Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will host a food distribution program in the church's parking lot at 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their names and addresses. Vehicles are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will loaded into cars there. For additional information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.
Valentine's Rag Wreaths: The Clendenin Branch Library, 107 Koontz Ave., Suite 100, Clendenin, will host a Valentine's Day Rag Wreath craft program for adults at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Participants should bring a half-yard of red or pink fabric. All other materials will be provided. To register for the workshop or receive additional information, call 304-548-6370.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: Murder and Merriment will present a Valentine's weekend murder mystery dinner theater program, "Murder at the Bunny Tail Mansion," on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive in Hurricane. The dinner buffet menu includes beef tenderloin medallions with red wine demi-glace sauce, oven-roasted salmon over Mediterranean rice pilaf, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, tossed salad, Oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, Swedish meatballs, and a variety of desserts. Dinner theater show times are 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 5 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. Tickets are $48 per guest for Sleepy Hollow members and $55 per guest for non-members. To RSVP or receive more information, call 304-757-9416.
Silent Book Club: The Charleston Chapter of the Silent Book Club will meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Bring your own book and read among fellow book lovers during the morning gathering. More information is available at the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook or silentbook.club.
UC Alumni Day: The University of Charleston Alumni Office will host UC Alumni Day from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. UC alumni are invited to watch the UC men's and women's basketball games against Davis and Elkins College in the Wehrle Innovation Center on the UC campus, with free admission and food and drinks in the hospitality room between the games. The women's game will start at 2 p.m. and the men's game will tip off at 4 p.m. Go to UCWV.edu for Alumni Day registration and more information.
Theater Open House: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle (Quincy Center), will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. For further information, phone 681-264-0776 or go to MountainRootsTheatre.org.
CARES Gala: The second annual CARES Gala will take place in the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane on Saturday, Feb. 11. Funds raised will go to support Community Autism Resources and Education Systems' monthly family programs, advocacy and education for caregivers, and training area therapy providers. The gala will begin with a cocktail hour, the opening of silent auction bidding, and a wine pull at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of donor and volunteer appreciation awards. A party will follow, with dancing and music from Bravo Live DJ. Tickets are $80 (single), $150 (couple) or $600 for a table for eight. Tickets and more information about the gala are available at wvcares.ticketleap.com/cares-gala.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have a 3 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Purse Auction/Style Show: Women United, an affinity group of the United Way of Central West Virginia, will host "Power of the Purse -- a Galentine's Purse Auction & Style Show" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Spa Bliss, 1210 Smith St. in Charleston. All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way's community impact fund to improve women and children's lives. Tickets are $50, which will include food, beverages and five auction bid tickets. Additional bid tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 10 for $25. If you have a new or gently used designer purse that you would like to donate to the auction, contact Kerri Cooper at kcooper@unitedwaycwv.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Margaret O'Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.
Transportation Safety Survey: With the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating fatalities and serious injury crashes on roadways in Kanawha and Putnam counties, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, in coordination with state and local agencies, is leading the development of a plan to identify strategies and data-driven improvements to increase transportation safety for all users of the region’s roadways. To receive public input, an online public survey is being conducted through Friday, Feb. 17, to solicit and identify transportation safety concerns in Kanawha and Putnam counties. The public survey can be accessed at forms.office.com/r/7CCefkhSEF. For more information, call 304-744-4258 or email mail@wvregion3.org.
Community Book Club: The St. John's United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The book for discussion will be "No River Too Wide" by Emily Richards. Other books for discussion will be "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave, March 21; "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; "Icy Sparks" by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16; and "The Key to Circus Mom Highway" by Allyson Rice, June 20. All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
'The Rocky Monster Show': The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will start rehearsals for "The Rocky Monster Show" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The stage production is for ages 7 to 17. No auditions are necessary; everyone will be given a role. There is no charge to participate. "The Rocky Monster Show" will be presented May 12 through May 14. For additional information, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call 681-264-0776.
Nitro Sports Complex Employment: The City of Nitro is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Feb. 24 for lifeguards, cashiers, concession workers, and a pool manager for the new Nitro Sports Complex. Applications can be picked up at Nitro City Hall, 2009 20th St. in Nitro, or requested by emailing j.wright@cityofnitro.org.
Winter Blues Farmers Market: The 2023 Winter Blues Farmers Market is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture event, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, will enable visitors to shop for an array of agriculture-based products. Admission is free. For more information, including vendor opportunities, contact the Business Development Division at 304-558-2210 or the West Virginia University Small Farm Center at 304-293-2715 or visit extension.wvu.edu/agriculture/small-farm-center/small-farm-conference.
Little League Registration: Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25. More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Arts Conference: The 2023 Arts in Our Communities Conference will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The conference is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and view the schedule of events, go to wvculture.org/arts-in-our-communities-conference or email paul.r.neil@wv.gov.
Celtic Calling 2023: 2023 Celtic Calling Gathering events will take place throughout Charleston Wednesday, March 1, through Sunday, March 5. For a schedule of events, go to the "7th Celtic Calling Gathering" page on Facebook or the website, celticcalling.org.
GKV Homeschool Expo: Community representatives will be available to share information and resources with new and existing homeschooling families at the 2023 Greater Kanawha Valley Homeschool Expo. The free expo will include information about the numerous educational, recreational and extracurricular opportunities that are offered in the area. A table will also be available for a curriculum swap. The expo will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Maranatha Fellowship on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For more information, email apitonak@yahoo.com or call/text 304-881-2227.
Science/Engineering Fair: The West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Monday, March 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The fair acts as an entry point for West Virginia high school students to qualify the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Middle school students can qualify for the Broadcom MASTERS competition and the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.
Muddy Mutt 15K: The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane. The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes. There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Andy Gross Live: Comedian, magician and internet entertainer Andy Gross will perform on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
Charleston Ballet: The Charleston Ballet and Beo will collaborate for a joint program featuring Glazunov’s 5 Novelettes, Op. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To order tickets or receive additional information, go to thecharlestonballet.com, call 304-342-6541 or direct email to info@thecharlestonballet.com.
'Little Shop' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold singing/reading auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading will be provided. "Little Shop of Horrors" will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG theater. For a list of show roles and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Clendenin Little League Fundraiser: A fundraising event to benefit Clendenin Little League will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Chandler's Pumpkin Farm in Elkview. Activities will include a yard sale and vendor fair. Spaces can be reserved for $10 each. To register or receive more information, call or text Sarah at 304-389-3902 or Brandy at 304-989-4011.
Food Truck Festival: The 2023 West Virginia Food Truck Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds in Eleanor. Admission will be free.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Conference Room 101/102 at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.