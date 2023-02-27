Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Montgomery Craft Fair: Montgomery General Hospital will host a spring craft fair for local vendors, craftspeople and businesses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10. For more information, email tmyers@mghwv.org.

Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the meeting's agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office.

