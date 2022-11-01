Mobile Food Pantry: The Mountaineer Food Bank will have its mobile food pantry providing items for Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers.
Montgomery Veterans Program: The GFWC Woman's Club of Montgomery will host a program for area veterans at the Montgomery Community Center, the former David S. Long Alumni Center, 612 Third Ave., Montgomery, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Topics will include veterans' benefits such as disabilities, compensation, pensions, and more. All community veterans are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
3 Betties Fundraisers: The 3 Betties Foundation will sponsor a pair of fundraisers to help those dealing with a cancer diagnosis. On Friday, Nov. 11, a "Night of Hope with Holly," featuring Holly Forbes, will be presented at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $50 for a VIP meet-and-greet ticket. The second annual Christmas for a Cure Craft Show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sacred Heart gymnasium on Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. For more information about either event, email Chad at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
Fine Arts Sale: Seven local artists will participate in a pre-Black Friday Fine Arts Sale of jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculptures, and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Garage, 3057 Mount Vernon Road, in Scott Depot. Call 304-610-5493 for further information.
Craft Expo/Bake Sale: The Woman's Club of Nitro will present Santa's Handmade Craft Expo and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2205 Second Ave. in Nitro. The expo will include hand-crafted merchandise, primitives, honey, apple butter, quilts, lotions, goat milk soap, and more. Along with baked goods, sausage biscuits will be available for purchase for breakfast, as will homemade pulled pork barbecues, with baked beans, cole slaw and macaroni salad, for lunch.
S.A. Veterans Celebration: A Veterans Day celebration is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. Organizers are seeking photographs of those who served in the military. Photos, along with name, branch of service, and rank, should be emailed by Thursday, Nov. 10, to deniseash73@gmail.com.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting. For more information, call 304-755-3669.
S.C. Business After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours networking event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Harmony at Southridge, 801 Peyton Way in Charleston. Participants are asked to bring canned goods to donate to a local food pantry/shelter. The cost is $10 for SCCC members and $15 for others. To RSVP or receive more information, contact the SCCC at executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Beans & Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. The fundraiser will include an array of desserts, music, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the RCCR at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
CMS Urbanite Awards: Presented by City National Bank, the 2022 Charleston Main Streets Urbanite Awards will be given out, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Woman's Club of Charleston headquarters, corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets on Charleston's East End. The awards honor local businesses, property owners, volunteers, employees, and civic leaders on the East End and West Side. The event is free and open to the public.
Capital City Arts & Crafts Show: The Kanawha City Lions Club will sponsor the 2022 Capital City Arts & Crafts Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. For more information, email jdrcrw1@gmail.com.
Chartered Bus Trip: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club will sponsor a bus trip to Wytheville, Virginia, for a dinner theater Christmas show on Saturday, Nov. 19. The cost of the trip, dinner and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Beer/Pizza Pairing: A beer and pizza pairing event, to benefit the Secret Santa Foundation, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Charleston Tennis Club, 1600 Tennis Club Road, Charleston. Patrons will receive six slices and six pours. It will feature a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, music by David McCormick and more. Tickets are $50 per person or $25 for designated drivers. To order tickets or learn more, go to www.wvsecretsanta.org.
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 for more information.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Charleston Christmas Parade: With a theme of "A Christmas Movie," the City of Charleston's 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. It will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, go from Washington Street to Summers Street and return to the boulevard from Summers Street. Applications to participate in the parade are being taken through Nov. 21; for more information, go to charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade or send email inquiries to miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.
Gauley Bridge Santa Bazaar: The Town of Gauley Bridge for Santa's Corner will sponsor a Santa Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School. Bazaar vendor spaces are $10 plus a new toy for donation. To reserve bazaar spaces or learn more about the event, phone 304-632-2505 or 304-632-4141.
Hillbreed Coat/Toy Drive: The fourth annual Hillbreed Memorial Coat and Toy Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, on Sissonville Drive near the Sissonville Branch Library and Flinn Elementary School.
Sissonville Christmas Celebration: The Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Sissonville Multipurpose Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Children's Christmas Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium in Sissonville. The Sissonville Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. To enter a float in the parade, contact Tom Miller at tomfirerescue@msn.com.
S.A. Christmas Parade: The City of St. Albans' 2002 Christmas Parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Those interested in participating can contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or ParadeLady SA@gmail for more details.
Santa's Workshop Vendors: Vendors are sought for a Santa's Workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. To sign up or learn more, contact Ashley at 304-757-4778 or abarber@celebrationvillasl.com.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
HCC Holiday Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, will present “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The 62-member community chorus will perform a free concert of seasonal classics. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instragram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Tire Collection Program: West Virginia Cashin is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority to collect scrap tires in an environmentally friendly manner in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Up to 10 tires, with or without rims, per person will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Tires can be dropped off at 1 Pickens Road in Nitro. The program is for Putnam County residents only (no businesses). Those dropping off tires should bring identification. For more information, visit wvcashin.com.