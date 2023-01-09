Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will have a Board of Directors meeting virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting or more information.

'Pasta & a Performance': The Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir will serve up "Pasta and a Performance," featuring a fundraising dinner and stage show, at Sissonville High School at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you