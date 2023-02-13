The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Song & Praise Service: The Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square in Buffalo, will have a song and praise Service on Sunday, Feb. 19, with missionary Joyce Igo and her grandson, Steven Nichols. The service time is 9:45 a.m. For more information, visit the Buffalo United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
- Red House Revival: Lone Oak Church of God Mission, 1303 McLane Pike in Red House, will have 7 p.m. revival services Sunday, Feb. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 26. Josh Scarberry will preach, with special singing nightly.
Lenten Taize Service: A Lenten Taize Prayer Service will be held in the chapel of St. John's Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. The Taize Prayer Service is a short, candlelit, meditative service consisting of prayer, silence, and song. Enter through the doors on Quarrier Street or Leon Sullivan Way.
- Spiritual Direction Program: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will host a 12-week group spiritual direction program via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 21 through May 9. Participants will use the book “The Way of Discernment: Spiritual Practices for Decision Making” by Elizabeth Liebert. The cost of the program is $50, plus the cost of the book which the enrollee must purchase separately. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. For more information about this and other programs offered by the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, email WVIS Associate Spiritual Director Liz Deal at lizjdeal@gmail.com or call the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality at 304-345-0926.
- St. John’s Book Club: The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The book for discussion will be “No River Too Wide” by Emily Richards. Other upcoming books for club discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, March 21; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; “Icy Sparks” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16; and “The Key to Circus Mom Highway” by Allyson Rice, June 20. All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
- ‘Follow Me’: “Follow Me” programs, featuring biblical practices for faithful living for all ages, are held every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For further information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
- Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.