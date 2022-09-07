The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers. Items will also be placed online at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse weekly.
The Quest: The Quest classes return to Winfield Church of the Nazarene, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield, on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Classes will be available for kindergarten through fifth grade children, teenagers and adults from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-586-2180 or go online to www.winfieldnazarene.com
Free Naxolone Day: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will participate in Free Naxolone Day, offering Narcan doses, training and resources from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. For more information, contact Pastor Krysta Rexrode-Wolfe at krystarexrodewolfe@gmail.com or call the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church office at 304-776-3081.
Save A Life Day: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B St., St. Albans, will host a free Save A Life Day event, including instruction on administering Narcan, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have a Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The featured group is the Believers Quartet from Sissonville. Soloist Jim Edens from Charleston and Kim Johnson from Dade City, Florida, will also sing. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. A fellowship time with refreshments and finger foods will follow. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Flea Market/Food Sale: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington St., E., Charleston (across from the Charleston Marriott) will host a parking lot flea market, fish fry and hot dog sale, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Anyone interested in setting up a table to sell goods should contact Pam Turner at pjturner151@gmail.com or 304-343-4393.
Flea Market: Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle will hold a flea market and BBQ, hot dog and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at its Activity Building at 115 Steele St., Dunbar, behind the church at 2011 Roxalana Road.
Coffeehouse-Style Concert: Featuring a free concert by singer, songwriter, and storyteller Mark Cable, a coffeehouse-style concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., Charleston. Desserts will be served. For more information, call 304-342-4988.
Homecoming Services: Homecoming services at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road in Sissonville will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The Believers will sing. The Rev Frank Allen will preach.
Mount Pleasant Speaker: Joseph Habedank give his testimony on how God delivered him from addiction, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview. Admission is free.
Midway UMC Homecoming/Revival: Midway United Methodist Church, located along W.Va. 62 at 95 Sunliner Drive, north of Eleanor, will celebrate their 100th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 11, through Wednesday, Sept. 14. At 10 a.m. Sunday, District Superintendent Joe Hill will speak and the Jay Humphreys Trio will sing. A covered dish dinner will follow the service. At 7 p.m. Sunday, a four-night revival will begin, featuring former church pastors and special singing. Pastors and singers will be: Sept. 11, the Rev. Rod Barnett and Inheritance; Sept. 12, the Rev. Tim Bias and Kingdom Road; Sept. 13, the Rev. Jeff Pitchford and Family of Faith; and Sept. 14, the Rev. Kenneth Coon and Family Ties.
Vendor Sale: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is looking for vendors to take part in a vendor sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Table rentals are $25 each. Call 304-965-5536 to reserve a table; if there is no answer, leave a message. The church will have hot dogs and homemade desserts available for purchase during the sale.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will present a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., Charleston. Admission is free; an offering will be taken for the singers. For more details, call 304-342-4988.
House of Miracles Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on specified Fridays. The September dates of distribution are Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. The normal first and third Friday of the month schedule resumes in October. No income requirements are must be met to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through item pickup can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans will provide free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Fridays, resuming on Sept. 9. The programs offer stories, crafts, activities and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.