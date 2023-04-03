The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
Holy Week Revival: Belle Church of the Nazarene will have Holy Week revival services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, through Friday, April 7. The guest speaker will be Dr. Ken Dove, former pastor of Gracepointe Nazarene and Grace Nazarene in Nashville. Special music will be provided by the Brian Arner Ministries from Cummings, Georgia. Belle Nazarene is located at 306 East Ninth St. in Belle. For more information or directions to the church, call 304-949-2568.
Forrest Burdette Holy Week Services: Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will offer several activities and services during the remainder of Holy Week. The church will host a prayer walk labyrinth from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, April 9. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, the church will hold a Maundy Thursday service remembering the Last Supper. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7, the church will lead a walk-through experience where participants will be guided through 10 stations that depict the journey Jesus took from the verdict of death to his sacrifice on the cross. Pastor Joe Kenaston will conclude the Holy Week festivities with an Easter celebration service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. To contact the church, email office@forrestburdette.com, call 304-562-5903, visit www.forrestburdette.com or social media platforms at @fbmumc.
TVCOG Easter Eggs: Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, will host its annual Easter “Eggstravaganza” from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The event will feature Easter egg hunts, including a special needs egg hunt; a children’s clothing giveaway; inflatables; face painting; interactive Easter stations; and more. Activities will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.
Easter Cantata: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present its Easter program at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The adult choir will present the Easter story as set forth in the cantata “Shadow of the Cross.” Following the program, Pastor Mike Hager will preach. The program will be live streamed; links to the live stream can be found at www.fmbcwv.org. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60 one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, call Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or go to www.fmbcwv.org.
Elevated Conversations: The Baha’is of Charleston will host a Zoom event with Lori McKinney at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. “We Need to Talk ...” is a movement using music videos and docu-shorts building bridges and catalyzing community healing. Featured songs include themes of change and empowerment, and docu-shorts explore issues that inspired their creation. The Zoom event will show some of these video exploration pieces, followed by a discussion. A link for the Zoom event can be requested by emailing michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
Christian Women’s Luncheon: Charleston Christian Women will welcome women of all ages to the Coonskin Park Clubhouse in Charleston on Wednesday, April 12. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Catered by Violet’s Kitchen, the luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. Inspirational speaker and musician Tempe Brown, from Greenville, South Carolina, will talk on the topic “Putting the Puzzle of Life Together Without a Box Lid.” The cost for the luncheon and program is $18; reservations are due by noon Monday, April 10. Call or text Vickie at 304-546-6900 for reservations.
Spring Revival: Lucinda Baptist Church, 3407 County Road 66, in Proctorville, Ohio, will have spring revival services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, through Saturday, April 15. Preaching and singing will be Jason Adams and the Lucinda Church Singers on Wednesday, Garrett Hale and His Singing Servants on Thursday, Justin May and The Gate City Quartet on Friday, and Ernie Brooks and Ellen and Kaeli Groves on Saturday. For more information, call Pastor Will Bullock at 681-373-7007.
Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will have a food distribution in the church’s parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, April 13. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, but those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Vehicles are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will then be loaded into vehicles. For more information, phone the church office at 304-949-2568.
WVIS Zoom Programs: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present two Zoom programs in April. “Living in the Gap: Growing in the Ability to Respond Rather Than React” will be streamed from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 through May 4. A donation of $70 is requested; all materials will be provided. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. “Life of the Beloved,” a five-week program, will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 17 through May 15. The program will be based on Henri Nouwen’s book, “Life of the Beloved: Spiritual Living in a Secular World.” The cost is a $25 donation plus the cost of the book. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. For more information about these and other WVIS Zoom programs, contact Sister Mary Irene Sorber at 201-230-2362 or wvismaryirene@aol.com.
Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will host its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The featured group will be The Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Rose Perry from Ashford. Staff musicians are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. The children’s group, the Sneed Sisters Duet, will also sing. Immediately after the service will be a time of fellowship, with a variety of Italian food items. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Aldersgate Rummage Sale: Aldersgate United Methodist Church will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center adjacent to the church at 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.
Free Steak Dinner: Belle Nazarene Church, 306 East Ninth St. in Belle, will serve a free community dinner at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, following the 11 a.m. worship service. The menu will consist of baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, along with assorted side dishes, drinks and dessert.
Spring Revival: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston, will have spring revival services with evangelist Wayne Runyon at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21.
Hot Dog Sale: Sharon First Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road, Dry Branch, will have a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21. For more information, call 304-595-6134 or 304-881-3440.
Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or obtain more information.
Lighthouse Food Pantry: The Lighthouse Baptist Academy food pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month for those needing food items. The academy is located at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 2440 U.S. 60 in Hurricane. For more information, call 304-562-3900 or go to www.lbchurricane.org.