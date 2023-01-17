Montgomery Blood Drive: Montgomery General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The blood drive will take place in the second-floor staff room of the hospital at 401 Sixth Ave., Montgomery. To make an appointment to donate or obtain more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “mgh.”
KSF Winter Walks: The 2023 Shirley Schweizer Winter Walks will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Participants should meet at the Nature Center area of the forest.
Pride of Capital High Bingo: The Pride of Capital High Band Boosters will host bingo games on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier St. in Charleston. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games will start at 6 p.m. Tickets in advance are $20 or, at the door, $25, for 20 games of bingo. Prizes, all valued at more than $100, will include an outdoor fire pit, Keurig coffeepot, Kate Spade purse, Vera Bradley gift set, $100 tattoo gift certificate, Cuisinart food processor, Ninja Foodi air fryer, and more. There will be additional, special games with prizes such as a 65-inch Smart TV, a weekend on the town, golf packages, a $250 Target gift card, and more. Lucky Number, 50/50, and Tips games will also be offered during the event. Concessions will be available to purchase. All proceeds will support the CHS band.
Carnaval 2023: Carnaval 2023: Atlantis will be presented by the Ruth and Jo Stone Foundation at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The 12th annual fundraiser supports the Clay Center’s ongoing operations and STEAM education programs. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org/carnaval.
Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will host a hike along the new section of the of the Middle Ridge Trail and the Johnson Hollow Trail at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The four-mile hike will involve a moderate climb and a steep descent. Participants should meet at the Johnson Hollow parking area.
Bus Driver Training: Kanawha County Schools will host school bus driver trainings, beginning Monday, Jan. 30. Visit KCSBusDrivers.com or call 304-348-6616 to receive more information.
Start-Up Workshop: The Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Alliance and Advantage Valley will sponsor a free Build-Your-Own Business small business start-up workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Montgomery City Hall, 321 Fourth Ave., Montgomery. The workshop is designed to equip entrepreneurs with tools and resources to start or maintain a small business venture.
Give Kids a Smile Day: The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
W.Va. International Auto Show: The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For tickets and more information, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.
Hurricane Crush Run: Presented by Little Caesar’s, the 2023 Hurricane Crush Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park. Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and Kids’ Run. All proceeds go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance. Registration is available at runsignup.com.
Snowball Softball Tournament: The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park in Hurricane. The military and first responders bracket will be on Feb. 4, followed by the open bracket on Feb. 5. The entry fee is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players. Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment and updates to the park. Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form and additional information.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The public is invited. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Winter Blues Farmers Market: The 2023 Winter Blues Farmers Market is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture event, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, will enable visitors to shop for an array of agriculture-based products. Admission is free. For more information, including vendor opportunities, contact the Business Development Division at 304-558-2210 or the West Virginia University Small Farm Center at 304-293-2715 or visit extension.wvu.edu/agriculture/small-farm-center/small-farm-conference.
Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Science/Engineering Fair: The West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Monday, March 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The fair acts as an entry point for West Virginia high school students to qualify the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Middle school students can qualify for the Broadcom MASTERS competition and the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.