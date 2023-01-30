Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will host a food distribution program in the church's parking lot at 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their names and addresses. Vehicles are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will loaded into cars there. For additional information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.

Valentine's Rag Wreaths: The Clendenin Branch Library, 107 Koontz Ave., Suite 100, Clendenin, will host a Valentine's Day Rag Wreath craft program for adults at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Participants should bring a half-yard of red or pink fabric. All other materials will be provided. To register for the workshop or receive additional information, call 304-548-6370.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you