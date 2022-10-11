Needle Arts Group: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend the monthly Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meetings. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. The next meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Conference Room of the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. The group meets on the third Thursday of every month. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
MMS Fall Festival: McKinley Middle School, 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will host a community fall festival from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Vendors and food trucks are being sought to take part. Vendor spaces can be secured for $15 each. To reserve a vendor spot or find out more, contact Missy Chapman at 304-395-1900.
W.Va. Book Festival: The 2022 West Virginia Book Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The festival will feature bestselling authors Elin Hilderbrand, C.J. Box, V.E. Schwab, and Marc Brown. All events and programs are free. For a full schedule of events and additional information, go to www.wvbookfestival.org.
TMVFD Craft Show: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host a craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the TMVFD Community Building, 5382 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Concessions will be available, including hot dogs, BBQ and baked goods. Proceeds raised will help with fire department expenses. More event information is available at www.tmvfd.com.
Dunbar Boo Bash: The City of Dunbar's annual Boo Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the 12th Street Plaza in Dunbar. The Boo Bash will include free hot dogs, popcorn, candy, and inflatables for ages intermediate school and younger. To donate, volunteer or set up a table and pass out candy, contact the Dunbar Recreation Center at 304-766-0223.
Guys' Night Out: As a fundraiser for the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Children, the 17th annual Guys' Night Out will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Oakes Field in South Charleston. The event will start two hours prior to the kickoff of the West Virginia University-Texas Tech football game, which will be available for viewing on screens at the venue. For tickets or more information, go to www.guysnightoutcharleston.com.
Meet the Candidates: The GFWC-WV Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes will host a Meet The Candidates Night at the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Marmet Trunk or Treat: A Trunk or Treat event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Ben Morris Field on MacCorkle Avenue in Marmet. Admission is free. To RSVP or receive more information, call 304-644-9197 or 304-964-2454.
Chartered Bus Trips: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club is sponsoring a pair of chartered bus trips. A bus trip to Amish Country in Ohio is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, and will include a flea market, a cheesehouse tour, and shopping opportunities. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a trip will be taken to Wytheville, Virginia, for a dinner theater Christmas show; the cost of the trip, dinner, and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Art Festival/Farmers Market: The final Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market for 2022 will be held in Smithers from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. The free community event will take place outside or indoors, depending on weather conditions, and will feature vendors, games, music, and food with a Halloween theme. Adults and children are encouraged to dress for costume contests. Project Aware of the Fayette County Board of Education will lead everyone in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance. Check Facebook for any updates at the Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market page.
Appalachian Giveaway: Penny Seymour Ministries will host a giveaway of items such as personal and household goods, toys and small appliances from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Southern Appalachian Labor School, 1862 Beards Fork Road, Beards Fork. For more information, contact Lisa at 304-663-6003.
Gritt's Fun Farm: Gritt’s Fun Farm is open for the autumn season through Oct. 30. The Fun Farm features 300 acres of farm land and nearly 30 attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn mazes, apple cannons, zipline rides and more. New attractions will be available during the season, such as the “Gritt’s GOAT-el” and Grain Train, Spookley the Square Pumpkin visits and live entertainment Saturdays and Sundays. Gritt’s Fun Farm hours of operation are 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (Back 40 attractions open at 4 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online to save $2 per ticket and guarantee admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.grittsfarm.com. Information regarding booking parties, company events and school field trips is also available on the website. Online tickets are free for children 2 and younger. Online general admission tickets are $16.95 each for Saturday and Sunday admission and $12.95 each for Thursday and Friday admission. The "Gramps & Grannies" senior admission fee is $9.50. For organization outings, admission is $13.95 per person on Saturdays and Sundays and $10.95 apiece on Thursdays and Fridays. Season passes are available for $39.95. Gritt’s Fun Farm is located at 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo. Email events@grittsfarm.com or call 304-937-2565, ext. 2, for more information.
S.A. Trunk or Treat: The City of St. Albans and the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor in part a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Local groups, businesses, churches, and individuals interested in participating can register at saparkswv.com/trunkortreat.
Kanawha Trick or Treat: The Kanawha County Commission has announced that 2022 trick or treat hours will be recognized as 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for the county.
Lung/Breast Screenings: CAMC will sponsor a Screen2Intervene lung and breast cancer screening day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Mammograms will be offered at the CAMC Breast Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by calling 304-388-1590. Lung screenings will be offered at the Kanawha City Imaging Center, across from the CAMC Cancer Center. Pre-registration for lung screenings is required and must be made by Oct. 31 by calling 304-388-2037. Free tobacco cessation counseling will be provided at the lung screenings as well. For more information, go to camc.org/Screen2Intervene.
SCPL Festi-Fall: The South Charleston Public Library will have a Festi-Fall event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Arts and crafts vendors interested in reserving a free booth can find out more by calling 304-744-6561.
Montgomery Veterans Program: The GFWC Woman's Club of Montgomery will host a program for area veterans at the Montgomery Community Center, the former David S. Long Alumni Center, 612 Third Ave., Montgomery, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Topics will include veterans' benefits such as disabilities, compensation, pensions, and more. All community veterans are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Beans & Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. The fundraiser will include an array of desserts, music, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the RCCR at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
Capital City Arts & Crafts Show: The Kanawha City Lions Club will sponsor the 2022 Capital City Arts & Crafts Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. For more information, email jdrcrw1@gmail.com.
Hillbreed Coat/Toy Drive: The fourth annual Hillbreed Memorial Coat and Toy Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, on Sissonville Drive near the Sissonville Branch Library and Flinn Elementary School.
Santa's Workshop Vendors: Vendors are sought for a Santa's Workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. To sign up or learn more, contact Ashley at 304-757-4778 or abarber@celebrationvillasl.com.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
Tire Collection Program: West Virginia Cashin is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority to collect scrap tires in an environmentally friendly manner in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Up to 10 tires, with or without rims, per person will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Tires can be dropped off at 1 Pickens Road in Nitro. The program is for Putnam County residents only (no businesses). Those dropping off tires should bring identification. For more information, visit wvcashin.com.