Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Gaines Estate Music: The Gaines Estate, 225 West Maple Ave. in Fayetteville, will offer live music in December from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays (excluding Dec. 21). Scheduled performers include Acoustic Fusion on Dec. 7, Matt Harrison on Dec. 14 and Chet Lowther on Dec. 28. The Gaines will also have a New Year's Eve party, featuring music by The Parachute Brigade, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. For more information, visit gainesestate.com or call 304-382-7509.

Pearl Harbor Display: From 1:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, the St. Albans Historical Society will have the pilot wheel of the USS West Virginia which was sunk in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, on display at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The display is free to view. The event will include World War II-themed music and other wartime memorabilia. Light refreshments will be served.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you