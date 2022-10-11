The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly Second Friday, Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The Townsmen Quartet, from Buffalo, will be the featured group. Additional singers will include the Heritage Trio from Fraziers Bottom and soloist Ron Shamblin from Sissonville. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods available, will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store in Hurricane.
- Community Pancake Breakfast: Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield (behind McDonald’s), will serve a free community pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at a concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., Charleston. Admission is free; an offering will be taken for the singers. For more information, call 304-342-4988.
- S.C. Block Party: South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, the City of South Charleston, and the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will sponsor a free community block party from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the corner of Kentucky and Chestnut streets in South Charleston. The block party will include candy, a Trunk or Treat candy giveaway, face painting, a photo booth, hot dogs, sno-cones, hayrides, games, inflatables, and live music. Participants are encouraged to attend in costume.
- Clothes Closet: The adult Sunday School class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God, 200 Fifth Ave. in South Charleston, will open the door of its Clothes Closet to give to those persons in need of good, clean summer clothing, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22. Park in the E Street parking lot next to the church and enter the church through the side door and down the stairs. Those visiting are asked to wear masks inside.
- Fisher Gospel Sing: Fisher Memorial Church will host a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, featuring Inheritance, The New Life Singers, Freeman Newhouse, and the Fisher Memorial Church Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center following the singing. The church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the I-77 Goldtown Exit. For more information, call 304-993-2777.
- Revival: Revival services will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, through Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cathedral of Prayer Baptist Church, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. The evangelist will be Mike Holcomb, former bass singer for The Inspirations Quartet. There will be special singing each night.
- Church Basketball League: The Charleston Church Recreation Association is beginning preparations for the 2022-2023 church basketball league. The league will consist of a K-2 instructional division and boys and girls teams for the elementary school, middle school and high school divisions. Any house of worship interested in participating in the league is asked to contact Rob Yandow at rob.yandow@gmail.com or 207-475-8450 for additional information.
- Trunk or Treat: A Trunk or Treat candy giveaway will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the parking lot of Winfield Nazarene Church, 10822 Winfield Road in Winfield. The Trunk or Treat will include free hot dogs for as long as supplies last.