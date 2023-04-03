Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

  • Holy Week Revival: Belle Church of the Nazarene will have Holy Week revival services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, through Friday, April 7. The guest speaker will be Dr. Ken Dove, former pastor of Gracepointe Nazarene and Grace Nazarene in Nashville. Special music will be provided by the Brian Arner Ministries from Cummings, Georgia. Belle Nazarene is located at 306 East Ninth St. in Belle. For more information or directions to the church, call 304-949-2568.
  • Forrest Burdette Holy Week Services: Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will offer several activities and services during the remainder of Holy Week. The church will host a prayer walk labyrinth from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, April 9. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, the church will hold a Maundy Thursday service remembering the Last Supper. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7, the church will lead a walk-through experience where participants will be guided through 10 stations that depict the journey Jesus took from the verdict of death to his sacrifice on the cross. Pastor Joe Kenaston will conclude the Holy Week festivities with an Easter celebration service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. To contact the church, email office@forrestburdette.com, call 304-562-5903, visit www.forrestburdette.com or social media platforms at @fbmumc.
  • TVCOG Easter Eggs: Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, will host its annual Easter “Eggstravaganza” from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The event will feature Easter egg hunts, including a special needs egg hunt; a children’s clothing giveaway; inflatables; face painting; interactive Easter stations; and more. Activities will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
  • Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.

