The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse
- Belle Youth Revival: Belle Church of the Nazarene, 305 East 9th St. in Belle, will host youth revival services daily Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Revival times are 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Call 304-949-2568 if you have questions.
- Canaan Baptist Revival: Canaan Baptist Church, 1919 Bigley Ave., Charleston, will have 7 p.m. revival services every evening Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30.
- Ladies Fellowship Day: The 11th annual Ladies Fellowship Day will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Sharon Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road in Dry Branch. Jennifer Lawrence will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be included. To register or receive more information, call Diana at 304-206-8589 or Pansy at 304-881-3440.
- Pinch UMC Vendor Sale: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch seeks vendors to participate in a vendor sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Table rentals are available for $25 each. Call 304-965-5536 to reserve a table; if there is no answer, leave a message. The church will have hot dogs and homemade desserts available for purchase during the vendor sale.
- Sale/Fish Fry: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington St., E., Charleston, will host a parking lot sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Vendors can rent a table for $15 or two tables for $25. A fish fry and hot dog sale will get underway at 11 a.m. To reserve tables or receive more information, contact Pam Turner at 304-343-4393 or Pjturner151@gmail.com.
- Fall Vendor/Craft Sale: Nitro Church of the Nazarene, 1400 Sattes Circle, Nitro, will have a vendor and craft sale, including food and a silent auction, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
- Hurricane Craft Fair: Community Church of Hurricane will host a craft fair at 212 Dudding Ave., Hurricane, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
- Kids’ Corner: North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane, Charleston, will have its Kids’ Corner ministry open from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Kids’ Corner provides clothing (newborn to girls and boys 18-20), diapers, wipes, shoes, books, and other miscellaneous items as they are donated to the ministry. No adult clothing is distributed. For immediate assistance, call the church office at 304-984-0347 and leave a message.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during Homecoming services at Community Tabernacle in Liberty, beginning at 9:45 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 2.
- Fisher Chapel Homecoming/Revival: Fisher Chapel will have Homecoming services on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 10 a.m. with singing by church singers, followed by the message by guest speaker the Rev. Joe Hill. Following dinner at noon, the afternoon service will get underway at 1:30 p.m., with special singing by Inheritance. The church is located a quarter-mile on the road to Rippling Waters. Fisher Chapel will also have fall revival services at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 through Oct. 5, with evangelist the Rev. Randy Campbell and special singing each evening.
- Simpson UMC Concert: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St. in Charleston, will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The sing will also feature Willie Lee Lester and Daniel Bellamy.
- Touch-a-Truck: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will host a Touch-a-Truck event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the church parking lot. The Touch-a-Truck event will include free snacks and opportunities for young and old alike to explore their favorite trucks and other vehicles.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at a concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., Charleston. Admission is free; an offering will be taken for the singers. For more information, call 304-342-4988.
- Forrest Burdette Fall Festival: Applications are available for crafters and vendors for the annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette will sponsor the festival. The fee is $20 for a booth space. Crafters and vendors interested in receiving an application to participate should call the church office at 304-562-5903 or Ruth Blankenship at 304-542-8281.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until about four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of the month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.
- The Quest: The Quest classes for kindergarten through fifth grade children, teenagers, and adults take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Winfield Church of the Nazarene, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Call 304-586-2180 or go to www.winfieldnazarene.com for more information.