UKV Solstice Concert: To benefit Covenant House, a Solstice concert will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston, beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The annual UKV concert will feature musicians Ron Sowell, Jeff Haught, Bare Bones (Bill Kimmons, Becky Kimmons and Dock Cutlip), Alasha Al-Qudwah, John Inghram, Lady D, Dan Bailey, and Mark and Micah Atkinson. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased beforehand by calling 304-345-0021 or emailing ukvwv1@gmail.com.
'White Christmas:' Presented as part of the inaugural Charleston Holiday Film Festival, a free showing of the holiday film "White Christmas" will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Park Place Cinemas, 600 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Donations will be accepted by Mountain Mission for a Christmas coat and toiletry drive.
Youth Snowball Formal: The Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston will host a free Youth Snowball Formal, with games and dancing, for students in grades one through 12 on Thursday, Dec. 22. The formal for grades one through seven will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. The formal for grades eight through 12 will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6484.
Clendenin Blood Drive: The Town of Clendenin will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Clendenin Community Center. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to make a donation appointment or to receive more information.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group: West Virginia Health Right will sponsor a free Grandparents Raising Grandparents Group meeting, offering support and information, at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early to complete the check-in. To register or receive more information, call 304-340-1558.
Bancroft History Open House: The Town of Bancroft will host a Bancroft History Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Bancroft Town Hall. Bancroft marked its 70th anniversary this year, and the open house will feature historical photos and other memorabilia to observe the occasion.
'Music Before Midnight': A "Music Before Midnight" program will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Performers will include St. Marks Steel at 6 p.m., the womanSong Chorale at 7 p.m., the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus at 8 p.m., and barbershop music by the Kanawha Kordsmen, Harmony ReChoired and Mixed Nuts at 9 p.m.
Marmet NYE Dance: Southern Draw will perform from 9 p.m. until midnight at a New Year's Eve Dance on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Participants should bring a covered dish.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Open Mic Variety Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will host its monthly "Anything Goes" open mic variety show for local performers, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Admission is $5 and free for performers. For more information or to sign up to perform, go to mountainrootstheatre.org or just show up at the theater, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. The next distribution date is Friday, Dec. 16.