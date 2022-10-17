Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal discussion group will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. for a Paranormal Potluck at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The meeting will include a meal and an open discussion; please bring something to share, food, a story, or a haunted item. Contact angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.
Marmet Trunk or Treat: A Trunk or Treat event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Ben Morris Field on MacCorkle Avenue in Marmet. Admission is free. To RSVP or find out more about the event, call 304-644-9197 or 304-964-2454.
‘The Music Man’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “The Music Man” at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. For advance tickets or more information, visit the Clay Center box office or go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org online.
Charleston Alzheimer’s Walk: The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Charleston will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston. Registration will get underway at 8 a.m., with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Jenny Folwell at 304-699-4759 or jafolwell@alz.org.
Walker Vendor Event: The Hurricane Walker Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership will host a vendor event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Along with vendors offering items by manufacturers such as Paparazzi, Posh, Scentsy, Rockin’ Crocs, and others, the event will include live music by Gerald Potts from noon to 1:30 p.m., cupcakes, inflatables, face painting, a food truck, and more. The dealership is located at 102 Orchard Park Road in Hurricane.
Chartered Bus Trips: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club is sponsoring a pair of upcoming chartered bus trips. A bus trip to Amish Country in Ohio is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, which will include a flea market, a cheesehouse tour, and shopping opportunities. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a bus trip will be taken to Wytheville, Virginia, for a dinner theater Christmas show; the cost of the trip, dinner, and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Art Festival/Farmers Market: The final Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market for 2022 will be held in Smithers from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. The free community event will take place outside or indoors, depending on weather conditions, and will feature vendors, games, music, and food with a Halloween theme. Adults and children are encouraged to dress for costume contests. Project Aware of the Fayette County Board of Education will lead everyone in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance. Check Facebook for any updates at the Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market page.
Appalachian Giveaway: Penny Seymour Ministries will host a giveaway of items such as personal and household goods, toys and small appliances from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Southern Appalachian Labor School, 1862 Beards Fork Road, Beards Fork. For more information, contact Lisa at 304-663-6003.
Husky Halloween: A pair of Husky Halloween events will take place in the Koontz gym at 107 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin. A costume party/dance, featuring a live DJ, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission is $5 for the party/dance. A haunted house will be open from 5 to 10 p.m.; admission is $10 for it.
Gritt’s Fun Farm: Gritt’s Fun Farm is open for the autumn season through Oct. 30. The Fun Farm features 300 acres of farm land and nearly 30 attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn mazes, apple cannons, zipline rides and more. New attractions will be available during the season, such as the “Gritt’s GOAT-el” and Grain Train, Spookley the Square Pumpkin visits and live entertainment Saturdays and Sundays. Gritt’s Fun Farm hours of operation are 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (Back 40 attractions open at 4 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online to save $2 per ticket and guarantee admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.grittsfarm.com. Information regarding booking parties, company events and school field trips is also available on the website. Online tickets are free for children 2 and younger. Online general admission tickets are $16.95 each for Saturday and Sunday admission and $12.95 each for Thursday and Friday admission. The “Gramps & Grannies” senior admission fee is $9.50. For organization outings, admission is $13.95 per person on Saturdays and Sundays and $10.95 apiece on Thursdays and Fridays. Season passes are available for $39.95. Gritt’s Fun Farm is located at 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo. Email events@grittsfarm.com or call 304-937-2565, ext. 2, for more information.
S.A. Trunk or Treat: The City of St. Albans and the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor in part a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Local groups, businesses, churches, and individuals interested in participating can register at saparkswv.com/trunkortreat.
Kanawha Trick or Treat: The Kanawha County Commission has announced that 2022 trick or treat hours will be recognized as 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for the county.
SCPL Book Club: The South Charleston Public Library will host a meeting of its book club at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. “The Hacienda” is the listed book for discussion. The book club is open to patrons ages 18 and older. Registration is required; call 304-744-6561 or contact the library via its Facebook page. The South Charleston Public Library is located at 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston.
Watercolor Workshop: Allied Artists of West Virginia will sponsor a watercolor workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road in South Hills, Charleston. Steve Rogers, from Ormond Beach, Florida, will be the workshop instructor. The workshop cost is $300 for Allied Artists of West Virginia members and $325 for non-members. Enrollees will receive a supply list. Registration can be made by mailing a check, payable to AAWV, to Jerre Watkins, 5 Lorien Way, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. For more information about the workshop, call or text Watkins at 304-533-1761 or email jjwatk@aol.com.
Fall Trout Stock: The Kanawha County Commission and the Town of Clendenin will stock the Elk River and Blue Creek in the Sanderson area with trout on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the public access area in upper Clendenin (end of Maywood Avenue).
CAMC Lung/Breast Screenings: CAMC will sponsor a Screen2Intervene lung and breast cancer screening day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Mammograms will be offered at the CAMC Breast Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by calling 304-388-1590. Lung screenings will be offered at the Kanawha City Imaging Center, across from the CAMC Cancer Center. Pre-registration for lung screenings is required and must be made by Monday, Oct. 31, by calling 304-388-2037. Free tobacco cessation counseling will be provided at the lung screenings. For more information, go to camc.org/Screen2Intervene.
SCPL Festi-Fall: The South Charleston Public Library will have a Festi-Fall event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Arts and crafts vendors interested in reserving a free booth can find out more by calling 304-744-6561.
Planning/Election Meeting: The Institute/West Dunbar/Pinewood Sub Area Planning Committee Inc. will conduct a community and election meeting from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the William J. Raglin Community Education Center, 142 Marshall Ave. in Dunbar. Votes will be taken to fill the following positions: president, secretary and three board members. Nominations will be taken from the floor. You must be present to vote and/or be placed on the ballot. Copies of the newly revised bylaws will be available at the meeting.
SES Fall Festival: The Sissonville Elementary School PTO host a fall festival that will start at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the school, 8324 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.
Montgomery Veterans Program: The GFWC Woman’s Club of Montgomery will host a program for area veterans at the Montgomery Community Center, the former David S. Long Alumni Center, 612 Third Ave., Montgomery, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Topics will include veterans’ benefits such as disabilities, compensation, pensions, and more. All community veterans are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Craft Expo/Bake Sale: The Woman’s Club of Nitro will present Santa’s Handmade Craft Expo and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2205 Second Ave. in Nitro. The expo will include hand-crafted merchandise, primitives, honey, apple butter, quilts, lotions, goat milk soap, and more. Along with baked goods, sausage biscuits will be available for purchase for breakfast, as will homemade pulled pork barbecues, with baked beans, cole slaw and macaroni salad for lunch.
S.C. Business After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours networking event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Harmony at Southridge, 801 Peyton Way in Charleston. Participants are asked to bring canned goods to donate to a local food pantry/shelter. The cost is $10 for SCCC members and $15 for others. Tours of the facility will be offered. To RSVP or receive more information about the event, contact the SCCC at executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
Beans & Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. The fundraiser will include an array of desserts, music, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the RCCR at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
Capital City Arts & Crafts Show: The Kanawha City Lions Club will sponsor the 2022 Capital City Arts & Crafts Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. For more information, email jdrcrw1@gmail.com.
Hillbreed Coat/Toy Drive: The fourth annual Hillbreed Memorial Coat and Toy Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, on Sissonville Drive near the Sissonville Branch Library and Flinn Elementary School.
Sissonville Christmas Celebration: The Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Sissonville Multipurpose Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Children’s Christmas Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium in Sissonville. The Sissonville Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. To enter a float in the parade, contact Tom Miller at tomfirerescue@msn.com.
Santa’s Workshop Vendors: Vendors are sought for a Santa’s Workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. To sign up or learn more, contact Ashley at 304-757-4778 or abarber@celebrationvillasl.com.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin’s 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
Tire Collection Program: West Virginia Cashin is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority to collect scrap tires in an environmentally friendly manner in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Up to 10 tires, with or without rims, per person will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Tires can be dropped off at 1 Pickens Road in Nitro. The program is for Putnam County residents only (no businesses). Those dropping off tires should bring identification. For more information, visit wvcashin.com.