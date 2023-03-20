The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Spring Revival: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will have a spring revival service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. The guest speaker will be Dr. Ron Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a pastor and full-time evangelist for more than 50 years. The Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located at 701 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., one mile west of Winfield Road near St. Albans. FMBC is an independent, fundamental, Bible-believing church. For more information call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
- Edible Easter Eggs: The Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter, dipped in milk or dark chocolate. Each egg is hand decorated and costs $5. The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Also on April 1, crafts, baked goods, hot dogs, and barbecues will be for sale at the church’s Spring Festival. To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903, or email orders to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject “Easter Eggs” by March 24. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
- Indoor Yard Sale: Judson Baptist Church, 320 East Eighth St. in Belle, will host a large, indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25. A hot dog sale will take place during the yard sale.
- Fisher Gospel Sing: Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, featuring The Gospel Harmony Boys, The Lathey Family, Freeman Newhouse, and the church choir. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center following the sing during the Fellowship Hour. The church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit I-77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at East Nitro Baptist Church, Elm Street and Washington Avenue in Nitro.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
- Easter Gospel Sing: Mountain Mission Inc. will host its Easter gospel sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church. National recording artists Jeff and Sheri Easter and The Down East Boys will perform. The church is located at 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Admission is free. Love offerings will be accepted to help feed the homeless and underprivileged this Easter. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call 304-344-3407.
- Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.
- WVIS Zoom Programs: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present two Zoom programs in April. “Living in the Gap: Growing in the Ability to Respond Rather Than React” will be streamed from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 through May 4. A donation of $70 is requested; all materials will be provided. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. “Life of the Beloved,” a five-week program, will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 17 through May 15. The program will be based on Henri Nouwen’s book, “Life of the Beloved: Spiritual Living in a Secular World.” The cost is a $25 donation plus the cost of the book. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. For more information about these and other WVIS Zoom programs, contact Sister Mary Irene Sorber at 201-230-2362 or wvismaryirene@aol.com.
- Spring Revival: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston, will have spring revival services with evangelist Wayne Runyon at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21.
- Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or obtain more information.