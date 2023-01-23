Start-Up Workshop: The Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Alliance and Advantage Valley will sponsor a free Build-Your-Own Business small business start-up workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Montgomery City Hall, 321 Fourth Ave., Montgomery. The workshop is designed to equip entrepreneurs with tools and resources to start or maintain a small business venture.
Give Kids a Smile Day: The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
W.Va. International Auto Show: The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Sunday will be Family Day, featuring train rides, inflatables and character meet and greets. For tickets and additional information, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.
'Anything Goes:' The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host an "Anything Goes" open mic variety show at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Admission is $5 per person.
S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the American Legion Post Hall, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans. Breakfasts cost $7 for adults and $4 for children.
Hurricane Crush Run: Presented by Little Caesar's, the 2023 Hurricane Crush Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park. Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and the Kids' Run. All proceeds will go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance. Registration is available at runsignup.com.
Snowball Softball Tournament: The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park in Hurricane. The military and first responders bracket will be on Feb. 4, followed by the open bracket on Feb. 5. The entry fee is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players. Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment and updates to the park. Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form and additional information.
Polar Plunge: The 2023 Polar Plunge, to benefit Special Olympics of West Virginia, will be held at Hurricane City Park, 3511 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane on Saturday, Feb. 4. Registration will get underway at 3:30 p.m. A costume contest will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Polar Plunge at 5 p.m. and an awards presentation afterward. A post-Plunge party will be held at the FireSide Grille, 4170 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane; admission will be free for Plungers, with a $10 donation requested for others. To register for the Polar Plunge and find out more, go to www.sowv.org/polar-plunge.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The public is invited. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will host food distribution in the church parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Cars are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will loaded into cars there. For additional information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.
Theater Open House: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle (Quincy Center), will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. For further information, phone 681-264-0776 or go to MountainRootsTheatre.org.
CARES Gala: The second annual CARES Gala will take place in the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane. Funds raised will go to support Community Autism Resources and Education Systems' monthly family programs, advocacy and education for caregivers, and training area therapy providers. The gala will begin with a cocktail hour, the opening of silent auction bidding, and a wine pull at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of donor and volunteer appreciation awards. A party will follow, with dancing and music from Bravo Live DJ. Tickets are $80 (single), $150 (couple) or $600 for a table for eight. Tickets and more information about the gala are available at wvcares.ticketleap.com/cares-gala.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have a 3 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Transportation Safety Survey: With the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating fatalities and serious injury crashes on roadways in Kanawha and Putnam counties, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, in coordination with state and local agencies, is leading the development of a plan to identify strategies and data-driven improvements to increase transportation safety for all users of the region’s roadways. To receive public input, an online public survey is being conducted through Friday, Feb. 17, to solicit and identify transportation safety concerns in Kanawha and Putnam counties. The public survey can be accessed at forms.office.com/r/7CCefkhSEF. For more information, call 304-744-4258 or email mail@wvregion3.org.
'The Rocky Monster Show': The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will start rehearsals for "The Rocky Monster Show" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The stage production is for ages 7 to 17. No auditions are necessary; everyone will be given a role. There is no charge to participate. "The Rocky Monster Show" will be presented May 12 through May 14. For additional information, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call 681-264-0776.
Winter Blues Farmers Market: The 2023 Winter Blues Farmers Market is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture event, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, will enable visitors to shop for an array of agriculture-based products. Admission is free. For more information, including vendor opportunities, contact the Business Development Division at 304-558-2210 or the West Virginia University Small Farm Center at 304-293-2715 or visit extension.wvu.edu/agriculture/small-farm-center/small-farm-conference.
Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Arts Conference: The 2023 Arts in Our Communities Conference will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1, at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex, Charleston. The conference is free, but registration is required. To register and view the schedule of events, go to wvculture.org or email paul.r.neil@wv.gov.
Science/Engineering Fair: The West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Monday, March 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The fair acts as an entry point for West Virginia high school students to qualify the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Middle school students can qualify for the Broadcom MASTERS competition and the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.