Clendenin Tree Pick-Ups: Town of Clendenin Public Works Department employees will pick up natural Christmas trees for removal and disposal on Wednesday, Jan. 4, for residents. Residents should contact Clendenin Town Hall, 304-548-4192, to schedule a pick-up and receive more information and guidelines.
Open Mic Variety Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will host its monthly "Anything Goes" open mic variety show for local performers, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Admission is $5 and free for performers. For more information or to sign up to perform, go to mountainrootstheatre.org or just show up at the theater, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle.
FOOTMAD Concert: Mary Hott and the Charleston-based group The Carpenter Ants will perform “Devil in the Hills” in a concert sponsored by the Kanawha Valley Friends of Old-Time and Music and Dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the West Virginia Culture Center at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students. Children under age 13 will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at FOOTMAD.org, by calling 304-729-4382 or at the Culture Center box office starting a half-hour prior to the concert.
CTOC Auditions: The Children's Theatre of Charleston will have auditions for its spring stage production of "The Wizard of Oz" at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. Auditions will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Roles are available for ages 8 to adult. Reservations for audition slots can be made at ctoc.org. Walk-ins will also be welcome. "The Wizard of Oz" will be presented March 31-April 2 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, visit ctoc.org.
Alban Arts Classes: Spring semester classes for the Alban Arts Center's Arts Academy will begin on Monday, Jan. 9. Registration forms and more information about the classes are available at albanartscenter.com.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on Jan. 10.
Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from throughout the area to join the group this spring. Beginning Jan. 17, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the chorus' Facebook and Instagram pages.
ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will have a Board of Directors meeting virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting or more information.
'Kinky Boots' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will have auditions for its next musical, "Kinky Boots," at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side. Singing auditions will be held on Monday, Jan. 23. Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection and bring a copy of the music (if not from the show) for the accompanist. Pop songs or music from "Kinky Boots" is preferred. Reading auditions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Scripts will be provided. Dance auditions will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Those auditioning should dress for dance; combinations will be taught. Callback auditions may be held on Thursday, Jan. 26. All auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. "Kinky Boots" will be presented April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For more information on roles and audition requirements, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
KSF Winter Walks: The Shirley Schweizer Winter Walks will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.
Give Kids a Smile Day: The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
W.Va. International Auto Show: The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For tickets and more information, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played each Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.