Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Fall Trout Stock: The Kanawha County Commission and the Town of Clendenin will stock the Elk River and Blue Creek in the Sanderson area with trout on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the public access area in upper Clendenin (end of Maywood Avenue).

Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct children's developmental screenings Friday, Nov. 4, at Teays Valley Baptist Church on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2-1/2 to 4 will be screened in the areas of speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you