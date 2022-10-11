Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Needle Arts Group: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend the monthly Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meetings. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. The next meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Conference Room of the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. The group meets on the third Thursday of every month. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.

MMS Fall Festival: McKinley Middle School, 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will host a community fall festival from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Vendors and food trucks are being sought to take part. Vendor spaces can be secured for $15 each. To reserve a vendor spot or find out more, contact Missy Chapman at 304-395-1900.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you