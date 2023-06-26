The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- First Baptist Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FBC ST ALBANS to schedule an appointment to donate blood.
‘Elevated Conversations’: The Baha’is of Charleston will continue the series of “Elevated Conversations” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, marking the 40th anniversary of the execution of 10 Baha’i women in Shiraz, Iran, who were hanged on June 18, 1983 for their faith. The anniversary event is dedicated in their memory to all Iranian women, from every faith and background, who continue walking the same path today, making sacrifices for the causes of justice and gender equality in Iran. For more details, contact Michael Huy at 606-644-8669 or michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
- Buffalo UMC Hours: Beginning on Sunday, July 2, the Buffalo United Methodist Church will have new Sunday morning worship service hours. The morning services will start at 9:15 a.m.
- Patriotic Musical: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present a patriotic musical at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. The adult choir will present patriotic songs and readings as set forth in the musical “God, Please Bless America.” Following the program, Pastor Mike Hager will preach a message. The program will also be live streamed; links are available at www.fmbcwv.org. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60 one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road) in St. Albans. For further information about the program or other ministries of the church, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
- Interactive Nutrition Workshops: Students are invited to take part in free, interactive workshops to transform the way they think about food. Kateira K. Hogan of West Virginia State University leads the workshops on Thursdays at Diamond United Methodist Church in Diamond. The Thursday, July 6, program will be “Eating More Whole Grains.” The July 11 and July 13 workshops will address “Healthier Foods — Fast.” The July 18 and 20 topic will be “Power Up Your Day.” Workshops start at 10 a.m. Email robinholstein@gmail.com for additional information.
- Highlawn Block Party/VBS: Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans will host a block party from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, featuring hot dogs, cotton candy, face painting, games, prizes, and more. The party will also be a kickoff for “Power Lab” vacation Bible school, which will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 12 through Aug. 9, for children ages 4 to 12.
- Southern Gospel Concert: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host Southern Gospel group The Master’s Trio, from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
- Home Mission VBS: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host a vacation Bible school, “Building on God’s Foundation,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 28. Dinner will be served first in the activity building from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages pre-K to 12th grade, the VBS will include games, crafts, music, food, and fun, while learning key foundational Bible lessons. To register or find out more, contact Beverly Hudson at beverlyhudson@frontier.com or 304-993-7377.
- DaySpring Mobile Camp: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road in Charleston, will host a free DaySpring Mobile Camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27. The camp is open to children ages 5 to 12. Registration forms can be downloaded from www.springheights.org or requested by calling 304-342-7351. The camp will be limited to 50 participants.
- Clothing Giveaway/Picnic: A clothing giveaway and picnic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, (rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20) at Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, 1305 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Donations of clean clothing, sorted in bags, boxes or storage bins according to size, will be accepted through Aug. 5 for the giveaway. For more information, contact Pastor Jessica Linhart at ChristianAuthor1@yahoo.com or 304-395-5791.
- Mylon Hayes Family: The Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, North Carolina, will sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. in Charleston.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, 847 Chapel Heights in Elkview.
- The Montgomery Family: The Montgomery Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington St. in Charleston.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by parent/guardian) will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays in June and on Aug. 18 and 25 at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. For more information or to register for the program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Celebrate Recovery: Every Tuesday, Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene offers a Celebrate Recovery ministry for anyone struggling with past or current hurts, hang-ups or habits. There will be a light meal at 6 p.m., a large group meeting at 7 p.m., small group meetings at 8 p.m., and fellowship time at 9 p.m. Child care is available. Transportation is available by calling 304-562-5930 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. The church is located at 358 U.S. 60 in Culloden, just west of the Speedway station.
- Sermon Series: “Can America be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, each Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.