Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal discussion group will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. for a Paranormal Potluck at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The meeting will include a meal and an open discussion; please bring something to share, food, a story, or a haunted item. Contact angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.

Marmet Trunk or Treat: A Trunk or Treat event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Ben Morris Field on MacCorkle Avenue in Marmet. Admission is free. To RSVP or find out more about the event, call 304-644-9197 or 304-964-2454.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you