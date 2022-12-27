The submission deadline for church items is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive in Nitro.
- Watch Night Service: Fisher Memorial Church will have a New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Choraliers, For Him, Freeman Newhouse, the Lathey Family, and the Fisher Memorial Church Quartet and Choir will sing. The Rev. Kevin Jennings will speak at approximately 9:30 p.m. A Fellowship and Refreshment Hour will be observed in the Family Center from 10 to 11 p.m. At 11 p.m., participants will return to the sanctuary for the remainder of the service, concluding at midnight when everyone will gather around the altar for family prayer and the ringing of the church bells. Fisher Memorial Church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the Goldtown exit of Interstate 77.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information about the programs.