Mobile Food Pantry: The Mountaineer Food Bank will have its mobile food pantry providing items for Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers.

Montgomery Veterans Program: The GFWC Woman's Club of Montgomery will host a program for area veterans at the Montgomery Community Center, the former David S. Long Alumni Center, 612 Third Ave., Montgomery, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Topics will include veterans' benefits such as disabilities, compensation, pensions, and more. All community veterans are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

