Mindfulness Meditation Group: A 12-week Mindfulness Meditation Group online program, "Exploring Meditating with Nature," will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 6 through Dec. 6. The group will meet for 45 minutes each session, which will include an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. The Mindfulness Tree is open to all regardless of religious affiliation and is offered freely. Participants will read the book “A Field Guide to Nature Meditation" by Mark Coleman with an optional second book entitled, "Start Here, Start Now: A Short Guide to Mindfulness Meditation" by Bhante Gunaratana for those new to mindfulness meditation. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or email Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.

Teays Road Closure: Southern Commercial Development and CSX Transportation have announced a total closure of the roadway at a crossing on Teays Lane in Teays Valley at either 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, or 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, for 24 hours. No traffic will be allowed across the track until the work is completed.

