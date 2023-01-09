ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will have a Board of Directors meeting virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting or more information.
'Pasta & a Performance': The Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir will serve up "Pasta and a Performance," featuring a fundraising dinner and stage show, at Sissonville High School at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
W.Va. Hunting & Fishing Show: The 2023 West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Daily admission is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for youths ages 5 and younger. For more information, go to www.wvtrophyhunters.com.
Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will host a hike of the Mary Davis Trail at Beech Fork State Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The hike will be between seven and eight miles on a moderate trail. Hikers should meet at the park headquarters and bring a lunch. At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the trail club will host a hike along the new section of the Middle Ridge Trail and the Johnson Hollow Trail at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. The four-mile hike will involve a moderate climb and a steep descent. Participants should meet at the Johnson Hollow parking area.
'Kinky Boots' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will have auditions for "Kinky Boots" at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side. Singing auditions will be held on Monday, Jan. 23. Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection and bring a copy of the music (if not from the show) for the accompanist. Pop songs or music from "Kinky Boots" is preferred. Reading auditions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Scripts will be provided. Dance auditions will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Those auditioning should dress for dance; combinations will be taught. Callback auditions may be held on Thursday, Jan. 26. All auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. "Kinky Boots" will be presented April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For more information on roles and audition requirements, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
KSF Winter Walks: The Shirley Schweizer Winter Walks will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.
Carnaval 2023: Carnaval 2023: Atlantis will be presented by the Ruth and Jo Stone Foundation from 7:30 to p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The 12th annual fundraiser supports the Clay Center’s ongoing operations and STEAM education programs. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org/carnaval.
'Book of Mormon': The Broadway musical "Book of Mormon" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, go to www.theclaycenter.org, visit the Clay Center Box Office in person or call 304-561-3570 (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday).
Give Kids a Smile Day: The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
W.Va. International Auto Show: The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For tickets and more information, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.
Hurricane Crush Run: Presented by Little Caesar's, the 2023 Hurricane Crush Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park. Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and Kids' Run. All proceeds go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance. Registration is available at runsignup.com.
Snowball Softball Tournament: The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park in Hurricane. The military and first responders bracket will be on Feb. 4, followed by the open bracket on Feb. 5. The entry fee is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players. Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment and updates to the park. Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form and additional information.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The public is invited. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.