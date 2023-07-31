Dementia Support Group: The next Dementia Support Group meeting will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans. The open meeting is for caregivers or anyone wanting more information or resources about dementia. The group meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Hansford Center. For more information, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127 or Sommers at 304-722-4621.
Putnam Seniors' Picnic: Sponsored by the City of Hurricane, the Putnam County Aging Program's 2023 Seniors' Picnic will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Valley Park in Hurricane. For more information, call 304-755-2385.
'Nutcracker' Auditions: The Charleston Ballet will hold auditions for "The Nutcracker Ballet" from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St. in Charleston. Students auditioning must be enrolled in the American Academy Ballet and be at least 8 years old. Various roles are available for ages 8 through teens. Students must have some previous ballet training and be able to attend all of the specified rehearsals. Those auditioning should dress for ballet class. "The Nutcracker Ballet" will be performed with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 8 and 9 at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. For more information, call the Charleston Ballet at 304-342-6541.
RHS Soccer-Rama: A men's Soccer-Rama will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Riverside High School's Warrior Field in Belle. Along with soccer play by teams from Poca, Calvary Baptist Academy, Lincoln County, Pikeview, Scott, St. Albans, and host Riverside, the event will include concessions, team swag, a breakfast food truck, and a Kona Ice truck on site from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hot Dog/Bake Sale: The Loudendale Lions Club will conduct a hot dog and bake sale from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Loudendale Community Building, 123 Selbe Lane in Charleston. Proceeds from sales are used for the Lions' local community service projects.
Girls Night Out: The YWCA's annual Girls Night Out gala will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, to raise funds and awareness for the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program. For tickets or more information, visit www.ywcacharleston.org.
Hurricane Yard Sale: A city-wide Hurricane Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12. A list of sales around the city will be published on Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the City of Hurricane's Facebook page and website, HurricaneWV.com. Yard sale participants who would like their addresses published on the list can submit their information to the City of Hurricane by emailing events@HurricaneWV.com or calling 304-562-5896 no later than Monday, Aug. 7.
Live Music on Main: The family of the late Joe Dobbs will be at the newly named Joe Dobbs Square on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, as will Aaron Brown, the designer of the Joe Dobbs sign at the square. Their appearances are part of the free, monthly Live Music on Main event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each of the courses on Aug. 14, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
Clendenin Back-to-School Celebration: The Town of Clendenin will host a back-to-school celebration, for students from pre-kindergarten to college, starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on Main Street in Clendenin. Students can receive school supplies such as backpacks, paper, pencils, crayons, markers, pens, glue, rulers, and notebooks. Chris Gregory will provide music and Elk River Boutique will present a style show. Churches and other groups participating will include Clendenin Baptist Church, Reamer Gospel Tabernacle, Clendenin Nazarene, Clendenin Advent, Clendenin United Methodist, and Elk River Backpack Blessings.
Valley PK-8 Open House: An open house is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Valley PK-8 in Smithers.
Summerfest: Summerfest will take place at the Mound in South Charleston Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 19. Attractions will include two bands performing each evening, shag lessons, dance contests, food vendors, a car show, and a fireworks display on the final evening. For additional information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
Doggy Pool Party: The Fix 'Em Clinic will sponsor and present its annual Doggy Swim Day pool party from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the St. Albans City Park Pool, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The cost is $10 per dog and $7 for each additional dog. All of the dogs must be up to date on their shots.
KSF Rock the Park: Rock the Park will be presented from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Scheduled performers include the Heavy Hitters, Minor Swing, Emmalea Deal and the Hot Mess, Jim Snyder, and Three’s Company Blues.
Hurricane Skatepark Celebration: A celebration of the skatepark at Hurricane City Park will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event will include music from Djjazzyjc, free ice cream from Huskey's Cross Lanes, and giveaways.
Purse Bingo Fundraiser: The Poca High School Visual Volume Show Choir Boosters will host designer purse bingo games at Poca High School on Saturday, Aug. 19. Proceeds will benefit Poca High's Visual Volume show choir. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Games will begin at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will also include a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, and more. Players must be 18 years old or older, per state law. Tickets can be ordered in advance via bit.ly/pocashowchoirbingo081923.
'Cinderella' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold auditions for ages 15 and older for "Cinderella" at its headquarters at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Singing auditions will take place on Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.; those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring music for the accompanist if the auditioning song is not from the "Cinderella" score. Reading auditions will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22; scripts will be provided. Dance auditions will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23; those auditioning should dress to dance, and combinations will be taught. For character descriptions and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org. In conjunction with the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, "Cinderella" will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall of the Clay Center Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5.
Jam Off: Tudor's Biscuit World will sponsor the first Jam Off competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Participants can be either professional or amateur and are allowed to showcase up to three jam or jelly items. Cash prizes will be awarded for People's Choice in both categories and a plaque(s) will be provided for Wish Kid's Choice. Among the activities will be jam tasting and voting, live music, a guitar raffle, a silent auction, and games. The entry fee is $55. All proceeds will go to Make a Wish West Virginia. To register a Jam Off entry or receive more information, contact Jo Beth Smith at 304-342-9474 or jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or Elizabeth Epling at 304-722-0019 or elizabeth.epling@tudorsbwus.com.
Mountaineer Main Street: Mountaineer Main Street, a block party to kickoff the West Virginia University football season, will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Admission is free to the event, which is scheduled to have guests such as the WVU Dance and Cheer teams, the Pep Band, the Mountaineer mascot, and former players Avon Cobourne, Major Harris, Owen Schmitt, and Mike Logan. Mountaineer Main Street will also include giveaways, a raffle for the WVU-University of Central Florida game in Orlando, food, vendors, and live music by Hair Supply. A portion of the proceeds will go to Dementia Friendly St. Albans and the Alzheimer's Association. For more information, visit wvmix.com/mountaineer-main-street-202.
Charleston Distance Run: The 50th Charleston Distance Run will step off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in front of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Run options are a 15-mile race; three-person, 15-mile relay; 5K race; or 5K walk. To register or obtain more information, visit charlestondistancerun.com.
Rubber Ducky Fundraiser: The BridgeValley Foundation will sponsor a Rubber Ducky fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, releasing rubber ducks from the Montgomery Bridge into the Kanawha River, with prizes awarded to top finishers in the floating contest. Rubber ducks can be purchased at a cost of one for $7, five for $25, and 10 for $50. To adopt a rubber duck or obtain more information, contact Andrea Petry at 304-205-6746 or foundation@bridgevalley.edu.
Putnam County Homecoming: The 94th annual Putnam County Homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, in Winfield. The tentative Saturday schedule includes entertainment by Branson Tolliver, Joey Stepp, the Weekend Warriors, Dave McCormick, and Cody Wickline. The tentative Sunday schedule include a community church service, gospel music, a grand parade, and the crowning of the Miss Putnam County Homecoming Queen. For more details, go to www.putnamcountyhomecoming.com.
PCDA Dinner: The Putnam County Development Authority Annual Dinner will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The event will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
S.A. Chili-Cook Off: The 2023 St. Albans Fall Y'all Festival Chili Cook-off is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Visitors can enjoy chili sampling, cold drinks, arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, and live music while supporting the St. Albans Police Department K9 Unit.
Nitro Military Banners: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.