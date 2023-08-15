The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for further information.
- Lunch & Learn: Diamond United Methodist Church, Fairview Drive in Diamond, will host a John 21:17 Project Lunch & Learn program at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Donation and Volunteer Coordinator Jenny Keener will discuss the programs offered by the South Charleston-based organization. The program and luncheon are free. For more information, call Robin Holstein, 304-546-4668.
- Rand Block Party: Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Ave. in Rand, hosts a community block party on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible study is offered from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Tribute Concert: Multiple Dove Award-nominated Tribute will share inspiration and songs at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive in Nitro.
- Institute Community Picnic: Institute Church of the Nazarene, 212 Washington Ave. in Institute, will have a community picnic at the church from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Call 304-768-6575 for more information.
- Belle Community Dinner: Belle Nazarene Church’s monthly free community dinner will be held in the church Activity Building at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. The menu will consist of ham, brown beans, scalloped potatoes, assorted side dishes, cornbread, drinks, and desserts. The church is located at 306 East Ninth St. in Belle.
- Sycamore Homecoming: Sycamore Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 5839 Sycamore Road in Hurricane, will have their 134th annual Homecoming Services on Sunday, Aug. 20. Jason Warner will preach. The Waymarks will sing before and after dinner. For more information, contact Pastor David Vickers at 304-824-3639, Michael Smith at 304-562-5044 or Allen Messinger at 304-562-5796.
- MLK Jr. Male Chorus: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will sing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Glasgow Church of the Nazarene, 22 Second Ave. in Glasgow. Call 304-561-4277 for more details.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing during Homecoming services beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Baber Agee Church, 6488 Rocky Fork Road in Charleston. They will also sing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road in Elkview.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, 847 Chapel Heights in Elkview.
- Mount Pleasant Yard Sale: Sponsored by the Elk Valley Christian School senior class, a huge yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview. Vendors and crafters can rent a space for $15 or two spaces for $25; fees will be collected during the set-ups. Vendors and crafters should bring their own tables. Vendor items should be family oriented. To reserve space, call or text 304-553-2324 to reserve your space. The EVCS senior class will sell concessions.
- The Montgomery Family: The Montgomery Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington St. in Charleston.
- EBC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To schedule a donation time or receive more information about donating blood, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter elkviewbc.