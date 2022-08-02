The submission deadline for church and related calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission.
- The Hoppers: The Hoppers will sing at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. For more information, call 304-343-9619.
- Aldersgate Rummage Sale: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, will host a rummage sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The sale will take place in the Multipurpose Community Center adjacent to the church. For more information, call 304-984-1164.
- Rummage/Bake Sale: Christ the King Church, 1504 Grosscup Ave. in Dunbar, will host rummage and bake sales from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
- TVCOG Rummage/Food Sales: Teays Valley Church of God will have a large rummage sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Hot dogs and other foods will also be available. The church is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
- Kids’ Corner Clothing: North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane in Sissonville, will have its Kids’ Corner clothing ministry open to the public from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 20. The Kids’ Corner ministry furnishes clothing (newborn to girls and boys 18-20), diapers, wipes, shoes, books, and other miscellaneous donated items to families in need. No adult clothing is available. For immediate assistance or additional information, call the church at 304-984-0347 and leave a message. The ministry has moved from the downstairs part of the main church to the octagon building attached directly with the main parking lot of the church. The deck box provided for donations is to the right of the entrance door.
- Dunbar Community VBS: “Mystery Island,’ a Dunbar community vacation Bible school, will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 11, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar. Dinner and registrations will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. with lessons from 6 to 8 p.m. Classes will be available for ages pre-K to adult. The VBS is sponsored by Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar First Nazarene Church, Dunbar Presbyterian Church, and Dunbar United Methodist Church. Pre-registration is available at dunbarumc.com/vbs-registration-form or at dunbarfirstbaptist.org. For more information, call 304-768-4872 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God’s monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The Sincere Revival Quartet from southeast Ohio will be the featured group. Additional singers will include soloist Rick Towe from Point Pleasant, David and Sheila Bowen of Spencer, and staff musicians/singers Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- Gospel Concert: Kevin Spencer, Fred Spencer, and the Runyon Family will perform at a gospel music concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Living With a Cause Theater, 8805 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call Fred Spencer at 740-464-6792.
EMUMC Flea Market: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, will host its 28th annual flea market at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. For more information, go to www.emumc.org or call 304-342-7351.
- Family Fun Day: Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot will host its annual Family Fun Day from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Activities will include a children’s clothing giveaway, a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, free food, and more. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
- Living Waters Dedication/Revival: A dedication service for Living Waters Ministry’s new church at 12 Avalon Circle in St. Albans will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14. Bishop Paul Chapman will dedicate the new church at 6 p.m. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 20. Pastor Charlie Shelton will preach on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings. Bishop Michael Martin will preach on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evenings. Special singers will be the Shelton Family on Monday, Our Church on Tuesday, Ron Shamblin on Thursday, the Loudermilk Family on Friday, and Rachel Horn on Saturday. The church was formerly located at 919 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes.
- The Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio is scheduled to sing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive in Nitro.
- Community Pancake Breakfast: Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield (behind McDonald’s) serves a free community pancake breakfast on the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The next breakfast is slated for Aug. 20.
- Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. in Charleston.
- House of Miracles Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, will operate its community food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays during the summer. For directions to the pantry or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Littles Summer Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans will meet during the summer on certain dates. The free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) will take place from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. The programs provide stories, crafts, summertime activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to sign up for the programs or to receive additional information about them.
- WVIS Programs: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality in Charleston offers several, regular in-person and Zoom programs. Almost Heaven Retreats are being offered through Aug. 13. Contemplative Prayer sessions take place from 7 to 7:20 p.m. weekdays; email sally@sayes2yourlife.org for more information. Father Bill Petro presents Zoom presentations of the Charleston Chapter of the Thomas Merton Institute from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month; a free will offering is suggested, with more information about the Merton program available by emailing frbpetro42@gmail.com. Information about these and other WVIS programs can also be acquired by by contacting Sister Carole Riley at 412-901-4259 or wviscr@aol.com
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula on the first and third Fridays of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income requirements to receive items, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.