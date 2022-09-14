The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse
- Free Pancake Breakfast: Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield (behind McDonald’s) will serve a free community pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The breakfasts are offered on the third Saturday of each month.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing during Heritage Day at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
- Americana Gospel Sing: Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville will have the first of its Americana Gospel Series performance since closing down for the pandemic. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, singer-songwriter Jeff Ellis will perform in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center adjacent to the church at 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. A West Virginia native, Ellis’ repertoire is an eclectic mix of classic rock, folk and original songs.
- Mary Magdalene Book Study: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality in Charleston will sponsor “The Meaning of Mary Magdalene,” a nine-week, guided study of Cynthia Bourgeault’s book, presented via Zoom by Jerry McMahon. The initial virtual meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The series will continue each Tuesday through Nov. 15. The cost is $75 plus the book. Online registration is required by Sept. 18. To register or receive more information, email wvisreg@gmail.com
- Homecoming: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will have Homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 25. Lunch will be served after morning worship. Preaching will be Jonathan Deweese at 11 a.m. and Tom Price at 2 p.m. The Trinity Heirs will sing.
- Ladies Fellowship Day: The 11th annual Ladies Fellowship Day will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Sharon Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road, Dry Branch. Jennifer Lawrence will be the guest speaker. Lunch is included. To register or receive more information, call Diana at 304-206-8589 or Pansy at 304-881-3440.
- Vendor Sale: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is seeking vendors to take part in a vendor sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Table rentals are $25 each. Call 304-965-5536 to reserve a table; if there is no answer, leave a message. The church will have hot dogs and homemade desserts available for purchase during the vendor sale.
- Hurricane Craft Fair: Community Church of Hurricane will host a craft fair at 212 Dudding Ave. in Hurricane, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will include local vendors and concessions.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will present a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., Charleston. Admission is free; an offering will be taken for the singers. For more details, call 304-342-4988.
- House of Miracles Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until about four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on specified Fridays. The next distribution date is Sept. 23. The normal first and third Friday of the month schedule resumes in October. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.
- The Quest: The Quest classes for kindergarten through fifth grade children, teenagers, and adults take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Winfield Church of the Nazarene, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Call 304-586-2180 or go to www.winfieldnazarene.com for more information.