- Haikal Thanksgiving Dinner: The second annual Haikal Family Memorial Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at The Bridge (formerly Scarlet Oaks Country Club), 279 Dairy Road in Poca. For more information, contact Pastor Mike Ramsey at 304-741-1480.
- Little Blessings Ministry: The St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus have created a new ministry, Little Blessings, for new mothers in need after pregnancy. The Little Blessings pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, with future dates to be announced, at 519 Holley St., St. Albans, next to St. Francis School.
- Christmas in Buffalo: The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation will have a variety of holiday activities in December. They will include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday at 10 a.m., beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1. A Christmas bazaar will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. A luncheon with Santa will start at noon on Sunday, Dec. 18. There will be a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 (time to be announced) and a Christmas cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Buffalo United Methodist Church is located in the Buffalo Historic Square. For more information and updates, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
- The Mark Dubbeld Family: The Mark Dubbeld Family will present a Christmas concert, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Dunbar Mountain Mission, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar.
- Pinch Cookie Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will host its sixth annual cookie sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Dozens of varieties of cookies will be available for purchase. Cookies will be packaged individually for safe handling.
- Render the Hearts: Render the Hearts will present a concert as part of its 2022 Christmas tour at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Second Street and Sixth Avenue in St. Albans.
- ‘Feast of Carols:’ The Baptist Temple’s 59th annual Advent music program, “Feast of Carols,” will be presented at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets in Charleston. The program is free. A program featuring harp and organ music will precede the Advent music program from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Play: Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar, will present a Christmas play, “A Place To Call Home,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and again at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.