- Trunk or Treat: Bethel Baptist Church, Hurricane Creek Road in Hurricane, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The event will feature candy, hot cocoa and costumes (nothing too scary or inappropriate, please).
- Van Fundraiser Festival: “Plentiful Harvest,” a fall festival featuring handmade arts and crafts, will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane in Charleston/Sissonville. The festival will include hayrides, a cakewalk, food trucks from The Shape Shop and Chick-fil-A, pumpkin treats, games, and a cash event among its attractions. Admission is $5 per child. Proceeds raised from the event will go toward purchasing a van for the church.
- Clothes Closet: The adult Sunday School class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God, 200 Fifth Ave. in South Charleston, will open the door of its Clothes Closet to give to those persons in need of good, clean summer clothing, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22. Park in the E Street parking lot next to the church and enter the church through the side door and down the stairs. Those visiting are asked to wear masks inside.
- Fisher Gospel Sing: Fisher Memorial Church will host a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, featuring Inheritance, The New Life Singers, Freeman Newhouse, and the Fisher Memorial Church Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center following the singing. The church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the I-77 Goldtown Exit. For more information, call 304-993-2777.
- Mountain Mission Homecoming: Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave., Charleston, will have a Homecoming Sunday celebration on Sunday, Oct. 23, beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. A special singing service with the Jay Humphreys Trio will take place during the 11 a.m. worship service. A covered dish dinner will follow the morning worship service. There will be no 6 p.m. evening service.
- Mt. Tabor UMC Homecoming: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will have Homecoming services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Richard Justice will be the guest speaker, with special singing by The WhoSoEvers. A dinner will be served following the Homecoming service.
- St. George Dinner: The St. George Ladies Guild’s annual dinner, featuring Mediterranean fare including cabbage rolls, kibbee, grape leaf rolls, hummus, fatoosh salad, baklava, and more, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 190 Court St., Charleston. Patrons can dine in from 12:30 to 6 p.m. and pick up carry-out orders from 2 until 5 p.m. The grocery will be open as well. Tickets are $20 each for food orders. To purchase tickets, place orders or find out more about the yearly event, go to order.stgeorgecharleston.org or call 304-346-0106.