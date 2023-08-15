Softball Tryouts: The Poca River Mud Cats will hold tryouts for girls softball teams starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Nitro City Park. To register or receive more information, go to the Poca River Mud Cats Facebook page or visit forms.gle/2XQnAfxUPLkVwJup9.
Garden Planning Workshop: A fall garden planning workshop will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle, Nitro.
Jam Off: Tudor's Biscuit World will sponsor the a Jam Off competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston. Participants can be either professional or amateur and are allowed to showcase up to three jam or jelly items. Cash prizes will be awarded for People's Choice in both categories and a plaque(s) will be provided for Wish Kid's Choice. Among the activities will be jam tasting and voting, live music, a guitar raffle, a silent auction, and games. The entry fee is $55. All proceeds will go to Make a Wish West Virginia. To register a Jam Off entry or receive more information, contact Jo Beth Smith at 304-342-9474 or jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or Elizabeth Epling at 304-722-0019 or elizabeth.epling@tudorsbwus.com.
Dance Studio Grand Opening: Kelle Boggs Dance Studio will host a grand opening celebration, along with fall class registration, at 818 Virginia St., E., in Charleston, from noon to 6 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 26. Classes for ages 2-1/2 to adult will be enrolling in tap, jazz, baby ballet, creative movement, turn and technique conditioning, adult Jazzercise, fitness classes, and more. Online registration and more information are available at www.kelleboggsdancestudio.com.
Operation Ice Cream: The third annual Operation Ice Cream, a free family event, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Little Creek Park: The Rock in South Charleston. Sponsored by the Serve First Foundation, Operation Ice Cream will include, along with free ice cream, bounce houses, games, and visits with local first responders and law enforcement officers.
Mountaineer Main Street: Mountaineer Main Street, a block party to kickoff the West Virginia University football season, will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Admission is free to the event, which is scheduled to have guests such as the WVU Dance and Cheer teams, the Pep Band, the Mountaineer mascot, and former players Avon Cobourne, Major Harris, Owen Schmitt, and Mike Logan. Mountaineer Main Street will also include giveaways, a raffle for the WVU-University of Central Florida game in Orlando, food, vendors, and live music by Hair Supply. A portion of the proceeds will go to Dementia Friendly St. Albans and the Alzheimer's Association. For more information, visit wvmix.com/mountaineer-main-street-202.
Designer Purse Bingo: The Kanawha Deputy Sheriffs Association will host designer purse bingo games to support the Sick/Distressed Fund on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Ball Toyota Conference Center on Patrick Street in Charleston. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Games will start at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will include games, raffles and concessions. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Payments can be made via PayPal to KanawhaDSA or contact the Kanawha Deputy Sheriffs Association on Facebook.
ACVFD Photo Fund Drive: The Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department will conduct its 2023 photo fund drive at the fire station from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. A $20 donation is suggested for a 10-inch-by-13-inch portrait of individuals, couples, families or pets. The drive will continue from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Walk-ins are welcome. Proceeds will go toward fire and rescue equipment.
Young Historians Club: The Young Historians Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The club offers free activities for children and teenagers who are interested in learning about local history.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hmeet in St. Albans Municipal Water Company basement, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. For additional information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Hurricane Civic Chorus: Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Hurricane Civic Chorus will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women ages 15 and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.
Marmet Labor Day Celebration: The Town of Marmet Labor Day Celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4. Crafters and vendors are being sought for the event. The cost is $25 per day for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space; electricity costs an extra $10 per day. For more information, call Frances Christian Armentrout at 304-644-9197 or Terry Williams Barley at 304-590-4276.
SAHS '83 Reunion: The St. Albans High School Class of 1983 will have its 40th-year reunion on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2. Class members will gather at Angela’s on the River on Friday night and at Bogey’s in Tornado on Saturday night. The cost is $75 for both nights, $35 per guest or $50 for a single night, $15 per guest. Classmates interested in participating or wanting more information should contact Christine at cldesena@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Charleston Distance Run: The 50th Charleston Distance Run will step off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in front of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Run options are a 15-mile race; three-person, 15-mile relay; 5K race; or 5K walk. To register or obtain more information, visit charlestondistancerun.com.
RetroFestWV: The second annual RetroFestWV will take place at City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Activities will include live music, DJ entertainment, food vendors, giveaways, and contests such as Best Retro Outfit. Admission is free.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Mindfulness Meditation Group: A 12-week Mindfulness Meditation Group online program, "Exploring Meditating with Nature," will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 6 through Dec. 6. The group will meet for 45 minutes each session, which will include an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. The Mindfulness Tree is open to all regardless of religious affiliation and is offered freely. Participants will read the book “A Field Guide to Nature Meditation" by Mark Coleman with an optional second book entitled, "Start Here, Start Now: A Short Guide to Mindfulness Meditation" by Bhante Gunaratana for those new to mindfulness meditation. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or email Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
Montgomery Fall Festival: The 2023 Montgomery Fall Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Craft and food vendors should register with Montgomery City Hall no later than Aug. 28 to receive the $25 vendor fee; the fee will rise to $30 after Aug. 28. For application forms and more information, call 304-442-5181 or visit City Hall at 321 Fourth Ave. in Montgomery. Online payments can be made at www.govcard.org/montgomery.wv.
Nitro Boomtown Vendors: Organizers of the Saturday, Sept. 9, Nitro Boomtown Days celebration are seeking vendors to participate in the event. For more details, contact Tim Arnott via Facebook Messenger on the City of Nitro Facebook page or 304-545-5845 (texts are preferred).
Rubber Ducky Fundraiser: The BridgeValley Foundation will sponsor a Rubber Ducky fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, releasing rubber ducks from the Montgomery Bridge into the Kanawha River, with prizes awarded to top finishers in the floating contest. Rubber ducks can be purchased at a cost of one for $7, five for $25, and 10 for $50. To adopt a rubber duck or obtain more information, contact Andrea Petry at 304-205-6746 or foundation@bridgevalley.edu.
Putnam County Homecoming: The 94th annual Putnam County Homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, in Winfield. The tentative Saturday schedule includes entertainment by Branson Tolliver, Joey Stepp, the Weekend Warriors, Dave McCormick, and Cody Wickline. The tentative Sunday schedule includes a community church service, gospel music, a grand parade, and the crowning of the Miss Putnam County Homecoming Queen. For more details, go to www.putnamcountyhomecoming.com.
Master Homeowners Classes: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam's fall series of Master Homeowners classes, running from 5:30 to 8 p.m., will begin on Monday, Sept. 11, and continue through Monday, Nov. 6, at 815 Court St. in Charleston. Weekly class topics will include: Homeowner's Toolbox, Neighborhood Relations, Home Electric Basics, Home Safety and Security, Household Plumbing Basics, Legal and Insurance Issues of Homeownership, Energy Efficiency, Home Maintenance, and Fire Safety and Prevention. To register or learn more about the classes, go to hfhkp.org or call Janie Hamilton at 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
Elkview Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To schedule a donation time or obtain more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter elkviewbc.
Landscape Gardening Workshop: Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will present a Simple Landscape Gardening workshop to discuss how to prepare plants for the upcoming cool and cold seasons. The workshop will be conducted from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam's John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston. To register or receive more information, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
PCDA Dinner: The Putnam County Development Authority Annual Dinner will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The event will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
Belle Cruise-In/Car Show: The Town of Belle Cruise-In and Car Show will be held Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1100 East DuPont Ave. in Belle. The cruise-in will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Car show registrations are $15 each. Bands will perform from 4 to 9 p.m. each day, and food vendors will be on site both days. For more information, call Ray Hodge at 681-245-9741 or Tim Wilson at 304-539-3919.
GB Kayak Raffle: A kayak raffle is underway in Gauley Bridge, with proceeds to benefit children's programs. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $2 each or six tickets can be purchased for $10. Tickets can be purchased at Gauley Bridge Town Hall. The drawing for the kayak winner will be held on Friday, Sept. 22. For additional information, call 304-632-2505.
Clendenin Lions Fall Festival: The Clendenin Lions Club will host a Fall Festival in Clendenin from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Proceeds will support Lions Club projects such as providing eyeglasses to those in need, Project Graduation, and scholarships. Booth rentals are available for rental; the cost is $30 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. For more information about booth rentals, contact Robin Fairchild at 304-548-7700.
Rails Train Day: Rails Train Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the C&O Depot on Fourth Avenue in St. Albans. The depot and adjacent Historical Society headquarters will be open, and the annual event will feature food and craft vendors, free rides on the Hoppy Shores Train, and live music, including The Esquires from 2 to 4 p.m.
Beginning Clogging Classes: The West Virginia Mountain Valley Cloggers will conduct beginning clogging classes for ages 9 and older at the In the Spotlight School of Creative Dance studios at 1104 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. No dance experience is required. The cost is $5 per person per session; classes will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays for four weeks, beginning Oct. 2.
S.A. Chili-Cook Off: The 2023 St. Albans Fall Y'all Festival Chili Cook-off is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Visitors can enjoy chili sampling, cold drinks, arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, and live music while supporting the St. Albans Police Department K9 Unit.
Grip/Lighting Workshop: Film Futures Foundation will present a free, hands-on "Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting" workshop from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The workshop is designed to provide area aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry. Participation is limited to 20 registrants. To receive additional information or register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “film futures” or “basic grip and set lighting” under West Virginia venues.
Kanawha City Cleanup: The next Kanawha City Community Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.
Charleston Alzheimer's Walk: The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Charleston will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. Onsite registration will get underway at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., and the start of the walk at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, contact Kelli F. Lewis at 304-389-0202 or kflewis@alz.org or go to act.alz.org.
Nitro Military Banners: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Forrester at 304-881-6206.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. Call 304-562-6496 and leave a message for further details.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.