- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for more information.
- Christian Women’s Luncheon: The Charleston Christian Women’s Connection invites women of all ages to a Wednesday, Aug. 9, luncheon at the Coonskin Park clubhouse in Charleston. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with luncheon served at 11 a.m. The theme will be “Gifts of Friendship.” Noel Johnson of the Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar will be the special guest. Terri McCormick of Cross Lanes will provide music. Inspirational speaker Connie Rhodenbeck, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will present a program. The Violet Kitchen will cater the luncheon. Reservations are due no later than noon on Monday, Aug. 7, and RSVPs can be made by calling or texting Vickie at 304-546-6900.
- Lunch & Learn: Learn how to make custom cream cheese at the John 21:17 Project Lunch & Learn program at Diamond United Methodist Church, Fairview Drive in Diamond, starting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Discover the secrets of making custom, easy, and low-cost cream cheese. Each participant will receive a sample to flavor with fruit, vegetables, and more. Space is limited; visit www.facebook.com/DiamondMethodistChurch or call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 to reserve a free seat for the program.
- Rand Block Party: Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Ave. in Rand, hosts a community block party Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible study is offered from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Elkview Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church will serve a spaghetti dinner from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the church. The menu will include spaghetti with homemade sauce, meatballs, coleslaw, bread, dessert, and a beverage. Meals can be eaten at the church or ordered for take-out and are $10 each, with proceeds to benefit the United Methodist Women’s projects.
- Rummage/Hot Dog/Bake Sales: A rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Christ the King Church, 1508 Grosscup Ave. in Dunbar. Merchandise for sale will include clothing, toys, housewares, and holiday items. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., everything in a bag will be available for $3.
- Church-Wide Yard Sale: The Hurricane First Church of God will host a church-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. The sale will be held rain or shine inside the former church annex building and the church’s fellowship hall at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store. It will feature a large variety of items donated to the church by the membership and others. All proceeds will go toward church programs and making improvements to church facilities.
- Hurricane Car Show: The first Trail Life USA Car Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road in Hurricane, to support Trail Life 127:4. Cars can be registered for $15 each from 8 to 10 a.m. Votes for favorite vehicles will begin at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, popsicles, and drinks will be available for purchase, and birdhouses made by the trailmen will be for sale. Baskets loaded with fishing items, camping gear, and car wash necessities will be included in a silent auction. A family game night basket and a basket filled with coffee and tea necessities will be auctioned off as well. For more information, email apitonak@yahoo.com or call/text 304-550-8096.
- Elevated Conversations: The Baha’is of Charleston will continue the series of Elevated Conversations via Zoom at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, honoring the women of Iran. Shara Haghjoo will share stories of three women who walked along the path of sacrifice for the causes of justice and gender equality in Iran: Tahirih, martyred in 1852, the first to remove her veil; Mona, martyred in 1983; and Mahvash, imprisoned 2005-2017, rearrested in 2022, and sentenced to another 10 years in prison. Haghjoo is a drama professor and costume designer at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. For more details, contact Michael Huy at 606-644-8669 or michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
- Clothing Giveaway/Picnic: A clothing giveaway and picnic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, 1305 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Donations of clean clothing, sorted in bags, boxes or storage bins according to size, will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 5, for the clothing giveaway. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20. For more information, contact Pastor Jessica Linhart at ChristianAuthor1@yahoo.com or 304-395-5791.
- Nitro Revival: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamati Ave. in Nitro, will have 7 p.m. revival services Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, with Brandon Arthur of Rubyville Community Church preaching.