UKV Solstice Concert: To benefit Covenant House, a Solstice concert will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston, beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The annual UKV concert will feature musicians Ron Sowell, Jeff Haught, Bare Bones (Bill Kimmons, Becky Kimmons and Dock Cutlip), Alasha Al-Qudwah, John Inghram, Lady D, Dan Bailey, and Mark and Micah Atkinson. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased beforehand by calling 304-345-0021 or emailing ukvwv1@gmail.com

'White Christmas:' Presented as part of the inaugural Charleston Holiday Film Festival, a free showing of the holiday film "White Christmas" will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Park Place Cinemas, 600 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Donations will be accepted by Mountain Mission for a Christmas coat and toiletry drive.

