UC Builders Club: State author Denise Giardina will speak at the University of Charleston Builders Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Emma Byrd Gallery of Riggleman Hall on the UC campus. The cost of the luncheon is $18. Call 304-357-4735 to make a reservation.
Male Empowerment Session: The Young Leaders Network, providing mentorship for young men ages 11 to 18, will offer free haircuts, free food, conversation, and more at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The group meets monthly. For more information, call Kavon Cutler at 304-348-6884.
Clendenin Little League: Onsite sign-ups for the Clendenin Little League's 2023 season are scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Blanch's Family Diner, 9 Second Ave. in Clendenin. Baseball and softball divisions include Tee-Ball (ages 4 to 7), Minors (ages 5 to 11), Majors (ages 9 to 12), and Junior League (ages 12 to 14). The cost is $55 per player. Along with each player's birth certificate, parents/guardians should bring proof of address/residency and a driver's license. Online registrations can be made at clendeninlittleleague.org. For additional information, call or text 304-807-0652.
Black History Quiz Bowl: West Virginia State University will host a Black History Quiz Bowl, as part of Black History Month, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Wilson Student Union on the WVSU campus in Institute.
Women of Achievement Luncheon: The YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Grand Ballroom of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The 2023 Women of Achievement honorees are Dr. Tracy Wilkerson, Karen Williams, Chanel Hunt, and Debby Weinstein. General admission tickets are $100 each. For tickets or more information, go to www.ywcacharleston.org.
Nitro Sports Complex Employment: The City of Nitro is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for lifeguards, cashiers, concession workers, and a pool manager for the new Nitro Sports Complex. Applications can be picked up at Nitro City Hall, 2009 20th St. in Nitro, or requested by emailing j.wright@cityofnitro.org.
Beekeeping 101: Alex Urban will lead "Beekeeping 101," a basic beekeeping workshop, including tips on raising honeybees and maintaining the quality of honey, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Heart+Hand Thrift Store, 212 D St. in South Charleston. A $5 donation is requested to support Heart+Hand's food pantry; scholarships are available. Feb. 25 will also be Free Seeds Day at Heart+Hand; free seeds for gardens will be available. For additional information or to register for the program, call 304-989-7609.
Winter Blues Farmers Market: The 2023 Winter Blues Farmers Market is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture event, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, will enable visitors to shop for an array of agriculture-based products. Admission is free. For more information, including vendor opportunities, contact the Business Development Division at 304-558-2210 or the West Virginia University Small Farm Center at 304-293-2715 or visit extension.wvu.edu/agriculture/small-farm-center/small-farm-conference.
Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
WVU Symphony Orchestra: A free performance by the West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Tickets can be reserved at bit.ly/3jFv4bf or by calling the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570.
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Arts Conference: The 2023 Arts in Our Communities Conference will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The conference is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and view the schedule of events, go to wvculture.org/arts-in-our-communities-conference or email paul.r.neil@wv.gov.
Celtic Calling 2023: 2023 Celtic Calling Gathering events will take place throughout Charleston Wednesday, March 1, through Sunday, March 5. For a schedule of events, go to the "7th Celtic Calling Gathering" page on Facebook or the website, celticcalling.org.
WVSU Engineering Day: West Virginia State University will host WVSU Engineering Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in Hamblin Hall on the Institute campus. Middle and high school students can participate in a variety of free, hands-on activities. For more information, call 304-766-3087 or 304-204-4362.
GKV Homeschool Expo: Community representatives will be available to share information and resources with new and existing homeschooling families at the 2023 Greater Kanawha Valley Homeschool Expo. The free expo will include information about the numerous educational, recreational and extracurricular opportunities that are offered in the area. A table will also be available for a curriculum swap. The expo will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Maranatha Fellowship on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For more information, email apitonak@yahoo.com or call/text 304-881-2227.
Science/Engineering Fair: The West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Monday, March 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The fair acts as an entry point for West Virginia high school students to qualify the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Middle school students can qualify for the Broadcom MASTERS competition and the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.
K.V. Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Montgomery Craft Fair: Montgomery General Hospital will host a spring craft fair for local vendors, craftspeople and businesses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10. For more information, email tmyers@mghwv.org.
Muddy Mutt 15K: The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane. The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes. There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Spring Pop-Up Shop: The second annual "Peek into Spring" pop-up shop/craft and vendor event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston. For more information, email jakesevents38@gmail.com.
Andy Gross Live: Comedian, magician and internet entertainer Andy Gross will perform on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
Charleston Ballet: The Charleston Ballet and Beo will collaborate for a joint program featuring Glazunov’s 5 Novelettes, Op. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To order tickets or receive additional information, go to thecharlestonballet.com, call 304-342-6541 or direct email to info@thecharlestonballet.com.
'Little Shop' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold singing/reading auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading will be provided. "Little Shop of Horrors" will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG theater. For a list of show roles and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
'Wizard of Oz': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will present "The Wizard of Oz" March 30 through April 2 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, go to www.ctoc.org.
Clendenin Little League Fundraiser: A fundraising event to benefit Clendenin Little League will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chandler's Pumpkin Farm in Elkview. Activities will include a yard sale and vendor fair. Spaces can be reserved for $10 each. To register or receive more information, call or text Sarah at 304-389-3902 or Brandy at 304-989-4011.
Goodwill Annual Dinner: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will have its annual dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Former Harlem Globetrotters player Melvin Adams will be the keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $75 each. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $750. For sponsorship packages and more information, contact Megan Diehl at mdiehl@goodwillkv.com or register at www.goodwillkv.com/annualdinner.
WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
S.A. Nature Hikes: Take a Walk on the Wild Side nature hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Albans City Park on Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The free event will include wildflower hikes, hands-on nature and environmental displays, games, prizes, food, a scavenger hunt, the Foam Garage, a story walk, programs by Sterling Canine Academy and Three Rivers Avian Center, and a free tree pruning workshop. Donations will be accepted to defray costs for future Walk on the Wild Side events.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.