Gaines Estate Music: The Gaines Estate, 225 West Maple Ave. in Fayetteville, will offer live music in December from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays (excluding Dec. 21). Scheduled performers include Acoustic Fusion on Dec. 7, Matt Harrison on Dec. 14 and Chet Lowther on Dec. 28. The Gaines will also have a New Year's Eve party, featuring music by The Parachute Brigade, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. For more information, visit gainesestate.com or call 304-382-7509.
Pearl Harbor Display: From 1:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, the St. Albans Historical Society will have the pilot wheel of the USS West Virginia which was sunk in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, on display at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The display is free to view. The event will include World War II-themed music and other wartime memorabilia. Light refreshments will be served.
Mountaineer Food Bank: The Mountaineer Food Bank Food Pantry will distribute food items to Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers.
Valley Woodworkers: Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 300 12th St. in Dunbar. For more information, go to valleywoodworkers.org.
Charleston Christmas Parade: With a theme of "A Christmas Movie," the City of Charleston's 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. It will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, go from Washington Street to Summers Street and return to the boulevard from Summers Street. For more information, go to charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade or direct email inquiries to miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.
'Rent': The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present the musical "Rent" at 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. For tickets or more information, call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
'The Nutcracker:' The Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present "The Nutcracker" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Tickets start at $24 for adults and $12 for children under age 12, and are available through the Clay Center box office, 304-561-3570. Tickets can also be ordered online at wvsymphony.org and tickets.theclaycenter.org.
Belle Craft/Vendor Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center), Belle, will host a holiday craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
North Pole on Ice: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, will offer a North Pole on Ice program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $10 per child and include an ice bumper ride on the rink to meet Santa Claus, a printed photo with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, and an arts and crafts room and play area on the ice for children. For more information, call 304-744-4423.
Mega Christmas Market: The City of Smithers' Annual Mega Christmas Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Valley Pre-K-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Activities and attractions will include vendors, food, and a visit from Santa Claus. Vendors interested in taking part can apply by calling 304-442-5282 or visiting the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, Rental fees are $20 for one table or $30 for two tables. New toys are also being collected through Dec. 2 at the Gateway Center for distribution by Santa at the Mega Christmas Market.
SHS Purse Bingo: The Sissonville High School Music Department will host Designer Purse Bingo games, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the high school. All proceeds will go to support the Pride of Sissonville Marching Band and Touch of Class Show Choir. The fundraising event will include raffles, concessions and more.
S.A. Christmas Homes Tour: The St. Albans Historical Society will present its annual Christmas Homes Tour from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students and children and can be purchased at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans on the evening of the event. Homes to be shown on the tour will be announced on the St. Albans Historical Society's Facebook page.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
'Feast of Carols:' The Baptist Temple's 59th annual Advent music program, "Feast of Carols," will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets in Charleston. The program is free. A performance of harp and organ music will precede the program from 4:30 until 5 p.m.
Morgan's Kitchen Open House: A free, family-oriented open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Morgan’s Kitchen, 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. The open house will include light refreshments, pioneer crafts and more.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau offices, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office.
HCC Holiday Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, will present “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The 62-member community chorus will perform a free concert of seasonal classics. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instragram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Breakfast with the Grinch: The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Breakfast with the Grinch event from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the East Bank United Methodist Church Annex Building, 148 Elm St. in East Bank. The menu will include pancakes, sausage or bacon, and juice or milk. Photo ops with the Grinch will be available. Donations will be accepted to help local families for the holidays.
East Bank Sports/Activities Breakfast: All former East Bank High School athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, majorettes, and band members are invited to a breakfast reunion from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at East Bank Middle School in East Bank. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will go to East Bank Middle School’s sports and activities programs. No reservation is necessary.
Children's Community Christmas Party: The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host a community Christmas party for children (ages baby to 12) residing in Montgomery and surrounding areas on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Valley Pre K-8 School in Smithers. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be served while children visit with Santa. An age-appropriate present will be given to each child in attendance. Tickets for drawings of bicycles will be given at the door. For more information, call the Eagles Aerie at 304-442-8151.
KSF Holiday Open House: A Christmas open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center in Charleston.
Christmas Concert: The Hurricane Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley, 3434 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Santa at the Mound: Santa Claus will meet with the public from 6 until 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, 20, 22, and 23 at the Mound on D Street in South Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.