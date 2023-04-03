Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings on Friday, April 14, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2-1/2 to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule an appointment, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.

WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.

