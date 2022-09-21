Glasgow Yard Sale: The Town of Glasgow will host a town-wide yard sale, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Saturday, Oct. 8, is the designated rain date.
Kanawha Fall Cleanups: The Kanawha County Commission and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will sponsor free fall cleanups from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Cabin Creek (behind the Go-Mart on U.S. 61) and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. For more information, including which items will be accepted at the cleanups, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.
Dunbar Yard Sale: The City of Dunbar will have a city-wide yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 1. To be added to the list of yard sale vendors, call 304-766-0223. The Dunbar Senior Center will have spaces to rent for the yard sale along Dunbar Avenue in the Dunbar Police Department parking lot. These spots can be reserved for $20 each; call Kim Bailey at 304-768-0878 to register, reserve spots and find out more.
Hurricane Harvest Festival: The Hurricane Harvest Festival and Arts and Crafts Fair will take place from 1 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hurricane City Park. The festival will feature vendors, music, food, and games.
Hike for Hunger: The 2022 Kay Hall Hike for Hunger one-mile walk will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The event is an annual fundraiser to support Heart+Hand Food programs, such as its food pantry. Registrants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, and all dogs registered will receive a doggy bandanna. The event will also feature a throwback contest; bring your oldest Hike for Hunger T-Shirt for a chance to win a special prize. The walk will take place in South Charleston; those who wish to walk off site can Hike for Hunger Coordinator Jenny at volunteers@hhomwv.org
'Treasure Island': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will present "Treasure Island" at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Oct. 7-9. For tickets or more information, go to ctoc.org.
Dunbar Crafts/Hot Dogs: Dunbar Community Partners will sponsor a fall craft show and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th St., Dunbar. For more information, call/text Sierra Sovine at 304-881-6977 or email dcp25064@gmail.com
Putnam 4-H Open House: The Putnam County 4-H will have an open house for prospective members and other guests from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Eleanor Fire Station in Eleanor. For more information, call 304-586-0217.
Clendenin Trunk or Treat: Elk Valley Physical Therapy will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Clendenin United Methodist Church parking lot. Businesses or organizations interested in reserving a spot at the Trunk or Treat can find out more by calling 304-965-7979 or emailing stephanie@elkvalleypt.com.
Gem Show/Sale: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will sponsor the 48th annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Parking is free each day.
Carriage Trail Leaf Walk: The Carriage Trail Leaf Walk is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Sunrise Carriage Trail, 746 Myrtle Road in Charleston. The free, .65-mile trail walk will include vignettes by the Children’s Theatre of Charleston, music by Jeremiah & Brittany, interactive poetry readings, and more.
W.Va. Book Festival: The 2022 West Virginia Book Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. It will feature bestselling authors Elin Hilderbrand, C.J. Box, V.E. Schwab, and Marc Brown. All events and programs are free. For a full schedule of events and additional information, go to www.wvbookfestival.org
TMVFD Crafters Sought: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 5380 Tyler Mountain Road in Cross Lanes, is seeking crafters to take part in a craft show scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Registration for each 8-foot table is $15 for outside spots, $25 for inside spots, and $30 for inside spots with electricity. To register, visit www.tmvfd.com, call Craft Show Chair Heather Kelley at 304-710-4132 or the TMVFD offices at 304-776-7963 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Chartered Bus Trips: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club is sponsoring a pair of chartered bus trips. A bus trip to Amish Country in Ohio is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, and will include a flea market, a cheesehouse tour, and shopping opportunities. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a trip will be taken to Wytheville for a dinner theater Christmas show; the cost of the trip, dinner, and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Art Festival/Farmers Market: The final Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market for 2022 will be held in Smithers from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. The free community event will take place outside or indoors, depending on weather conditions, and will feature vendors, games, music, and food with a Halloween theme. Adults and children are encouraged to dress for costume contests. Project Aware of the Fayette County Board of Education will lead everyone in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance. Check Facebook for any updates at the Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market page.
Gritt's Fun Farm: Gritt’s Fun Farm is open for the autumn season through Oct. 30. The Fun Farm features 300 acres of farm land and nearly 30 attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn mazes, apple cannons, zipline rides and more. New attractions will be available during the season, such as the “Gritt’s GOAT-el” and Grain Train, Spookley the Square Pumpkin visits and live entertainment Saturdays and Sundays. Gritt’s Fun Farm hours of operation are 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (Back 40 attractions open at 4 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online to save $2 per ticket and guarantee admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.grittsfarm.com. Information regarding booking parties, company events and school field trips is also available on the website. Online tickets are free for children 2 and younger. Online general admission tickets are $16.95 each for Saturday and Sunday admission and $12.95 each for Thursday and Friday admission. The "Gramps & Grannies" senior admission fee is $9.50. For organization outings, admission is $13.95 per person on Saturdays and Sundays and $10.95 apiece on Thursdays and Fridays. Season passes are available for $39.95. Gritt’s Fun Farm is located at 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo. Email events@grittsfarm.com or call 304-937-2565, ext. 2, for more information.
Kanawha Trick or Treat: The Kanawha County Commission has announced that 2022 trick or treat hours will be recognized as 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for the county.
Lung/Breast Screenings: CAMC will sponsor a Screen2Intervene lung and breast cancer screening day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Mammograms will be offered at the CAMC Breast Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by calling 304-388-1590. Lung screenings will be offered at the Kanawha City Imaging Center, across from the CAMC Cancer Center. Pre-registration for lung screenings is required and must be made by Oct. 31 by calling 304-388-2037. Free tobacco cessation counseling will be provided at the lung screening as well. For more information, go to camc.org/Screen2Intervene.
Beans & Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. The fundraiser will include an array of desserts, music, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the RCCR at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.