Grandparents' Support Meeting: A free Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group meeting, facilitated by West Virginia HealthRight, will get underway at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Marmet. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early to check in. For more information, phone 304-340-1558.

'Wizard of Oz': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will present "The Wizard of Oz" Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For advance tickets or more information, go to www.ctoc.org.

