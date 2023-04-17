The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- S.C. Spring Revival: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston, will have spring revival services with evangelist Wayne Runyon at 7 p.m. each evening through Friday, April 21.
- Hot Dog Sale: Sharon First Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road, Dry Branch, will have a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21. For more information, call 304-595-6134 or 304-881-3440.
- First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT group will host and serve an appreciation luncheon on Friday, April 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
- Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
- Male Choruses Concert: The St. Paul Baptist Church Male Chorus and the First Baptist Church of Vandalia Male Chorus will be in concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 30 Third Ave. in Charleston.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at New Testament Community Church on Utah Road off Martins Branch Road in Sissonville.
- Christian Science Talk: International speaker Patricia Woodard, of Dallas, Texas, a practitioner of Christian Science healing, will present a talk, “Never Too Late to Experience Freedom,” live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at fccscharlestonwv.com. The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Bible, especially in Jesus Christ’s life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. Hosted by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Charleston, Woodard’s talk will be free to view.
- Foster Care Summit: Chestnut Mountain Village, a ministry of Chestnut Mountain Ranch, will present the All In Foster Care Summit on Wednesday, May 3, at River Ridge Church Teays Valley in Hurricane. Topics will include the role of faith-based and community efforts in foster care, how churches can help vulnerable children and families, and successful national and state faith-based efforts to improve foster care. Attendees will also hear from former foster youth about their experiences and speakers such as Jason Weber, national director of foster care initiatives at the Christian Alliance for Orphans and author of “More Than Enough: Transforming Foster Care Where You Live;” Dr. John DeGarmo, director of the Foster Care Institute and author of “Faith and Foster Care” and “The Church and Foster Care; and Lynn Johnson, president and founder of All In Fostering Futures and former assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. The summit check-in will start at 8 a.m. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees should register in advance. To register or learn more about the program, go to cmvwv.org.
- St. George Festival: Featuring Mediterranean food, music, games and shops, the St. George Festival is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at St. George Cathedral, 190 Court St. in Charleston.
- Community Baby Shower: Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene will host a community baby shower for expecting and new mothers from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at 358 U.S. 60 in Culloden. New and gently used baby gifts will be distributed, and cake and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-562-5930, email info@hurricanenaz.com or go to hurricanenaz.com online.
- Sissonville Concert: The Singing Cookes and the Cooke Brothers from Kingsport, Tennessee, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Pocatalico Community Church in Sissonville.
- Final Worship Service: Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1698 Quarrier St. in Charleston, will hold its final worship service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The church is closing after serving the Charleston and East End community for more than 100 years.
- ‘America’ Sermon Series: “Can America Be Saved?” is a sermon series preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries every Sunday at 10 a.m. Set Free Ministries is located at 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or obtain more information.
- Lighthouse Food Pantry: The Lighthouse Baptist Academy food pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month for those needing food items. The academy is located at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 2440 U.S. 60 in Hurricane. For more information, call 304-562-3900 or go to www.lbchurricane.org.