stock: The Kanawha County Commission and the Town of Clendenin will stock the Elk River and Blue Creek in the Sanderson area with trout on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the public access area in upper Clendenin (end of Maywood Avenue).
Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct children's developmental screenings Friday, Nov. 4, at Teays Valley Baptist Church on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2-1/2 to 4 will be screened in the areas of speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
SCPL Festi-Fall: The South Charleston Public Library will have a Festi-Fall event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Arts and crafts vendors interested in reserving a free booth can find out more by calling 304-744-6561.
Planning/Election Meeting: The Institute/West Dunbar/Pinewood Sub Area Planning Committee Inc. will have a community and election meeting from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the William J. Raglin Community Education Center, 142 Marshall Ave. in Dunbar. Votes will be taken to fill the following positions: president, secretary and three board members. Nominations will be taken from the floor. You must be present to vote and/or be placed on the ballot. Copies of the newly revised bylaws will be available at the meeting.
SES Fall Festival: The Sissonville Elementary School PTO host a fall festival that will start at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the school, 8324 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.
Mobile Food Pantry: The Mountaineer Food Bank will have its mobile food pantry providing items for Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers.
Montgomery Veterans Program: The GFWC Woman's Club of Montgomery will host a program for area veterans at the Montgomery Community Center, the former David S. Long Alumni Center, 612 Third Ave., Montgomery, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Topics will include veterans' benefits such as disabilities, compensation, pensions, and more. All community veterans are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
3 Betties Fundraisers: The 3 Betties Foundation will sponsor a pair of fundraisers to help those dealing with a cancer diagnosis. On Friday, Nov. 11, a "Night of Hope with Holly," featuring Holly Forbes, will be presented at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $50 for a VIP meet-and-greet ticket. The second annual Christmas for a Cure Craft Show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sacred Heart gymnasium on Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. For more information about either event, email Chad at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
Craft Expo/Bake Sale: The Woman's Club of Nitro will present Santa's Handmade Craft Expo and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2205 Second Ave. in Nitro. The expo will include hand-crafted merchandise, primitives, honey, apple butter, quilts, lotions, goat milk soap, and more. Along with baked goods, sausage biscuits will be available for purchase for breakfast, as will homemade pulled pork barbecues, with baked beans, cole slaw and macaroni salad for lunch.
S.C. Business After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours networking event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Harmony at Southridge, 801 Peyton Way in Charleston. Participants are asked to bring canned goods to donate to a local food pantry/shelter. The cost is $10 for SCCC members and $15 for others. To RSVP or receive more information, contact the SCCC at executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
CMS Urbanite Awards: Presented by City National Bank, the 2022 Charleston Main Streets Urbanite Awards will be given out, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Woman's Club of Charleston headquarters, Virginia and Elizabeth streets on Charleston's East End. The awards honor local businesses, property owners, volunteers, employees, and civic leaders on the East End and West Side. The event is free to the public.
Beans & Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. The fundraiser will include an array of desserts, music, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the RCCR at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
Capital City Arts & Crafts Show: The Kanawha City Lions Club will sponsor the 2022 Capital City Arts & Crafts Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. For more information, email jdrcrw1@gmail.com.
Chartered Bus Trip: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club will sponsor a bus trip to Wytheville, Virginia, for a dinner theater Christmas show on Saturday, Nov. 19. The cost of the trip, dinner and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Hillbreed Coat/Toy Drive: The fourth annual Hillbreed Memorial Coat and Toy Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, on Sissonville Drive near the Sissonville Branch Library and Flinn Elementary School.
Gauley Bridge Santa Bazaar: The Town of Gauley Bridge for Santa's Corner will sponsor a Santa Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School. Bazaar vendor spaces are $10 plus a new toy for donation. To reserve bazaar spaces or learn more about the event, phone 304-632-2505 or 304-632-4141.
Sissonville Christmas Celebration: The Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Sissonville Multipurpose Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Children's Christmas Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium in Sissonville. The Sissonville Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. To enter a float in the parade, contact Tom Miller at tomfirerescue@msn.com.
Santa's Workshop Vendors: Vendors are sought for a Santa's Workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. To sign up or learn more, contact Ashley at 304-757-4778 or abarber@celebrationvillasl.com.
Charleston Christmas Parade: With a theme of "A Christmas Movie," the City of Charleston's 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. It will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, go from Washington Street to Summers Street and return to the boulevard from Summers Street. Applications to participate in the parade are being taken through Nov. 21; for more information, go to charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade or send email inquiries to miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
Tire Collection Program: West Virginia Cashin is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority to collect scrap tires in an environmentally friendly manner in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Up to 10 tires, with or without rims, per person will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Tires can be dropped off at 1 Pickens Road in Nitro. The program is for Putnam County residents only (no businesses). Those dropping off tires should bring identification. For more information, visit wvcashin.com.