The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Master’s Trio Concert: The Master’s Trio, from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, will sing at a Southern gospel concert at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., in Charleston, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Admission is free; a love gift offering will be taken during the concert. Barbecue dinners will be sold, beginning at 4:40 p.m. Contact the church office at 304-342-4988 for further information.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at Community Chapel Church, 5287 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.
- Foster Care Summit: Chestnut Mountain Village, a ministry of Chestnut Mountain Ranch, will present the All In Foster Care Summit on Wednesday, May 3, at River Ridge Church Teays Valley in Hurricane. Topics will include the role of faith-based and community efforts in foster care, how churches can help vulnerable children and families, and successful national and state faith-based efforts to improve foster care. Attendees will also hear from former foster youth about their experiences and speakers such as Jason Weber, national director of foster care initiatives at the Christian Alliance for Orphans and author of “More Than Enough: Transforming Foster Care Where You Live;” Dr. John DeGarmo, director of the Foster Care Institute and author of “Faith and Foster Care” and “The Church and Foster Care; and Lynn Johnson, president and founder of All In Fostering Futures and former assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. The summit check-in will start at 8 a.m. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees should register in advance. To register or learn more about the program, go to cmvwv.org.
- Church-Wide Yard Sale: The Hurricane First Church of God, 3225 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will host a church-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The sale will be held inside the church fellowship building.
- St. George Festival: Featuring Mediterranean food, music, games and shops, the St. George Festival is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at St. George Cathedral, 190 Court St. in Charleston.
- Community Baby Shower: Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene will host a community baby shower for expecting and new mothers from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at 358 U.S. 60 in Culloden. New and gently used baby gifts will be distributed, and cake and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-562-5930, email info@hurricanenaz.com or go to hurricanenaz.com online.
- Sissonville Concert: The Singing Cookes and the Cooke Brothers from Kingsport, Tennessee, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Pocatalico Community Church in Sissonville.
- Final Worship Service: Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1698 Quarrier St. in Charleston, will hold its final worship service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The church is closing after serving the Charleston and East End community for more than 100 years.
- EBC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Elkview Baptist Chruch, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To make a donation appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter “elkviewbc.”
- ‘Stellar’ VBS: First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light” vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, for youngsters in preschool through fifth grade. For more details or to register, visit the church’s Facebook page, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- ‘America’ Sermon Series: A sermon series entitled “Can America Be Saved — Is Politics the Answer?” is preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries each Sunday at 10 a.m. The church is located at 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes. Each message will be on the CW and Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel #30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or obtain more information.