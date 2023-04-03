Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings on Friday, April 14, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2-1/2 to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule an appointment, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell's Open Mic Night will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Performer sign-ups will get underway at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission is $2 for seniors, children and performers.
Hot Dogs/Vendor Sale: A hot dog sale fundraiser and indoor vendor sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St. in Elkview. The center's thrift store will be open during the event. Vendor tables cost $10 each and can be rented by contacting the center at 304-965-3722.
Charleston Citywide Cleanups: Citywide cleanups are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 29. The April 15 cleanup will be for the West Side, Bigley Avenue and North Charleston areas, with equipment pickup at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School, 100 Florida St., Charleston. The April 29 cleanup will be for downtown, the East End, South Hills, and Kanawha City, with equipment pickup at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. The city will provide cleanup supplies, T-shirts, snacks, and water. To volunteer for a cleanup, go online to bit.ly/3LPfjdr.
S.A. Nature Hikes: Take a Walk on the Wild Side nature hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Albans City Park on Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The free event will include wildflower hikes, hands-on nature and environmental displays, games, prizes, food, a scavenger hunt, the Foam Garage, a story walk, programs by Sterling Canine Academy and Three Rivers Avian Center, and a free tree pruning workshop. Donations will be accepted to defray costs for future Walk on the Wild Side events.
NHS Princess/Pirate Lunch: To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Nitro High School. Tickets are $15 each. They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate-lunch-tickets.
East End Block Party: A free East End Block Party is scheduled for 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, on the 100 block of Virginia and Bradford streets in Charleston. Activities will include live music by Qiet, raffles, games, art, and a food truck.
Financial Management: The Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, will host "Money Smarts for New Adults" at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 20. Topics will include developing a budget, how to pay for school, applying for credit, and more.
Shakespeare Italian Dinner Theater: An Italian buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Clarksburg-based Rustic Mechanicals, on Thursday, April 20, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. The cost is $20 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door; tickets should be prepaid in cash or check (made out to City of Smithers) by April 14 at the Gateway Center or Smithers City Hall. Credit card payments can be made online at juliet2023.ticketleap.com/dinner-theater. For more information, contact Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.
Baked Spaghetti Dinner: The Nitro Woman's Club will host and serve a baked spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Dinners are $7 each and include spaghetti, salad and bread. Nitro first responders can eat free. Baked goods will be available separately. Pre-orders can be made by calling 304-755-9091 between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. daily.
G.L.A.M. Gala: An annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and its Moms on a Mission volunteers to support foster children and foster families, the G.L.A.M. Gala is a formal occasion for women 21 and older featuring dancing, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items. The 2023 G.L.A.M. Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Tickets can be ordered via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
Davis Creek VFD Fundraiser: The Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have its second annual fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at W.Q. Watters, 1081 Kanawha State Forest Drive in Charleston. The fundraiser will include a craft and vendor show and a boot drive. Hot dogs and barbecues, along with chips and drinks, will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces can be reserved for $15 each; contact Jennifer Thornton at 304-590-8028 for vendor table reservations or to pre-order hot dogs and barbecues.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
Clendenin Yard Sale: The inaugural Town of Clendenin city-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
S.A. City-Wide Cleanup: The St. Albans Public Works Department will sponsor a city-wide cleanup April 24 through May 5. For more information, visit www.stalbanswv.com/cleanup.
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Piedmont Preschool/K Round-Up: Piedmont Elementary School will have its preschool/kindergarten enrollment round-up from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28. For necessary forms and more information, call 304-348-1910.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for further information.
Athletic Club Golf Tournament: The inaugural Red and Black Athletic Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. Registration is $200 per two-person team. If you are interested in participating in the tournament, becoming a hole sponsor, donating prizes or becoming a volunteer, contact Bryan England at 304-444-5000 or Christian Watts at 304-206-8709. The Red and Black Athletic Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for athletic programs in St. Albans.
Clendenin Spring Fling: The Clendenin Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Activities will include vendors, music, a parade, a 5K run, and more. For more information, visit clendeninwv.gov or the Town of Clendenin Facebook page.
Tuxes & Tails: Tuxes & Tails 2023 "Down and Derby," a fundraiser for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Dress in your favorite Kentucky Derby attire and partake of food by Soho's and specialty cocktails. Other scheduled activities include a silent auction, live entertainment by DJ EJ, contests, a photo booth and more. For tickets, go to secure.qgiv.com/event/tuxestails2023.
Spring Festival Vendors: Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane. Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30. To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration is $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary. To register, visit the school or the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, May 20, on D Street in South Charleston. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up for the event or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.