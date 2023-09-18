The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, during a revival service at Grace Freewill Baptist Church on Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston and at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Fisher Chapel Church on Middle Fork Road in Sissonville.
- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. each Wednesday in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Refreshments are provided at no charge. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for further information.
- Lunch & Learn: Diamond United Methodist Church’s John 21:17 Project will host a free Lunch & Learn session at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the church, 300 Nancy Ave. in Diamond. An AARP West Virginia representative will present a program on decluttering and downsizing. The lunch is also free. For further information, visit the DiamondMethodistChurch page on Facebook or call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- Youth/Adult Bible Study: First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, hosts youth and adult Bible study sessions each Monday evening. A dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m., followed by Bible study at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, phone 304-727-2241.
- First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will serve an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and City of Nitro employees from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, in the church’s activity building on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro.
- Church Yard Sale: Kanawha City Baptist Church, 4500 Venable Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City, will host a yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Yard sale items will include furniture, toys, vintage goods, books, vinyl records, artwork, housewares, seasonal merchandise, linens, and much more. Hot dogs with homemade chili and slaw will be available for purchase, and plenty of parking will be available.
- Highlawn Diamond Jubilee: Highland Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans, will have a Diamond Jubilee Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. Saturday activities will include an informal gathering in the Fellowship Hall from 4 until 6:45 p.m. with light refreshments and a Starz puppet show at 7 p.m. Sunday activities will include 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, an 11 a.m. service with the Rev. Joe Hyde speaking, a covered dish dinner after the service in the Fellowship Hall, and the Southern Draw band performing gospel music in the church sanctuary at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-7802 or visit highlawnbaptistchurch.org.
- Mountain Heights Homecoming: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston, will have a Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, followed by dinner at 1 p.m. Jason Cobb will be the guest preacher, with singing by the Still Blessed Family.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing during the 11 a.m. Homecoming service on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Rock Lake Church of God in South Charleston.
- Shepherd’s Center Luncheon: A Shepherd’s Center of Charleston luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, in the First Presbyterian Church Activities Building, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. Catered by Olive Tree, the luncheon costs $16 and feature roast chicken, rice, orzo, grilled vegetables, hummus, pita bread, and Greek salad, with dessert provided by the Shepherd’s Center board members. The speaker will be Terry Cunningham, on the topic “Preparing for Later Life: Living Will, Medical Power of Attorney, Durable Power of Attorney, Wills.” Forms will be available for those who want to take them home. Reservations for the luncheon are due by noon on Monday, Sept. 25, by calling Diana Fleek at 304-767-8263 or John Fleek at 304-552-6357. The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston is a multi-faith coalition of Charleston area congregations in ministry with adults 55 or older. It fosters and encourages participation in educational, entertaining activities; bridge events; and luncheons from September through May.
- Church-Wide Flea Market: A church-wide flea market will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave. in St. Albans. Tools, power equipment, household goods, and more will be available to purchase. Refreshments will be available.
- Costa Rica Luncheon: To support its missions team, the Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road in Mink Shoals, will serve a Costa Rica luncheon from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Menu items will include salsa dips and chips, salads, tacos and fixings, chicken tenders, green beans, potato salad, vanilla cake, Costa Rican coffee, and tea, as well as samples of a wide variety of traditional Costa Rican foods. A $10 donation is requested. For more information, call 304-550-2725 or 304-342-6052.
- Mount Tabor UMC Sale: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will have its annual craft, vendor and baked goods sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Eighteen vendors will be on site, and hot dogs will be available for purchase during the sale.
- SCCOG Fall Festival: South Charleston Church of God, 5007 Ohio St. in South Charleston, will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. The fall festival will include food, craft vendors, face painting, crafts, games, inflatables, and more.
- Littles Program: The Littles program meets from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrance in St. Albans. For infants up to age 5 and their caregivers, free activities include story times, crafts, play time, and snacks. The program will not be held on days there is no school or school is on a two-hour delay. For more details, call 304-727-2241.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers and wipes, as well as formula when available, on designated Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income limits to receive items, but proof of the child’s existence and an I.D. for the adult getting supplies are required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the upper parking lot of CLUMC, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. Upcoming distribution dates are Sept. 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20.
- Sermon Series: “Can America Be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, every Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW network on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.