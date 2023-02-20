Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Start-Up Workshop: The Kanawha County Commission, Advantage Valley and the Charleston Area Alliance will sponsor a free small business start-up workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Marmet.
Celtic Calling 2023: 2023 Celtic Calling Gathering events will take place throughout Charleston Wednesday, March 1, through Sunday, March 5. For a schedule of events, go to the "7th Celtic Calling Gathering" page on Facebook or the website, celticcalling.org.
Master Gardeners Program: The West Virginia University Master Gardeners Program provides people interested in gardening with the opportunity to expand their knowledge and sharpen their skills by taking classes where they will learn about botany, plant disease, soil science, vegetable gardening, landscape design, and more. The Spring 2023 training series will run from March 2 until June 29. Classes will be held every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Over the course of the 17-session online training program, participants will receive 51 hours of instruction in a variety of topics, including botany, plant propagation, entomology, pesticides and pest management, plant disease, soil science and nutritional management, turfgrass management, vegetable gardening, tree fruits, small fruit, pruning, landscape design, woody ornamentals, indoor plants, herbaceous plants, garden wildlife management, and West Virginia native plants. Participants who pass a test and complete 40 hours of initial volunteer work will be named Master Gardeners. To learn more about the program and requirements for the classes and to register, go to extension.wvu.edu.
Nitro Craft/Vendor Show: The Nitro High School Showcats Show Choir will host a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Nitro High School. Vendor/craft tables can be reserved for $30 each. To request space or receive more information, email ShowcatsVendorFair@gmail.com.
WVSU Engineering Day: West Virginia State University will host WVSU Engineering Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in Hamblin Hall on the Institute campus. Middle and high school students can participate in a variety of free, hands-on activities. For more information, call 304-766-3087 or 304-204-4362.
GKV Homeschool Expo: Community representatives will be available to share information and resources with new and existing homeschooling families at the 2023 Greater Kanawha Valley Homeschool Expo. The free expo will include information about the numerous educational, recreational and extracurricular opportunities that are offered in the area. A table will also be available for a curriculum swap. The expo will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Maranatha Fellowship on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For more information, email apitonak@yahoo.com or call/text 304-881-2227.
Science/Engineering Fair: The West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Monday, March 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The fair acts as an entry point for West Virginia high school students to qualify the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Middle school students can qualify for the Broadcom MASTERS competition and the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.
K.V. Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Montgomery Craft Fair: Montgomery General Hospital will host a spring craft fair for local vendors, craftspeople and businesses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10. For more information, email tmyers@mghwv.org.
Syrup Farm Tour: The St. Albans Historical Society is sponsoring a tour of the 175-year-old Ronk Family Maple Syrup Farm from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The farm is located at 725 Whispering Pines in Alum Creek. Participants are also invited to meet at Bogey's in Tornado for lunch at noon. The cost of the tour is free (excluding the optional lunch). RSVPs are not required but appreciated; contact Denise Cyrus by March 4 at deniseash73@gmail.com or call 304-206-1974.
Muddy Mutt 15K: The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane. The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes. There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Spring Pop-Up Shop: The second annual "Peek into Spring" pop-up shop/craft and vendor event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston. For more information, email jakesevents38@gmail.com.
Andy Gross Live: Comedian, magician and internet entertainer Andy Gross will perform on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
Charleston Ballet: The Charleston Ballet and Beo will collaborate for a joint program featuring Glazunov’s 5 Novelettes, Op. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To order tickets or receive additional information, go to thecharlestonballet.com, call 304-342-6541 or direct email to info@thecharlestonballet.com.
'Little Shop' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold singing/reading auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading will be provided. "Little Shop of Horrors" will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG theater. For a list of show roles and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
'Wizard of Oz': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will present "The Wizard of Oz" March 30 through April 2 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, go to www.ctoc.org.
Clendenin Little League Fundraiser: A fundraising event to benefit Clendenin Little League will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chandler's Pumpkin Farm in Elkview. Activities will include a yard sale and vendor fair. Spaces can be reserved for $10 each. To register or receive more information, call or text Sarah at 304-389-3902 or Brandy at 304-989-4011.
Goodwill Annual Dinner: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will have its annual dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Former Harlem Globetrotters player Melvin Adams will be the keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $75 each. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $750. For sponsorship packages and more information, contact Megan Diehl at mdiehl@goodwillkv.com or register at www.goodwillkv.com/annualdinner.
WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
S.A. Nature Hikes: Take a Walk on the Wild Side nature hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Albans City Park on Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The free event will include wildflower hikes, hands-on nature and environmental displays, games, prizes, food, a scavenger hunt, the Foam Garage, a story walk, programs by Sterling Canine Academy and Three Rivers Avian Center, and a free tree pruning workshop. Donations will be accepted to defray costs for future Walk on the Wild Side events.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.