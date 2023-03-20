Grandparents' Support Meeting: A free Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group meeting, facilitated by West Virginia HealthRight, will get underway at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Marmet. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early to check in. For more information, phone 304-340-1558.
'Wizard of Oz': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will present "The Wizard of Oz" Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For advance tickets or more information, go to www.ctoc.org.
Young Women Empowerment Session: The Young Leaders Network will host a mentorship session for females ages 11 to 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The session will include guest speakers and free food. For more information, call Julia Kinney at 304-348-6884.
W.Va. Home Show: The 2023 West Virginia Home Show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2. Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors; ages 15 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, go to www.wvhomeshow.com.
Belle Chemical Scholarships: The Belle Chemical Company Scholarship Program will award six $500 scholarships to eligible students who plan to pursue a STEM-related degree at accredited universities or community colleges in West Virginia. Graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to Belle residents. Applications are due by Friday, March 31. They can be found at bellechemco.com/scholarship-program.
Clendenin Yard Sale: The inaugural Town of Clendenin city-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. To get your address/location on the master list, email it to erica.kearns@clendeninwv.gov by April 1. Once the list is completed, it will be available for viewing on the Town of Clendenin Facebook page, Clendenin Town Hall, and at Clendeninwv.gov.
Veterans' Assistance Program: The City of Nitro will host a program for military veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Nitro Wars Museum, 2003 20th St. in Nitro. Representatives from the Herschel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center and other local veterans' organizations will be on site to discuss programs and benefits and answer questions.
Hurricane Spring Festival: The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will sponsor the annual Spring Festival and Easter Egg and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the church. Crafters and vendors will offer a variety of merchandise, jewelry, wood items, hand-crafted bags, unique fabric gifts, and more. Handmade Easter eggs will be available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter flavors, dipped in milk chocolate or dark chocolate. Baked goods, candies, hot dogs, barbecues, and beverages will also be available for purchase. For directions to the church or more information, visit www.forrestburdette.com. To place an advance egg order, call the church office at 304-562-5903.
Clendenin Little League Fundraiser: A fundraising event to benefit Clendenin Little League will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chandler's Pumpkin Farm in Elkview. Activities will include a yard sale and vendor fair. Spaces can be reserved for $10 each. To register or receive more information, call or text Sarah at 304-389-3902 or Brandy at 304-989-4011.
Spring Amphibian Program: A presentation on spring amphibians will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation, 301 Forks of Coal Way, Alum Creek.
Virgil Tate 'Egg-Stravaganza': Camp Virgil Tate will host its second annual Egg-Stravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the camp between Sissonville and Cross Lanes. A total of 20,000 eggs will be hidden across Camp Virgil Tate. The cost is $15 per egg hunter, with proceeds going to support Camp Virgil Tate operations. Egg hunters should bring their own baskets, and they will be able to cash in their eggs for prizes. For more information, phone 304-741-5657 or email Jason.Young@campvirgiltate.org.
Charleston Heart Ball: The American Heart Association's Charleston Heart Ball fundraiser, "An Enchanted Evening," will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Attractions will include music by the Santa Cruz Band, a magician, food, live and silent auctions, and recognition of Heart of Gold Award winner Dr. Nathan Kister and "Survivor Spotlight" honoree Hillary Gore. Individual tickets are $150 each. For tickets or addtional information, go to event.gives/charlestonwvheartball.
East Bank Easter Eggs: The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and East Bank Volunteer Fire Department will host their second annual Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Calvert Field in East Bank. The hunt is for children 12 and younger, divided into different age categories. The event will include photographs with the Easter Bunny, refreshments, snacks, and prizes.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com for further information about the club.
Career/Employment Expo: The Spring 2023 Career and Employment Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union in Institute.
Goodwill Annual Dinner: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will have its annual dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Former Harlem Globetrotters player Melvin Adams will be the keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $75 each. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $750. For sponsorship packages and more information, contact Megan Diehl at mdiehl@goodwillkv.com or register at www.goodwillkv.com/annualdinner.
Dunbar Arts & Crafts Show: An arts and craft show, along with a hot dog sale, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Dunbar Branch Library, 1200 Myers Ave. in Dunbar. To inquire about vendor opportunities, contact Sierra at ssovine01@gmail.com or 304-881-6977.
Clendenin Easter Celebration: The Town of Clendenin will have an Easter celebration on Saturday, April 8. Activities will include Easter egg hunts, music, games, photos with the Easter Bunny, a bicycle/bonnet parade, and more. For more information, visit the Town of Clendenin Facebook page or the town's website, ClendeninWV.gov.
Nitro Easter Eggs: The City of Nitro will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Nitro City Park.
WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
S.A. Nature Hikes: Take a Walk on the Wild Side nature hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Albans City Park on Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The free event will include wildflower hikes, hands-on nature and environmental displays, games, prizes, food, a scavenger hunt, the Foam Garage, a story walk, programs by Sterling Canine Academy and Three Rivers Avian Center, and a free tree pruning workshop. Donations will be accepted to defray costs for future Walk on the Wild Side events.
NHS Princess/Pirate Lunch: To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Nitro High School. Tickets are $15 each. They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate-lunch-tickets.
G.L.A.M. Gala: An annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and its Moms on a Mission volunteers to support foster children and foster families, the G.L.A.M. Gala is a formal occasion for women 21 and older featuring dancing, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items. The 2023 G.L.A.M. Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Tickets can be ordered via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
Davis Creek VFD Fundraiser: The Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have its second annual fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at W.Q. Watters, 1081 Kanawha State Forest Drive in Charleston. The fundraiser will include a craft and vendor show and a boot drive. Hot dogs and barbecues, along with chips and drinks, will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces can be reserved for $15 each; contact Jennifer Thornton at 304-590-8028 for vendor table reservations or to pre-order hot dogs and barbecues.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
Piedmont Preschool/K Round-Up: Piedmont Elementary School will have its preschool/kindergarten enrollment round-up from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28. For necessary forms and more information, call 304-348-1910.
Spring Festival Vendors: Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane. Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30. To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up for the event or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.