Softball Tryouts: The Poca River Mud Cats will hold tryouts for girls softball teams starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Nitro City Park. To register or receive more information, go to the Poca River Mud Cats Facebook page or visit forms.gle/2XQnAfxUPLkVwJup9.

Garden Planning Workshop: A fall garden planning workshop will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle, Nitro.

Tags

