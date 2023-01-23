Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Start-Up Workshop: The Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Alliance and Advantage Valley will sponsor a free Build-Your-Own Business small business start-up workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Montgomery City Hall, 321 Fourth Ave., Montgomery. The workshop is designed to equip entrepreneurs with tools and resources to start or maintain a small business venture.

Give Kids a Smile Day: The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.

