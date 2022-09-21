Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Glasgow Yard Sale: The Town of Glasgow will host a town-wide yard sale, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Saturday, Oct. 8, is the designated rain date.

Kanawha Fall Cleanups: The Kanawha County Commission and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will sponsor free fall cleanups from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Cabin Creek (behind the Go-Mart on U.S. 61) and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. For more information, including which items will be accepted at the cleanups, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.

