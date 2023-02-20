Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.

Start-Up Workshop: The Kanawha County Commission, Advantage Valley and the Charleston Area Alliance will sponsor a free small business start-up workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Marmet.

