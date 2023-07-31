Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dementia Support Group: The next Dementia Support Group meeting will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans. The open meeting is for caregivers or anyone wanting more information or resources about dementia. The group meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Hansford Center. For more information, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127 or Sommers at 304-722-4621.

Putnam Seniors' Picnic: Sponsored by the City of Hurricane, the Putnam County Aging Program's 2023 Seniors' Picnic will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Valley Park in Hurricane. For more information, call 304-755-2385.

