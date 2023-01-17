Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Montgomery Blood Drive: Montgomery General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The blood drive will take place in the second-floor staff room of the hospital at 401 Sixth Ave., Montgomery. To make an appointment to donate or obtain more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “mgh.”

KSF Winter Walks: The 2023 Shirley Schweizer Winter Walks will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Participants should meet at the Nature Center area of the forest.

