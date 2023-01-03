Dementia-Friendly Support Group: The Dementia-Friendly Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans.
S.A. Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The snow date is Jan. 19.
Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings on Friday, Jan. 13, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road, in Hurricane. Children ages 2½ to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, to schedule an appointment or receive further information.
S.A. Library Programs: The St. Albans Public Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans, will have an I-SPY program and a make-and-take craft program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16. For more information, contact the library at 304-722-2244.
Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from throughout the area to join the group this spring. Beginning Jan. 17, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the chorus’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will have a Board of Directors meeting virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting or more information.
‘Kinky Boots’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will have auditions for “Kinky Boots” at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Singing auditions will be held on Monday, Jan. 23. Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection and bring a copy of the music (if not from the show) for the accompanist. Pop songs or music from “Kinky Boots” is preferred. Reading auditions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Scripts will be provided. Dance auditions will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Those auditioning should dress for dance; combinations will be taught. Callback auditions may be held on Thursday, Jan. 26. All auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. “Kinky Boots” will be presented April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For more information on roles and audition requirements, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
KSF Winter Walks: The Shirley Schweizer Winter Walks will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.
Give Kids a Smile Day: The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
W.Va. International Auto Show: The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For tickets and more information, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.