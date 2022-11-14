Community Thanksgiving Dinner: The Teays Valley Ministerial Association will sponsor a community Thanksgiving dinner, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The service will feature music from the Hurricane Civic Choir and a Thanksgiving message from Pastor Sonny Williams. A love offering will be received, and donations will be accepted for the Women’s Choice Pregnancy Resource Center. For more information, phone 304-993-5459.
Vendor Sale/Hot Dogs: Teays Valley Church of God will host their annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show and Hot Dog Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step, in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Hanging of the Greens: The Belle Nazarene Church Choir will perform its annual Hanging of the Greens presentation at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the church. The choir’s program will be accompanied by the lighting of the Christmas tree and decoration of the church interior. Following this, there will be a free outreach dinner in the church’s Fellowship Hall for the public. Belle Nazarene Church is located at 306 East Ninth St. in Belle.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle, 3190 Edens Fork Road in Charleston.
Haikal Thanksgiving Dinner: The second annual Haikal Family Memorial Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at The Bridge (formerly Scarlet Oaks Country Club), 279 Dairy Road in Poca. For more information, contact Pastor Mike Ramsey at 304-741-1480.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until about four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.