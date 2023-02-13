Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

UC Builders Club: State author Denise Giardina will speak at the University of Charleston Builders Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Emma Byrd Gallery of Riggleman Hall on the UC campus. The cost of the luncheon is $18. Call 304-357-4735 to make a reservation.

Male Empowerment Session: The Young Leaders Network, providing mentorship for young men ages 11 to 18, will offer free haircuts, free food, conversation, and more at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The group meets monthly. For more information, call Kavon Cutler at 304-348-6884.

